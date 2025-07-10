Connect with us

Aukot Calls for Ruto’s Mental Evaluation Over ‘Disturbing’ Shoot-to-Maim Remarks

By

Published

Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot
Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot

Thirdway Alliance party leader Dr. Ekuru Aukot has sensationally called for President William Ruto to undergo a mental health evaluation following a string of controversial and aggressive public remarks, including a recent directive instructing security forces to “shoot and break the legs” of protesters involved in looting or property destruction.

Speaking during a televised interview on Thursday, July 10, Aukot expressed alarm at Ruto’s language and behavior, stating: “I see a president who is emotionally unstable. Some people even believe he needs to check into a mental facility.” He added, “I think President Ruto is actually losing it, and he needs to undergo a mental evaluation to determine whether he is okay, as some of the things he is saying as president are really worrying.”

The remarks come in response to statements made by President Ruto on Wednesday, July 9, during the commissioning of a police housing project in Nairobi’s Kilimani area. Addressing recent unrest across the country, Ruto ordered police to avoid killing protesters but instead disable them by shooting them in the legs.

“Someone who goes to burn another person’s business; someone who takes fire and goes to destroy another person’s livelihood should be shot in the legs, taken to the hospital, and then taken to court,” Ruto said. “They should not be killed, but their legs should be broken so they go to the hospital, and afterward they should be taken to court.”

The President’s remarks have sparked heated debate, with critics warning that such rhetoric could legitimize excessive force, cause permanent harm, and violate fundamental rights. Human rights organizations and legal experts have raised concerns over the potential for state-sanctioned abuse under the cover of law enforcement.

Since June 12, 2025, Kenya has been rocked by nationwide protests fueled by frustration over the high cost of living, alleged corruption, and what many perceive as state repression. Several demonstrators have been killed, businesses vandalized, and reports of politically instigated violence have surfaced.

Aukot accused the government of manufacturing a narrative of national anarchy to justify brutal crackdowns. “This government has failed to listen to the people. Instead, it has unleashed force on unarmed citizens expressing legitimate concerns,” he said. “Kenyans are simply invoking Article 1 of the Constitution—the power belongs to the people.”

The political standoff has revived broader debates on police brutality, the mental fitness of national leaders, and the urgent need for inclusive dialogue to restore calm.

