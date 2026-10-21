How Moi’s Government Arrested Reform Activists on Mashujaa Day in 2001

By Cyprian Nyamwamu

On 20th October 2001, 25 years ago, Moi hounded us into Kamiti Maximum Prison

On the Monday we were taken to Kamiti Maximum Prison, we were ferried from Gigiri Police Station to Court 1- the Magistrates Court where the current Supreme Court is located. In 2001, the Milimani Law courts were not there. We had been taken to Gigiri after the situation at Kilimani Police Station became too tense and unbearable for the Police.

We were singing liberation songs, chants, and choruses with so much inspiration that it became impossible to contain us at Kilimani. A decision had to be made to take us to Gigiri Police Station, away from proximity to the CBD to prevent easy access by the media and our Human Rights community by evening of MASHUJAA DAY.

Comrades were overflowing at Kilimani. After spending the weekend at Gigiri, we were brought to court under so much armed police escort as if we were guerrilla rebels planning to overthrow the government.

On coming out of the stinky basement cells into the court House, we could hear the very powerful rendition of the Wimbo wa Mapambano, the Anthem of the Struggle. The comrades had overrun the court orderlies and the police resources deployed to the courts.

They could not stop the comrades from coming in large numbers and singing on top of their voices. The Magistrate and duty Judge were properly intimidated. So they processed our matter very speedily- and then slapped each of us a Kshs 50,000 cash bail. In 2001, 50K was nearly 600k today, for each one of us. Kshs 5,000 was the expected cash bail for participating in an illegal assembly at the time.

We soon discovered that the plan was to ensure that we are all taken to Kamiti so that we can receive a proper beating for holding a parallel Kenyatta Day (which we called MASHUJAADAY on all our banners)- Moi knew that he had no case against us and his time had come to an end anyway.

Do you know who the Minister for Internal Security was? It was William Samoei Ruto who had recently taken over from Julius Sunkuli after we made it impossible for Julius Sunkuli to continue serving as Minister for Internal Security.

Julius Sunkuli had, the previous year, in August 2000, used his position as Minister of Internal Security to plot the assassination of one of Kenya’s most loved Catholic priests of those days- Fr John Kaiser, the Parish Priest at Golgolian Parish in Transmara.

It is important that you know why Fr Kaiser was killed and why the issues we were arrested over were connected; Fr Kaiser had gathered a huge amount of evidence, testimonies, and information on how the KANU-Moi regime had planned and executed the 1992 and 1997 ethnic clashes in Rift Valley, Nyanza, Western, Central and Coast Provinces.

Fr Kaiser had handed this material to SC Paul Muite, who had worked with the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) to file a case at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Four years before Fr Kaiser was assassinated, the Moi vampires had assassinated our RPP Secretary General Karimi Nduthu at his residence in Riruta Satelite at night. Karimi Nduthu had been working Fr Kaiser in the collection of the Data and evidence. RPP, KHRC and NCEC were the houses where the reform Movements were being organised from.

This same Release Political Prisoner (RPP) Pressure Group was now working with Rev Njoya, Davinder, Dr Willy Mutunga and the Prof Kivutha Kibwana-led National Convention Executive Council (NCEC) to demand for a people-driven Constitutional reform, settling of all Squatters from Majaoni to Nyanza (which is why on the 20th of October we were commissioning a people’s Land Commission) and thirdly we wanted justice for all the victims of colonial and Kenya government historical injustices as reparations.

Moi had complained in 1999 October 20th that RPP and NCEC led by a Kalasinga mwenye siasa Kali (referring to NCEC Co-convener Davinder Lamba) were plotting to overthrow government. That 1999 is the year Jeshi La Mzee had brutally attacked Rev Njoya outside Parliament buildings on Budget Day.

Now the same Rev Njoya was at Mimosa Court off Ngong Road on Kenyatta Day (which we had long named Mashujaa Day since 1993) acting as the Commissioner of Oaths to commission a Parrallel Enee Land Commission. Moi was livid at Nyayo Stadium that afternoon. He challenged us to produce even a single political prisoner if there was any. (Please go to the newspapers from the following day October 21st 2001, to see the full details).

So why were we taken to Kamiti Maximum Prison? The land issue was overboiling in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe was burning. The war veterans in Zimbabwe had invaded White-owned farms in that country and the fever had spread to Kenya. Stephen Ndichu had threatened to lead the invasion of Wazungu-owned farms from Laikipia to Nakuru and across the country including in the Coast.

Moi had set up the Njonjo Land Commission to do the cover up on Land issues across the country. On Mashujaa Day (officially called Kenyatta at this time) we had planned to commission our Enee (PEOPLE’s) Land Commission and we had given it a Kamba name- we called it the Enee (meaning the Owners’) Land Commission.

We had requested Rev Njoya to swear-in our Enee Land Commissioners because he was and still is a Commissioner of Oaths and a Minister of the Gospel. We invited Davinder Lamba and Prof Kivutha Kibwana our NCEC Spokesperson as the guests of honor. Advocate Kibe Mungai was to assist Rev Njoya in the swearing in of the commissioners.

As the Secretary General of RPP and a programs Cordinator at NCEC, I was very involved in the agenda of the day. Muthoni Kamau was our RPP Chairlady with Dr Wambua Kituku as Vice-Chairman. Tirop Kitur, the man who had been in jail for more than six years was now the Cordinator/Executive Director of RPP.

We were all arrested and ferried to Kamiti and Langata Women’s prison with the rest of our comrades. A total of 71 of us were arraigned in court on Monday 22nd 2001.

President Moi had been informed that NCEC and RPP were meeting off Ngong Road at our RPP Compound with squatters from 6 Provinces- Rift Valley, Eastern, Coast, Nairobi, Central and Nyanza. The compound had about 1,200 adults with several mothers carrying their children.

It was about 3pm when nearly 80 police officers armed to the teeth arrived at our Compound and started breaking down our gate. As the argument ensued, they lobbed many tear gas canisters and started shooting in the air. The mothers with children and the senior citizens fainted, others broke their limps, several needed treatment for suffocation under the tear-gas smoke.

As I led the RPP leaders team to the gate choking under the billows of smoke to talk to the Police Boss, there were wailing mothers and old men crawling on the grass and concerete pathways. On reaching the gate, I saw that it was Nemwel Mochache the OCPD Kilimani Division at the time who was directing the terrorist operation.

I realized that I needed to act quickly- I was pleading with him in ekegusii—I kept repeating these words- “Abana ngoku bare”- “The children are going to die” I could see he was shocked- he did not know there were children in the compound- they were not able to see from outside. He told me that the President had spoken very angrily at Nyayo Stadium and his bosses had asked him how he had let the meeting to go on.

I immediately understood his predicament. I told him that we were ready to surrender peacefully so long as he left our invited guests from all over the country to go home safely. He instructed the Police Mariam lorries to the gate and the Police bundled tens of us in and sped off to Kilimani.

Fast forward to Monday after the court appearance: we were packed into the Prison vehicles and taken to GSU Headquarters on Thika Road. The Prison Mariam Lorry all sealed with only holes at the top for ventilation, was packed in the Sun from 11am to 530pm in the evening- for seven hours. 68 men in one sealed Prison lorry fighting for air inside that enclosed vehicle. I have never suffered that much from burning inside a contraption.

The conditions were unbearable. It was clear they wanted us suffocate and. We removed all our shirts and everything above the belt. You have to remember that we had not showered for three days and here we were sweating and famished, stinking and gasping for breath. We had to do rounds of half of us standing to allow the others to breath hapa chini and then the others taking the turns. For seven hours.

All this time, Kamiti Maximum was being prepped to receive us with brutality like I had never experienced before. On arriving, singing at the top of our voices at about 615pm, the gstes were flung open and then we saw with our own eyes more than hundred Wardens and GSU officers. I regretted being the first one to come out with Tirop Kitur. My idea was to come out with the Mandela feast up in the air.

The beating and ass-kicking we received while on the red-soil opening inside the Prison was very severe. We were tossed into block E- the cell of murder suspects. The conditions in that Block E were beyond deplorable. Then the Prison decided to starve us. And Boaz Waruku- the Field Marshall from Karachuonyo- led us into a hunger strike.

By the time we came out of the Kamiti dungeons we had resolved that Moi and KANU had to go and we were going to demand for the bones of Dedan Kimathi Waciuri be excavated out of the Kamiti Prison and be given a heroic burial rites at Uhuru Park. Wafula Buke at KHRC at the time was working on this demand already.

25 years later, and 24 years after Moi left power, the British Colonial powers have not allowed the Kenyan State to excavate the bones of MAU MAU General Field Marshall Dedan Kimathi out of the Kamiti Maximum Prison. It is not yet Uhuru!

For me the greatest frustration 25 years later (and after 19 different arrests across the country between 1996 and 2009) my main frustration is that after we delivered the Constitution in 2010, we then handed it to Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto- the people who were against the Constitution and democracy in Kenya.

It is like giving birth to a very healthy baby and then handing it over to child traffickers who have gone on to exploit and dehumanize the baby for 16 years. Next year, 2027 is the year to end this cruel mistake the rigging machinery has perpetrated on the people since 1992.

(By the way one of the remandee in Block E was the man who had gunned down that USIU Basket Baller-student, the son of a Professor. The Murderer was always at the corner far away from us during the brief sun breaks)