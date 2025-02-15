A Shameful Betrayal: How the Kenyan Government Failed Raila Odinga and the People

The loss of Raila Odinga in his bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship is not just a personal defeat; it is a glaring indictment of the failed and corrupt leadership in Kenya.

The very government that poured millions of taxpayers’ money into his campaign could not even secure the votes needed to guarantee his victory. Instead, Kenya has been humiliated on the international stage, losing to Djibouti, a country with a fraction of Kenya’s political and economic influence.

*Why Did Raila Lose?*

The answer is simple: The world sees Kenya for what it is— a nation run by a government that has abandoned its people. A government that thrives on oppression, abductions, excessive taxation, unemployment, and a skyrocketing cost of living.

A government that has crippled healthcare, destroyed the education system, and made life unbearable for ordinary Kenyans. How could anyone expect Africa to rally behind Kenya’s candidate when our leaders have become the perfect example of bad governance?

*Betrayal of the People*

Raila Odinga’s loss is partly a result of the curse of ordinary Kenyans—millions of people who once believed in his fight for democracy but watched in horror as he embraced the same oppressive regime he once opposed. His handshake with a government that kidnaps its own citizens, brutalizes protesters, and taxes even the poorest Kenyans into poverty sealed his fate. This was not just about the AU elections; it was about what Raila had become—a man who once stood for the people but chose to dine with their oppressors.

*A Corrupt and Incompetent Campaign*

Despite spending an obscene amount of public funds to lobby for Raila’s AU bid, the government failed to secure enough votes. Even Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, who had publicly promised to back Kenya, walked away. This is a clear sign that Kenya’s reputation in global politics is at an all-time low.

The rampant corruption, dictatorship tendencies, and failure to prioritize its citizens have made Kenya a pariah state. Other African nations saw through the lies and deceit, refusing to reward a country that refuses to clean its own house.

*The Real Cost of This Failure*

While millions of shillings were wasted on Raila’s failed campaign, hospitals in Kenya remain in crisis, schools are underfunded, and Kenyans are struggling to afford basic necessities. The government has prioritized its own political survival over the well-being of its people. They have looted the country dry, while telling citizens to “tighten their belts.”

*The People Will Not Forget*

This loss should serve as a wake-up call. Kenya’s leadership has lost credibility both at home and abroad. The people are watching, and they will not forget how their suffering was ignored for the sake of a failed political project. The betrayal is clear, and history will remember this government as one that sold out its own people and gained nothing in return.

*The time for change is now*. Kenyans deserve leaders who serve them, not those who use public resources for selfish ambitions_

By Mary Susan is a communication specialist,She holds BA in political science and international relations (Makerere University) Diploma in Diplomacy University of Rwanda