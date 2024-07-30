How the Kenyan Taxpayers money is wasted in broad daylight by the corrupt governance system

Yesterday, I wrote some commentary about the rot in our country, focusing on how our County Governments are pillaging our resources. That commentary, which almost broke the internet, shocked the conscience of the nation.

In that commentary, I made the audacious claim that our governments, including County Governments, appear to exist solely to maintain the lifestyles of the most corrupt among us. I am here today to tell you what I meant by that.

To do this, I need to try and paint a picture for you so that you can easily spot the problem. I will focus on Mandera County only as an example. I am not focusing on Mandera County because I have any specific animus towards the county. No sir, no ma’am. We have to start somewhere, don’t we? Please sit down, buckle up, and park for a second if you are driving. You will see why you might get very angry shortly.

Let us start with some context. I need to show you the two pictures I used yesterday, only because they can explain better than I can, the decision making of our leaders (first picture), and then, the result of those decisions (second picture), and that is the whole point of this discourse.

Let me start by putting some numbers on the table as reference points. The first number is KSH 11.4 billion. This was the budget of Mandera County for the 2022/2023 fiscal year. The second number is 2%. This is the percentage of the budget that Mandera County planned to raise from within the county, which would translate to approx. KSH 200 million. In other words, 98% of the KSH 11.4 billion would come into the county courtesy of you, me and everyone else.

Your contribution is appreciated. But next time, please send more. The third is KSH 67,518. This is the average ANNUAL [emphasis added] income of a resident of Mandera County. (x.com/stats_kenya/st…) The fourth one is KSH 12 million.

This is the basic annual salary of the Governor of Mandera County, before other benefits. The fifth one is 177. The Governor of Mandera’s salary is 177 times higher than the average Mandera resident’s annual income. Let that sink in. 177 times higher than the income of the subjects he Lords over.

For context, the Governor of Texas makes USD 153,000. This is about twice [emphasis added] as much as the average Texan makes. Not 177 times. KSH 285 million. This is the figure provided by the Mandera County Government as the cost of that Palace in the Jungle. You have to admit, it reminds you of Mobutu Sese Seko’s mansion that the old despot built in the middle of nowhere, squandering a sizable chunk of DRC’s GDP to do so.

The poor be damned. 1 million. This is the population of Mandera County. 89%. This is the poverty rate in Mandera. 89% of the county is poor. Indigent. (see the County Government’s own website ) Now that we have our key numbers, let us discuss. As I said above, out of the 2022/2023 County Budget, which was KSH 11.4 billion, the County of Mandera was only able to raise KSH 200 million from within the county.

In other words, 98% of the money the County spent for this fiscal year came to the county courtesy of you and I and every other Kenyan. So, we can establish easily that the problem of how the County Government of Mandera spends money allocated to it is everyone’s problem.

I also said above that the whole County machinery could only raise KSH 200 million locally. Do you see the problem here? The County’s budget has absolutely no bearing on the economic activity or the economic prospects of the County. It is not anchored upon the economic reality of the County.

Don’t get me wrong, there are valid reasons for us as a nation to endeavor to develop a region that has historically been ignored by successive administrations. But we also have, in my humble opinion, to be cognizant of the fact that our resources are scarce. We have to use our brains. Bite this little nugget for more context: Nakuru County, with a population of over 2.1 million (more than twice the population of Mandera), received approximately KSH 13 billion from the National Government in the 2022/2023 fiscal year. KSH 11 billion for Mandera with 1 million residents, vs KSH 13 billion for Nakuru with 2.1 million people.

Go figure. Common sense would tell you that the foundation for a federal government system like ours is that each county should generally endeavor to live within its means. In other words, Mandera County should not expect that citizens in other countries will continue sending help to support Mandera forever.

Otherwise, the whole system crumbles. With that in mind, and remembering that Mandera is only able to raise 2% of its budget, what year, pray tell, do you think Mandera will be in a position to raise 70% of its budget like Montana, the US State that receives the most help from the US Federal Government does today? 2075 AD? 2100 AD? I think you get the point.

Again, the transfers from the National Government are not in any way tethered to the economic reality within the county. The County of Mandera can expect ongoing, and very generous transfers to the county, regardless of whether or not there is any prospect whatsoever of the county EVER being able to take care of its own needs.

What can go wrong in a situation like this? Well, for starters, the County Government spent KSH 285 million on a mansion in the jungle surrounded by nothing but nothing. For the Governor. You have seen it. It’s nice, right? They were not done. Not by a long shot. The County Government also spent KSH 55 million to build the Mandera County Assembly Speaker a mansion.

The County Government also built a mansion for the Deputy Governor. While I do not have the specific amount for the Deputy Governor’s mansion, the May 20, 2019 Salaries and Remuneration Commission (“SRC”) circular capped the cost of constructing County Governor, Deputy Governor and County Assembly Speakers’ residences at Sh45 million, Sh40 million and Sh35 million, respectively. Let’s assume that the County Government only spent the 40 million established by the SRC for the Deputy Governor (which would be a miracle given that they significantly went over the limits for the Governor and the Speaker’s house).

This would mean that a poor county like Mandera has spent KSH 380 MILLION on mansions for just three politicians. In case you were wondering, this figure is equivalent to the TOTAL ANNUAL income of 5,628 residents of Mandera! Let that sink in. 5,628 poor residents of Mandera would have to toil the earth for a year to make what these three special people have grabbed for themselves.

The first question that confronts us is this: In a county where the average citizen makes KSH 67,518 ANNUALLY, which genius thought that it is a prudent thing for you and me to build each of these people a mansion that practically nobody in the county who is not a government employee can ever, ever, ever dream of living in? This is your government, and please remember this when they tell you that the government cannot afford to pay doctors a living wage.

The second question is, how is it possible that a county whose leaders can only raise KSH 200 million locally (local taxation is a great proxy for the size of the local economy because the government is generally taxing economic activity), is fine with spending KSH 380 million to build mansions for the Governor, Deputy Governor, and the Speaker of the County Assembly? So, they collect KSH 200 million in taxes, and spend KSH 380 million to build homes for three people.

What the heck are they smoking in Mandera? Remember that the average citizen in Mandera County makes KSH 67,518 annually. The Governor of Mandera County makes about KSH 1 million per month, or KSH 12 million per year- before other benefits. In other words, the Governor earns a basic salary before benefits that is 177 times higher than the average Mandera Citizen. Let that sink in. 177 times higher than the average citizen. So, you have paid the Governor a salary that is 177 times higher than the average Mandera Citizen, and built him a mansion for KSH 285 million.

Allow me to make a quick confession here. I am an economist and Certified Public Accountant with probably more professional experience than the Governor, the Deputy Governor, and the County Assembly Speaker of Mandera County. And I am not saying this to boast.

I am saying this to tell you that, while I make a good living, nobody in the private sector will pay me a salary that is 177 times higher than the average citizen’s annual income.

It’s not going to happen. Period, end of story. And nobody is going to build me a mansion like that. I get a salary, health benefits, and that is it. If I don’t like that, I can shove it. What I am telling you here resonates, doesn’t it? Let us test the sense behind this compensation structure. You have a job, right? Do you make 177 times the income of your average neighbor? The answer is no! What is worse is the fact that the crazy high salary is usually not the end of the stealing. Benefits and other “marupurupu” can often double the high salary. Let me give you an example of this. On the Mandera County’s 2022/2023 budget, there is a summary of a department’s projected expenses. It lists: · Basic salaries: 80 million · House allowance: 13 million · Hardship allowance: 16.5 million · Commuter allowance: 8.3 million · Risk allowance: 1.5 million · Extraneous allowance: 396,000 · Personal allowance: 264,000 · Leave allowance: 669,000. Do you see the sheer stupidity of our government? What the heck is a “risk allowance”? A “hardship allowance”? I did tell you that you might get angry.

Did I not? So, the question is, why is this ok in Kenya to pay someone an income that is over 177 times the average citizen, build them a palace, and on top of that throw in additional benefits such as the above, frankly, artificial allowances? Why is this ok in a poor country?

The next thing that should offend all our sensibilities is HOW the KSH 11.4 billion is actually spent. I told you that the government exists to facilitate the filthy-rich lifestyles of our corrupt politicians.

And I am sure you are beginning to understand what I meant. Think about this. Mandera County has the following departments: · Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries; · Ministry of Education, Culture, and Sports; · Ministry of Gender, Youth and Social Services; · Ministry of Finance; · Ministry of Health Services; · Ministry of Trade, Investments, Industrialization, and Co-operative Development; · County Assembly; · Lands, Housing and Physical Planning; · Office of the Governor and Deputy Governor; · County Public Service Board; and · Ministry of Public Service, Management, and Devolved Unit.

Now, you will agree with me that the measure of any department’s success in the performance of its mandate is really how much of the resources made available to it reaches the needy citizens, right? Like, if you and I formed a charity that aims to provide university education to orphaned children, we would measure our success by how much actual help (financially) we are able to provide to the largest number of children, right? Meaning that if we raise KSH 100 MILLION but spend KSH 60 MILLION on ourselves, we are not really helping a lot of people.

That is just common sense, is it not? Well, that doesn’t appear to be how the County of Mandera views its mandate. Consider this: Out of the departments I listed above, The County Assembly and the Office of the Governor and the Deputy Governor, together, have projected expenses that are GREATER THAN what is earmarked to be spent by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Gender and Youth, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Trade, Lands Housing and Physical Planning, and Public Works and Transport! Unbelievable, right?

So, the County Assembly and the Office of the Governor and Deputy Governor are more important than the ministry of education, and the ministry of public works. Only in Kenya. Now, the last point I want to make is this. The vast majority of the money spent by Mandera County goes to people’s bank accounts, as opposed to the larger economy, which is why even after pumping KSH 11 billion annually, for many years, you won’t see the economic growth that you would hope for. I will use one department of the County Government to illustrate my point.

The Ministry of Education in the County projected KSH 452 million in “recurrent expenditure” and KSH 138 million in “development expenditure” for the period in question. This “recurrent expenditure” is designed to be the amount that the County is using to “DELIVER SERVICES” to the people in the current year.

Actual services to the people. A review of the details reveals that that out of the KSH 452 million in “recurrent expenditure”, KSH 190 million will go to salaries, KSH 32 million will go to “house allowances”, 40 million will go to “hardship allowances”, KSH 26 million will go to “commuter allowances”, KSH 2 million will go to “leave allowances”, and on and on.

When it is all said and done, out of the KSH 452 million, the only amount that is left to go towards actual services is KSH 120 million for “bursaries” and KSH 15 million for grants to youth polytechnics.

I am the first one to say that I have serious questions about how much of this KSH 120 million and the KSH 15 million actually ends up with the residents. So, now you have the picture from just one department, with a budget of KSH 452 million.

You have seen that only a tiny fraction of the funds actually go towards providing much needed services. You can then extrapolate this problem across the entire government, and what you end up with is a scam. A fraud.

There is no other reasonable conclusion that can be reached here, other than, this government exists solely to serve the rich, corrupt politicians. I said yesterday that our country is on the brink. We are on the precipice of total collapse. Today, we all know that our governments, national and county alike, are corrupt to the core.

Everyday, you wake up to stories like, the Governor of Kiambu is shaking down Tatu City, demanding a bribe of KSH 4 billion. And we have all gotten accustomed to this. We don’t even blink. What is worse is that our institutions have totally failed us. What does the Ethics and Anti—Corruption Commission (“EACC”) do? Does anyone know? What is the purpose of such agencies?

What is the purpose of the government in Kenya? Today, you will walk to the next street and watch the Kenya Police shake down citizens for a bribe in broad daylight, without any shame. They are not even worried about being videotaped.

This is because they know that in our country, our laws don’t mean anything. They know their leaders are corrupt and won’t do a damn thing. Fish rots from the head. Countries become Haitis or Somalias when the average person cannot see any difference between a thug on the street, like Mr. Barbeque of Haiti, and the government.

They are both using their monopoly of power and violence to take advantage of the poor citizens. You have to ask yourself if Kenya is different today. And so, when I said yesterday that we are heading the way of Haiti or Somalia, I was not trying to be dramatic.

I was trying to prepare us to recognize where we are headed, so that, if we want a different fate, we can demand a change of direction. We must demand a change of direction. We have no choice.

By Bonnie Mwangi- Economist and Certified Public Accountant