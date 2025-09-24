A Presidency in Disgrace: William Ruto’s Failure on the World Stage

Mr. President, we cautioned you against traveling to the United States—not out of personal concern, but to spare you the indignity of public disgrace and to shield the Kenyan diaspora from collective shame. True to form, your arrogance and hubris prevailed. You came anyway.

Since your arrival, the truth has been undeniable: the world neither recognizes you nor cares for you. You were denied even the dignity of official transport between your hotel and the UN, reduced to crossing New York’s busy streets on foot, horns blaring around you. The image was humiliating—not only for you, but for the nation you claim to represent. If you insist on remaining here, at least summon an Uber; it would preserve what little dignity remains.

Your much-touted “summit” on Haiti only underscored your irrelevance. No presidents, no prime ministers, not even foreign ministers attended—only token emissaries dispatched to placate you. That was not diplomacy; it was dismissal. From its inception, the Haiti mission has been a reckless vanity project—draining Kenya’s scarce resources, endangering our soldiers, and already claiming at least three young lives. How many more must die before you end this disastrous escapade and bring them home?

As if this humiliation were not enough, you inflicted further embarrassment by unleashing your unprepared foreign minister, Mr. Musalia Mudavadi, on the global stage. To instruct world leaders to abandon their prepared remarks and to “just talk” was not boldness—it was buffoonery. We have warned you before: he is out of his depth. Retaining him guarantees continued disgrace for you, for him, and for Kenya. Remove him before more damage is done. He does not represent us in the diaspora. And he does not represent you well.

Your deceit on healthcare was staggering. As you boasted at the UN about the so-called Social Health Authority, we in the diaspora were wiring money to patients detained in hospitals back home for lack of payment. Families are burying loved ones whose bodies remain hostage to unpaid medical bills. This is Kenya’s reality. To stand on the world stage and paint a false picture was not leadership; it was cruelty wrapped in dishonesty.

Education under your watch lies in ruins. University lecturers remain unpaid, their strike paralyzing higher learning. While our children’s futures are sacrificed, you squander public funds globe-trotting and dispensing political favors from State House under the pretense of reform. These are not reforms—they are the calculated dismantling of Kenya’s institutions.

Even your rhetoric on UN reform rang hollow. The permanent members will never surrender their veto, and the world knows it. Africa knows it. Yet you persist in masquerading as a continental spokesman while being regarded as little more than a puppet of Western powers. Neither Washington, Beijing, London, Paris, nor Moscow takes you seriously. You are not a statesman—you are a petitioner, begging for validation that will never be granted.

Here in the diaspora, we are neither deceived by your words nor impressed by your theatrics. We stand firmly with the WANTAM Movement: we reject your hollow leadership, your empty rhetoric, and your unwelcome presence among us.

Mr. Ruto, enough is enough. Pack your bags and leave America. Better still, return to Sugoi and tend your chickens—at least there you will find an audience that will neither mock you nor ignore you. Your continued stay here compounds your humiliation, and with it, the humiliation of all Kenyans.

The verdict is clear. The writing is on the wall: you are not welcome in the United States. The sooner you leave USA, the better for all of us. You have actually overstayed your stay.