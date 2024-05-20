A Kenyan Professor Teaching in the U.S Wants President Ruto to clarify his current relationship with his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua

KDRTV News Fort Myers Florida- As we welcome Kenyan President William Ruto to the United States, the news coming from home about the stability at the top leadership of our country paints a very grim picture. There is an apparent scary deep division in the highest two offices in our land.

It is therefore important for the president to truthfully address the issue this week when he meets with the Kenyan Diaspora living in the USA and the entire world. This is of utmost significance currently.

Hard as it is sometimes, Kenyans deserve the truth. Quoting Governor Mutahi Kahiga of Nyeri, “Kama ni Mbaya, Ni mbaya.”

As Governor Kahiga stated on Sunday, it would be unfortunate for the DP to undergo the same struggle as the president went through in the last government. Other leaders in the meeting echoed the same sentiments and re-emphasized the torture of the deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, in the hands of his boss.

The Deputy President, who was in the same meeting, did not comment on the issue but the fact that he did not say that there was no conflict said a lot more than words.

Such conflicts at the top have an adverse effect on the development of a country. This is something that we do not need.

Kenya has experienced far too many environmental and human calamities recently. The country’s recovery needs stability in the leadership starting at the top. Recovery demands stability and effective governance.

Conflicts in leadership are inevitable. However, if such conflicts as the one we are experiencing are allowed to continue unhindered, they can cause a lot of damage and human suffering. We remind both leaders of the common goals they share and the importance of working together for the good of the country.

This is in line with the promise they made to the country when they won the elections.

For Kenyans’ peace and stability both at home and in the diaspora, we in the diaspora encourage the president and deputy president to come out together and let the world know that they have sorted out their grievances.

They owe us that, absence, of that will lead to unwarranted stress arising from the inevitable public scrutiny. Again welcome Mr. President and please clear the air on this issue.

By Prof. Peter Ndiang’ui, Fort Myers Florida