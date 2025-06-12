Is Raila Odinga’s Party ready to quit broad-based union with President Ruto over abductions?

KDRTV News Nairobi- A sting in President Ruto’s regime as Raila Odinga’s party distances itself from woes bedeviling the government of broad base is very evident as ODM party big wigs sends a strong message of divorce to President Ruto over the abduction, torture and subsequent murder of a young and brilliant teacher from Homabay County.

The demons and the heavens are now revealing the dark forces behind abductions, torture and forced disappearance to young people who have been at odds with the Ruto regime in matters corruption and excessive taxes touching key figures in his administration and key allies.

Very tough questions were directed to the Inspector General of Police Mr. Douglas Kanja and his Directorate of Criminal Investigation counterpart Mr. Mohammed Amin who appeared before the parliamentary select committee on security and administration.

The IG distanced himself from his earlier statement claiming that the deceased had banged his head against the wall leading to his death which initially police alleged was the cause of death by suicide, a theory rejected by pathologists who conducted the postmortem and gave the autopsy report as murder based on the injuries that were witnessed during the postmortem.

Mr. Douglas Kanja and Mohammed Amin threw the Officer Commanding station, a Mr. Talam under the bus claiming that the statement he gave them on the death of Mr. Albert Ojwang was frivolous, a big joke and a mockery to justice and the police service.

There’s a daunting task to the IPOA because some of the evidence like the CCTV footage has been tampered with pointing to a cover up to the murder in the police cells.

The ODM Secretary general in a recent remark told Kenyans that any violations against the 1o point agenda memorandum they signed with Kenya Kwanza will force ODM to withdraw from the memorandum and gave ultimatums over the same.

Kenyans across all the divide are waiting to see whether the ODM party will live to its threat or eat an ample pie and continue with the union.

Kenyans have been waiting with an abetted breath to know the faces behind abductions and forced disappearances of youths who started to protest from last year’s budget that they termed excessive and oppressive in nature.

The capture, torture and killing of Albert Ojwang has not only rekindled memories of pain to so many Kenyans but now some relief is coming as some faces behind the abductions now openly and put the directorate of criminal investigations officers and the police service on spot light and at the center stage of the illegal torture and killing of innocent Kenyans but also shown and allege that the police were squarely involved in the disappearances of GenZ’s but managed to cover their tracks as they clandestinely conducted their acts under shadows till the Albert Ojwang’s case now blowing their actions openly.

On the twist of events, former Prime minister Raila Odinga and his party Orange Democratic Movement has openly differed with the way President Ruto and his security apparatus are conducting themselves by going against the ideals and norms that brought together the two parties that formed the broad-based government.

Kenyan police service has found itself on the hot soup as they were caught cooking and concocting evidence to paint a totally different picture on the circumstances that led to the death of a youthful teacher who was arrested by police from his parents’ home in Homabay county and ferried all the way to Nairobi until his suspicious death that police tried to coverup while the autopsy indicated that he was tortured and killed based on the post mortem findings.

Kenyans across the globe are demanding for a swift and independent investigation and those culpable face the full force of law as prescribed in the 2010 constitution.

Kenyans in Diaspora have suggested that the FBI or federal bureau of investigations be brought on board to probe the matter because they don’t trust the independent police Investigations Authority led by the former IEBC Chair Isaac Hassan whom they claim doesn’t qualify to carry out an independent investigation.

Kenyans in the diaspora are demanding that the Deputy Inspector of police Eliud Lagat to resign and face prosecution for his alleged role in the arrest, torture and killing of Albert Ojwang.

Thousands qof Kenyan youths and Genz’s have poured onto the streets of Nairobi protesting the killing of Albert and are also demanding Mr. Eliud Lagat to resign and face prosecution immediately as they allege that it’s him at the center of the whole saga and the junior officers are just a scape goat and a cover up on the murder.