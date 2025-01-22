Diaspora demand that Musalia Mudavadi should resign or be sacked for gross misconduct and incompetence

KRTV News Fort Myers Florida-Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has demonstrated an alarming disregard for the Kenyan diaspora, and his recent attack on diaspora members exposes his inability to effectively represent their interests as Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs.



His comments, which shift blame for Kenya’s tarnished image onto the very people who contribute significantly to the nation’s economy, underscore his failure to acknowledge and address the pressing needs of Kenyans abroad.

For these reasons, it is imperative that Musalia Mudavadi resign from his position as Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs immediately.

The Kenyan diaspora has long been a vital support system for the country, not only through remittances that fuel the economy, but also in fostering international relationships, trade, and diplomatic efforts.

However, Mudavadi’s recent remarks show a complete disconnect from the diaspora and its importance to the nation. His accusation that Kenyans abroad are tarnishing the country’s image is not only misplaced but deeply insulting.

By blaming the diaspora for speaking out against his government’s mismanagement, Mudavadi has alienated a critical segment of the Kenyan population and failed in his role to advocate for them and represent their concerns.

His attack on the diaspora further demonstrates a lack of understanding of the unique challenges faced by Kenyans abroad. Many in the diaspora have expressed that Mudavadi “does not represent me”—a sentiment that reflects a profound disillusionment with the current leadership.

The diaspora community deserves a representative who understands their struggles and priorities and who works tirelessly to protect their interests. Musalia Mudavadi has proven time and again that he is incapable of fulfilling this responsibility, which is integral to his position as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

The diaspora plays a crucial role in Kenya’s economy, contributing billions of shillings annually in remittances. This vital financial support helps sustain families, fund education, and provide healthcare for those back home. However, Mudavadi’s leadership, marked by disregard for the concerns of the diaspora, risks causing further disillusionment.

If this alienation continues, there is a real danger that the diaspora may become less engaged, potentially reducing their financial contributions, which would have a devastating impact on Kenya’s economy.

Furthermore, the role of the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs is not just to represent Kenya to the world but to also represent the interests and well-being of Kenyans living abroad.

Mudavadi’s failure to connect with the diaspora and his tendency to deflect blame rather than address real issues reflects a broader failure in diplomacy and international relations under his watch. The diaspora deserves a leader who understands the importance of maintaining strong, productive relationships between Kenya and its global community.

Musalia Mudavadi’s tenure as Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs has been marked by ineffectiveness, insensitivity to the diaspora’s needs, and a lack of meaningful engagement with key stakeholders. His leadership has not only compromised Kenya’s international standing but also put the country’s relationships with its citizens abroad at risk.

His resignation is necessary to allow for a more competent and compassionate leadership that can rebuild trust with the diaspora and ensure that their concerns are heard and addressed.

For the good of Kenya and its global community, it is time for Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to step down from the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary position.

The Kenyan diaspora deserves a representative who will prioritize their interests and ensure that their contributions are recognized and respected. Only through such leadership can Kenya begin to mend the fractured relationships with its citizens abroad and harness the full potential of its global community.

If Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi fails to resign voluntarily, he should be removed from his position through the available mechanisms to ensure that Kenya’s foreign affairs are handled with the seriousness, respect, and engagement that the diaspora and the nation at large deserve.



By Prof. Peter Ndiang’ui, Fort Myers, Florida, USA lead political analyst and contributor at KDRTV News