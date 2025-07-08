Enough Is More Than Enough: We Refuse to Be Silent. Ruto Has to Go!

KDRTV News- Fort Myers Florida-We have reached a national breaking point. How many more must die before we rise as one and say: enough is enough?

The scenes from the Saba Saba demonstrations are a national nightmare—unarmed citizens, armed only with their voices, mobile phones, and water bottles, have been gunned down in cold blood. From the photos and videos pouring in, it is clear: this was not crowd control. This was a calculated massacre.

The police, acting under directives from the very top, through the Ministry of Interior, have implemented a shoot-to-kill policy. In addition to the uniformed forces, armed militia groups loyal to the regime have been unleashed on peaceful demonstrators. This is not law enforcement. This is state-sponsored terror.

Today alone, dozens of innocent lives have been lost. This is part of a horrifying pattern that began with the 2024 protests. Week after week, bodies pile up. Communities mourn. Yet the brutality escalates. Our tears are filling up rivers, but the government responds with bullets.

Even global media outlets like the BBC, Al Jazeera, and CNN are no longer mincing words. Kenya is now being described as a state on the verge of being lost. International analysts are calling our nation a police state teetering on the edge of collapse. The world is watching with horror. Our national shame is on full display.

Let it be known: William Ruto, along with his enablers—Kipchumba Murkomen, Kimani Ichung’wah, and others—must go. They have no shred of moral authority left to govern. They have betrayed the Constitution, abandoned their duty to protect life, and declared war on their own people. By his very words and acts in the last few days, Ruto needs a mental check-up. We most likely have a mentally sick man at the top. How can he utter one day that he is a Christian who must build a church at State House, and the following day mobilize his forces to kill God’s children? Even on his way from talking about his church in Embu, reports reaching us indicate that his vehicles mowed down innocent people and tried to cover it up. The man is sick. Let us get him out before he causes more loss of life.

The cries of the victims are loud and justice is calling. The International Criminal Court (ICC) is watching. Its doors are not closed. History remembers perpetrators and collaborators. No uniform, no title, and no propaganda will shield them from accountability.

We have a country to protect – from the same people who are supposed to be protecting us. We refuse to be bystanders while our democracy bleeds. This nation belongs to the people of Kenya—not to a cartel of corrupt politicians and violent operatives. The time has come to reclaim Kenya.

Let us stand united—not in hatred, but in courage. Not in chaos, but in conviction. For the sake of our children, our dignity, and our collective future.

We will not be silenced. We will not be broken. We cannot take it anymore. We have to get his government out. Ruto, please do the right thing and RESIGN. People have said it loudly. They do not need you anymore. What a heartache you have turned out to be!