Africa’s Last Colony Is The African Mind

By Alphonce Owino

Africa defeated colonialism—or so we were told.

The colonial flags came down. African presidents replaced European governors. We composed national anthems, raised our own flags and declared ourselves independent.

But let us ask the uncomfortable question:

Did Africa truly become free, or did colonialism simply move from our land into our minds?

We may solve our political problems. We may eventually fix our economies. We may build modern cities, industries, highways and railways. We may elect new governments and replace one generation of leaders with another.

But the deepest wound inflicted upon Africa may take far longer to heal.

The colonisers did not only take our land and resources. They interfered with how we see ourselves.

And that damage has outlived colonial rule.

“We may solve the political and economic problem, but the mental problem impacted on Africans by the colonizers may take a long time.”

This is Africa’s uncomfortable reality.

A people can be politically independent and still mentally dependent. A nation can have its own flag while its citizens continue to believe that everything foreign is superior. We can celebrate African independence every year while educating our children from versions of history that begin when Europeans arrived.

That is not complete freedom.

That is a people who left the colonial master’s house but carried his voice in their heads.

WE WERE TAUGHT TO DOUBT OURSELVES

For generations, Africans were taught what to think about themselves.

We were told that civilisation arrived on ships.

We were told that our ancestors had little knowledge worth preserving.

We were taught to be suspicious of our cultures, ashamed of our identities and disconnected from our own history.

Anything African was often placed under suspicion. Our traditional knowledge was dismissed as primitive. Our spirituality was labelled darkness. Our systems of governance were ignored. Our heroes were reduced to footnotes.

Meanwhile, everything foreign became the standard against which we measured intelligence, progress and civilisation.

And after generations of hearing the same message, something dangerous happened.

We began repeating it to ourselves.

That is the greatest victory any system of domination can achieve—not when it forces you to believe you are inferior, but when you begin believing it without being forced.

ADDICTED TO THE BACK DOOR

Perhaps this is why the following reflection cuts so deeply:

“We have been miseducated for so long about the back door that even when we are shown the front door, we will still look for the back door.”

Think about that.

We have been conditioned for so long to see ourselves through someone else’s eyes that when evidence challenges the old narrative, we become uncomfortable.

When Africans begin asking questions about their history, someone quickly shouts, “Where is the evidence?”

Yet the same people may accept, without question, historical narratives written by those who conquered, colonised and ruled Africa.

We are not against evidence. We must demand evidence.

But we must apply the same intellectual standards to every version of history—not only to the history that empowers Africans.

The tragedy is that some Africans have become so accustomed to the back door that they no longer recognise the front door.

Show them a new perspective on African history, and they immediately search for reasons to reject it.

Show them evidence of African knowledge and achievement, and they become suspicious.

But present the same information through a foreign voice, a foreign institution or a foreign accent—and suddenly it sounds more credible.

That is not intellectual superiority. That is mental conditioning.

STOP LOOKING FOR PERMISSION

Africa must stop waiting for permission to study itself.

We must study our history—not to create fairy tales, but to discover the truth.

We must study our traditional societies—not to romanticise them, but to understand them.

We must examine our spirituality—not to blindly return to the past, but to understand what was taken, what was distorted and what remains relevant.

And we must ask difficult questions about the stories we inherited.

Who wrote them?

Who benefited from them?

Whose voice was excluded?

And why were Africans expected to accept them without questioning?

These questions should not frighten us.

Truth has nothing to fear from investigation.

But neither should we replace one form of indoctrination with another. Africa does not need manufactured heroes or invented civilisations to restore its confidence.

Our real history is powerful enough.

Our task is not to prove that Africans were perfect. No civilisation was.

Our task is to reclaim the right to tell our full story—with its achievements, failures, contradictions and contributions to humanity.

THE MOST DANGEROUS PRISON HAS NO WALLS

The most dangerous prison is not always made of iron.

Sometimes it is made of ideas.

You can remove a man’s chains and still control him if you have convinced him that he cannot survive without his former master.

You can give a nation independence and still influence it if its people have been taught to distrust themselves.

You can open the front door and still keep people trapped if they have been convinced that the back door is the only entrance they deserve.

That is the battle Africa must now fight.

Not against other races.

Not against other civilisations.

But against ignorance, deliberate distortion and the inherited mental chains that prevent Africans from seeing themselves clearly.

The next African revolution will not only be fought in parliaments, elections or economic forums.

It will be fought in classrooms.

It will be fought in libraries.

It will be fought in churches, mosques and traditional spaces.

It will be fought around dinner tables and on social media.

Most importantly, it will be fought in the minds of Africans.

The political chains were broken.

The economic chains are still being challenged.

But the mental chains?

Those may be the hardest to see—and therefore the hardest to break.

Africa must now confront its final colony.

The African mind.

And perhaps the first step towards true liberation is simple:

Stop looking for the back door when the front door is already open.

ALPHY SPEAKS!