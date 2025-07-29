Disown Your Boys or Lose the Party: Hamisi Warns Raila Over Government Alliance

Political environment in Kenya is heating up as Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Hamisi issues a clear challenge to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, demanding that he publicly end ties with Cabinet Secretaries John Mbadi, Opiyo Wandayi, Hassan Joho, and Wycliffe Oparanya. Hamisi accuses the four of betraying ODM by aligning themselves with President William Ruto’s government under the pretense of broad-based alliance.

Speaking during an interview on Spice FM, the legislator, declared that ODM has become a “party of confusion and compromise.” “Baba should disown these experts,” Hamisi said. “He keeps saying he came back from Dubai and found them at State House negotiating for jobs. He didn’t want to argue with them publicly due to his age. Fine, but now he must tell the country where ODM stands.”

Hamisi emphasized that the controversial collaboration between ODM and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has brought no tangible benefit to the party or its supporters. “You cannot continue with the lie that ODM experts came and rescued the economy because people will ask questions,” he stated.

Drawing a comparison to the 2018 “handshake” between Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Hamisi decried that ODM is once again carrying political baggage without any reward. “When I saw Baba and Ruto at KICC signing things, I knew trouble had come. During the handshake with Uhuru, we got nothing. Now we are seeing the same thing, only worse.”

Hamisi expressed concern that ODM supporters are becoming disillusioned, warning that unless Odinga takes a firm stance, the party risks a full-blown identity crisis. He urged Raila to clearly declare whether ODM is part of the government or in opposition.

“He needs to make it clear as the party leader of ODM whether he fully supports the broad-based government or that was just an agreement.”

The MP also took a swipe at Ruto, claiming he has “nothing tangible to his name” compared to Odinga, whom he praised for championing democratic ideals. “We thought these two individuals could not meet because they are two different human beings with different ideologies,” Hamisi added. “Now ODM has let down its supporters.”

Hamisi delivered a final warning: if ODM chooses to stay in government, he will not seek re-election on its ticket. “If this is the direction ODM is taking, I personally won’t seek re-election under its banner.”