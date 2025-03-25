An Urgent Call to the Kenyan Diaspora: Rise Up and Demand Change—Silence is Treachery

KDRTV NEWS Fort Myers Florida-Time for Complacency is Over

Kenyans abroad, the moment of reckoning is now. Our homeland is bleeding, suffocating under the weight of corruption, mismanagement, and state-sponsored oppression. We cannot afford to look away, to pretend that all is well, or to remain silent in the face of injustice. This government thrives on sycophancy and indifference—two things we must utterly reject.

The Diaspora’s Duty in a Nation Under Siege

The Kenyan diaspora possesses immense influence, yet too many remain silent while the country crumbles. Living abroad grants us the freedom many at home can only dream of—the ability to speak without fear of abduction, harassment, or assassination. But what good are these freedoms if we fail to use them to fight for those left behind?

Even worse, some among us shamelessly cozy up to the very architects of Kenya’s suffering. They return home to grovel before corrupt officials, inviting these pseudo-leaders abroad to wine and dine at our expense. They then go back and claim hefty per diems. We cannot be part of this. It is not just hypocrisy—it is betrayal. Every word of praise for this oppressive government is a dagger in the back of the struggling mwananchi. To acknowledge Kenya’s dire state in private while remaining mute in public is not neutrality—it is complicity.

As Frantz Fanon cautioned in The Wretched of the Earth, “Silence is deceit.” Martin Luther King Jr. echoed the same truth: “Evil thrives when good people fail to speak up.” The time for cowardice has passed. The time to rise is now.

Diaspora Power: A Sleeping Giant That Must Awaken

We in the diaspora occupy an unmatched position of power. Unlike our brothers and sisters back home who face daily struggles under a crumbling system, we have access to economic stability, global networks, and platforms that can amplify our voices. And yet, while corruption continues to cripple governance, unemployment reaches catastrophic levels, and essential services deteriorate, we have allowed ourselves to be reduced to mere bystanders.

The billions we send home every year form a critical pillar of Kenya’s economy. Without our remittances, the country would collapse. And yet, this administration treats us as cash cows—valuable for our money but underserving of political representation or engagement. Enough is enough. The diaspora must refuse to be exploited. We must leverage our economic and intellectual power to push for accountability, demand transparency, and insist on reforms that benefit the people—not the corrupt elite.

Money Talks—It’s Time to Use It as Leverage

Diaspora remittances inject billions into Kenya’s economy annually, keeping the nation afloat while its leaders loot public funds. Despite our economic lifeline, the Ruto administration continues to exploit our goodwill. Instead of making diaspora investment easier, the government imposes excessive taxes and bureaucratic nightmares designed to frustrate investors.

Worse still, instead of creating job opportunities at home, Ruto boasts about exporting Kenyan labor abroad. Our brothers and sisters, desperate for employment, are sent to foreign lands where they endure near-slavery conditions. When they suffer abuse abroad, the government ignores their plight until public outcry forces action. The case of the Kenyan woman tribulations in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam is a case in point and there are many more. This administration has made it clear: they value our money more than our lives. We must demand better. We must demand that our remittances are used to develop Kenya, not to line the pockets of corrupt officials.

Expose Ruto’s Lies—The Time for Accountability is Now

William Ruto is a master of deception. He roams the country peddling falsehoods, making grand promises to the diaspora that he has no intention of fulfilling. He pledged to create a Ministry of Diaspora Affairs—this was a lie. Instead, he buried diaspora issues within an underfunded, ignored department. He promised to appoint diaspora members to key positions—another empty promise. His administration sees us only as a source of remittances and votes, not as stakeholders in Kenya’s governance.

As the 2027 elections approach, we must take a stand. We cannot afford another cycle of deception. The diaspora must mobilize, organize, and ensure that Ruto’s falsehoods are exposed at every opportunity. Let us use our platforms, our resources, and our voices to hold this administration accountable.

End Political Sycophancy and Tribalism—Be the Change Kenya Needs

One of the most shameful realities of the diaspora is the persistence of sycophancy. Some among us continue to sing the praises of corrupt politicians, treating them as demigods instead of the criminals they are. Even more disgraceful, we import Kenya’s tribal divisions into our host countries, perpetuating the very politics that have crippled our homeland.

We must break free from these shackles. Having experienced governance rooted in meritocracy and accountability abroad, we have a duty to demand the same for Kenya. We are Kenyans first—tribe must never come before country. Political elites exploit tribalism to divide and rule while they enrich themselves behind closed doors. We must reject this manipulation. As Martin Luther King Jr. warned, “We must learn to live together as brothers and sisters or perish as fools.”

Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o aptly said, “The most potent weapon of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed.” Let us not be enslaved by propaganda. Let us reject empty rhetoric. Let us demand real, tangible change.

Fight for Diaspora Voting Rights—No More Disenfranchisement

The diaspora must demand fair voting access. The current system—where voting is restricted to embassies and select locations—is an intentional ploy to suppress our influence. This is unacceptable.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) must expand diaspora voting centers to major cities with significant Kenyan populations. If a city has more than 700 registered voters, it deserves a polling station. Cities such as Atlanta, Birmingham, Boston, Dallas, Frankfurt, Manchester, Melbourne, Minneapolis, Perth, Seattle, Sydney, and Toronto must be included.

As Americans once declared in their fight for independence: No taxation without representation! The diaspora is a crucial constituency and must be treated as such. Power is never given, it is taken. The time to demand our rights is now.

The 2027 Elections Are Approaching—Diaspora, This is Our Moment

Kenya is at a crossroads. The country’s fate depends on those willing to fight for its future. While many at home are silenced by fear, we in the diaspora have no such excuse. We have the privilege of free speech, global influence, and financial power. The only question is: will we use it?

The days of passive observation are over. We must expose government failures, amplify the voices of the oppressed, and demand accountability. We must flood media outlets, organize protests, and engage policymakers in our host countries to pressure Kenya’s leadership.

The time to act is now. The time to speak is now. The time to demand change is now. Let history remember that the Kenyan diaspora did not stand by while their nation burned. Let it be said that when Kenya needed them most, they rose to the occasion and fought for the country they love.

Silence is treachery. Stand up and be counted.