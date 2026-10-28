Bonnie Mwangi Questions Zaheer Jhanda’s Ksh 300 Million Re-Election Budget

By Bonnie Mwangi

Kenyans,

Listen to this MP talking about how much he spends to represent Nyaribari Chache in parliament.

Then ask yourself who is the fool in this politics game.

He says he spent KSH 40 million in 2022. He won.

He has put aside KSH 300 million for 2027, to return to parliament.

What does he get in return?

Let me just tell you, you are the fool. Straight up.

Kenyan MPs are the second-highest paid GLOBALLY, holding for the size of our economy.

But even with that in mind, the economics DO NOT MAKE SENSE.

Look at the second attachment, showing his compensation.

Take the entire monthly amount of KSH 920,000, and multiply by 60 months. One term.

The aggregate is KSH 55,200,000.

If he kept 100% of his compensation- and did not pay taxes- he would have KSH 55 million.

Nobody spends KSH 40 million and is ready to spend KSH 300 million for a job earning him KSH 55 million in 5 years.

That is the honest truth.

So where do you think he gets his return?

We have only one year of data from his CDF.

I am not making an accusation here, but I want to tell you what the Auditor General found and concluded.

Remember, this is just one year. The screenshots are in the third attachment.

Finding 1: Kshs. 40,460,730

Kshs. 40.46 million in bursary disbursements had no acknowledgement letters from the receiving institutions, no names of beneficiaries, no schools. Nothing.

So there is no proof the funds ever reached the alleged schools or if anyone ever benefited.

Finding 2 Kshs. 5,400,000

Kshs. 5.4 million was paid for four projects that were not finished. These were two classrooms with poor plastering, cracked walls, and missing tiling, windowpanes, and drainage; pit latrines without the required disability chamber; a dormitory with incomplete floor tiling; and a gate with a guardhouse.

Finding 3: Kshs. 9,494,427

Kshs. 9.49 million was paid for three projects that were either barely started or never built:

(1) four classrooms where only the slab had been laid

(2) two three-roomed offices that had not been implemented

(3) a 45-student twin laboratory that had not been implemented

Finding 4: Kshs. 8,000,000

Kshs. 8 million was paid for two 40-bed dormitories later abandoned.

On one, only the foundation and ground beams were done, and the beams had rusted after the contract expired without an approved extension.

Together, these four findings come to Kshs. 63,355,157 for Nyaribari Chache NGCDF.

In just one year.

In our politics, there is no shortage of fools. And it is not the politician.