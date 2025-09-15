Francis Atwoli: Kenya Does Not Need Young Leaders

Francis Atwoli, the long-serving Secretary-General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU), has emphatically declared that “Kenya does not need young leaders.” This controversial statement comes amidst growing calls for a fresh, younger generation to take the reins of leadership, particularly in the wake of widespread youth-led protests against government policies.

Atwoli’s remarks, made public recently, have been met with fierce condemnation, especially from the nation’s youth, known as Gen Z, who have been at the forefront of recent demonstrations. His assertion directly challenges the aspirations of a significant portion of the Kenyan populace yearning for new perspectives and solutions to pressing national issues.

This latest pronouncement from the COTU boss adds to a series of contentious statements that have positioned him as a vocal defender of the status quo and a critic of youth activism. Just weeks prior, Atwoli delivered a chilling directive to the country’s youth at the International Trade Union Confederation Africa (ITUC Africa) Regional Conference on Peace and Security. He urged them to “forget about demonstrations, remain home, silent, and promote peace,” arguing that “demonstrations are scaring investors away.”

This advice was delivered shortly after the “Saba Saba” massacre of July 7, 2025, where hundreds of thousands of youth and workers faced brutal state repression during protests against IMF-dictated austerity measures and tax hikes. The crackdown resulted in 57 deaths and 600 injuries, with eyewitnesses reporting live-fire squads and executions.

Critics argue that Atwoli, who has led COTU for nearly a quarter-century, consistently prioritizes capitalist interests over the welfare of the 1.5 million workers he nominally represents. His public statements often echo the concerns of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), focusing on maintaining Kenya’s appeal to foreign capital. This stance has led to accusations that he acts as a mouthpiece for the government and its economic policies, even when they inflict hardship on ordinary Kenyans.

Atwoli’s perceived disconnect from the struggles of the youth is further exacerbated by his opulent lifestyle, which includes flaunting gold jewelry, expensive watches, luxury cars, and multiple lavish properties. This clear contrast between his personal wealth and the economic hardships faced by many Kenyans, particularly the youth, fuels public anger and distrust.