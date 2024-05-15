Connect with us

Opinion

AI Has The Potential to Surpass Human Intelligence- Elon Musk

By

Published

Elon Musk Photo courtesy Salon

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, has stated that artificial intelligence (AI) will become smarter than the most brilliant people next year, or by 2026 at the latest. This has sparked speculation in one of the world’s fastest-growing areas.

Over the last few years, some IT entrepreneurs and subject specialists have voiced dire warnings about AI’s rapid progress, raising worries about the moral and ethical consequences of machine intelligence replacing humans.

It’s arguable whether machine learning algorithms are curious and willing to explore and learn more about ourselves and our environment. The stars have long fueled humanity’s desire to grasp and explore all aspects of the universe.

This innate amazement endures despite our mortality; perhaps it serves as the catalyst for our miracles. It is a major mistake to believe that the computers we have made, infused with our entire knowledge history, would outperform us.

Knowledge and the ability to handle data do not encapsulate wisdom; rather, they reflect the final products.

We are programmed to be inquisitive from birth, and our ability to channel and probe into data within its surroundings leads to new wonders, culminating in wisdom.

Another dimension that machines cannot grasp is the sense of life and time. Machines may exist as long as electricity is available, without dread of death, love of life, or a gleam of hope.

