Honorable Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga, please step out of the stage right Now

KDRTV News, Fort Myers Florida- Dear Rt. Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga, Kenyan outstanding statesman

Indeed you are Kenya’s finest and among the best and cherished icons in political, socio economic and transformative constitutional fighter, who has sacrificed and given his best to better our lives and a true living legend of our times.

I write to you with the utmost respect and deep appreciation for the indelible mark you have left on Kenya’s political landscape. Your contributions, sacrifices, and unwavering commitment to democracy have shaped the nation in ways that history will forever record. However, as the timeless wisdom of Ecclesiastes reminds us, “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven.” It is with this understanding that I humbly urge you to step aside from active politics and transition into a new chapter of leadership—one that does not require direct political engagement.

For decades, Kenyans have stood by you, through triumphs and tribulations, in the hope that your leadership would one day bring the transformative change you envisioned. Many have shed blood in unwavering support of your cause. Yet, despite your valiant efforts, the presidency—the ultimate prize you sought—remained elusive. For the sake of those who sacrificed, for the sake of their lost dreams, and for the sake of the nation you love, it is time to fold your bags. If your heart has always been with the people, then now is the moment to let go and pave the way for new, genuine leadership.

Baba, your legacy is secure. Staying in the ring as a player only serves to cloud the political space and confuse the very people who once placed their unwavering faith in you. There is a life beyond the grueling demands of Kenyan politics. Take this time to revel in the joys of family, to cherish the love of Mama Ida and your children, who have endured untold sacrifices in your unyielding pursuit of power. Smell the roses, Baba. Allow yourself to savor the life you have fought so hard to better for others.

With more than eight decades of life, the rigors of campaign trails and governance are no longer in alignment with the demands of your age. Your bid for the African Union chairmanship, which did not materialize, should serve as a sign—perhaps even a divine whisper—that a new path awaits you, one of statesmanship rather than frontline politics. You, and all people of goodwill, knew that the role required a younger, more dynamic figure. Yet, you allowed yourself to be deceived by President William Ruto’s empty endorsements—hollow gestures meant not to elevate you but to serve his own political convenience. Deep down, you know this to be true. His token support was a mere strategic move, never a sincere endorsement of your worth.

Moreover, your recent political maneuvers have left many of your ardent supporters disillusioned. Your association with President Ruto, one of the most unpopular leaders in Kenya’s modern history, has been perceived as a betrayal. Your silence during the Gen Z-led demonstrations—when brave young Kenyans faced brutal state repression—was deafening. This generation, which once looked to you for leadership, saw in your inaction a departure from the ideals you once championed. Your support for the controversial Adani Group deal involving the management of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport only further alienated the very people who once revered you.

Your handshake with Ruto, whether born of necessity or political calculation, has weakened or literally destroyed Kenya’s opposition—a vital pillar in any democracy. Kenyans needed you to remain their voice, to champion their struggles, and to hold the government accountable. Instead, many now see a pattern: alliances forged not for the people, but for political expediency. The cycle must end. If you truly love this nation, Baba, then let this be the last handshake that serves to blur the lines between power and opposition. The cost of these political compromises has been too great, both for you and for those who placed their trust in you.

The political stage is vast, and as Shakespeare so poignantly observed, “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players: they have their exits and their entrances.” Your entrance into Kenyan politics was historic. Your impact, profound. But now, the time has come for your dignified exit. The next generation of leaders must rise—not under your shadow, but with their own convictions and the clarity to forge independent political paths. Emerging leaders like Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and others must now navigate the turbulent waters of politics without seeking refuge in your legacy. If they are to lead, they must do so by their own merit, not by riding on your coattails or the confusion of perpetual alliances.

Baba, you have done your part. Kenya acknowledges and respects your contributions. But if you wish for history to honor you with the reverence you deserve, the time to step back is now. Let Bondo be your place of reflection and peace. Let the future generations write your story with admiration rather than disappointment. The longer you linger in the political arena, the more your legacy risks being diluted by the very forces you once sought to challenge.

With sincere respect and best wishes for the future,

By Prof. Peter Ndiang’ui

Fort Myers, Florida