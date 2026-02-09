Kalonzo Musyoka’s American Tour: A Defining Moment for the Diaspora and the Power of Unity

His Excellency Kalonzo Musyoka did not cross the Atlantic for a ceremony or diplomatic optics. He came with a focused mission — to defend Kenya’s constitutional order and to rally a diaspora constituency that refuses political marginalization.

In the winter chill of the DMV region of the USA, he delivered warmly a message marked by clarity and urgency: Kenya is drifting from its constitutional moorings, public trust is weakening, institutions are under strain, and the rule of law demands vigilant defense.

This was not symbolic travel; it was deliberate engagement with diaspora citizens whose economic contributions and political consciousness remain vital to the Republic.

As leader of the Wiper Party and recently appointed head of the Azimio coalition, Kalonzo emphasized that constitutional fidelity does not end at Kenya’s borders.

While he attended high-level engagements, including the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., the heart of his visit lay in direct conversations with Kenyans abroad — in community forums, strategy meetings, and extended virtual discussions.

Leadership, he demonstrated, is measured less by proximity to power than by proximity to the people. He stated it succinctly: “The diaspora is not a footnote in Kenya’s story — it is a vital chapter in our national future.”

In my direct engagement with him, after a few pleasantries, we moved immediately to accountability. I raised the continued marginalization of diaspora voters.

The Constitution is explicit: where more than 700 potential voters reside, a polling station must be established. Yet major cities such as Minneapolis, Seattle, Dallas, Boston, Atlanta, and many others — home to thousands of Kenyans — remain without access.

I asked plainly: “How long will diaspora citizens be treated as remittance engines while being denied full democratic participation?” He responded without hesitation: “The right to vote is sacred. Distance must not become disenfranchisement.”

He committed to placing diaspora voter registration and polling infrastructure firmly on the agenda in the opposition’s forthcoming engagement with the IEBC. For many, this is not theoretical.

For instance, a Kenyan in Dallas may spend more than $500 traveling to Washington, D.C. simply to register and vote. That is not inclusion; it is economic exclusion.

As one participant observed: “Democracy should not be reserved for those who can afford airfare.” If representation is constitutionally guaranteed, its implementation is obligatory.

Beyond voting rights, our discussions addressed posture and readiness. We revisited a proposal he had earlier discussed with Professor Charles Choti — that the opposition adopt the name United Alternative Government in Waiting, signaling that the coalition is not merely protesting but preparing to govern. “We are not merely opposing for opposition’s sake. We are preparing to govern,” he affirmed.

Importantly, he directly confronted a recurring narrative advanced by William Ruto — that the opposition has no agenda. Kalonzo was unequivocal: that claim is false.

The opposition’s primary agenda, he said, is to restore integrity to public leadership. “Our agenda is clear,” he stated firmly. “We must remove fake leadership that turns against its own children and replace it with truthful government that cares for its people.”

It was a powerful rebuke to the accusation of emptiness. In his framing, the agenda is not abstract policy language; it is moral restoration, reclaiming a state that protects life, honors the Constitution, and respects the dignity of its citizens.

In Baltimore, he sharpened this message further. Kenya, he argued, stands at a crossroads between constitutional discipline and executive excess. “A nation that disregards its Constitution begins to erode its own foundation.”

The response was resolute. Coming in the aftermath of tensions at Witima and the rebuffing of opposition leaders at Gitugi, this American tour rekindled confidence that unity remains possible despite provocation. He urged action: “Do not merely lament. Organize. Mobilize. Demand accountability.”

What continues to distinguish Kalonzo is not only his constitutional argument but his humanity. The man has a heart of gold.

During this busy tour, he took time to hold thoughtful and respectful conversations with Juliana Cherera, leader of the so-called “Cherera Four,” former IEBC commissioners who were publicly vilified and ultimately forced out by William Ruto and his henchmen after defending what they believed was the proper constitutional process in the declaration of election results. At a moment when many chose silence, he chose empathy and solidarity.

Leadership is revealed not only in speeches, but in how one stands with those who have borne institutional and political pressure for acting on principle. Authenticity underscored his engagement. He listens carefully, speaks deliberately, and avoids theatrics.

As one attendee remarked: “You can disagree with a man’s politics, but you cannot fake honesty.”

Perhaps the most consequential outcome of this tour is the consolidation of opposition unity.

Kalonzo acknowledged the tireless efforts of Martha Karua in strengthening cohesion and noted that even voices such as Rigathi Gachagua, Fred Matiang’i, and others have raised serious concerns about governance. Unity, he stressed, is not weakness; it is a disciplined strategy.

Invoking Martin Luther King Jr., he reminded us: “We must learn to live together as brothers and sisters or perish together as fools.”

Unity sends a clear message: there is a credible alternative; leadership is organizing with discipline; and change remains attainable through constitutional means.

As this article goes to publication, Kalonzo continues engagements even afterwards, including an upcoming KDRTV interview with Engineer Ben Kebwato and Professor Jeremiah Okari. This is scheduled on Sunday, February 15th, after he returns to Kenya.

After taking stock of the trip, Kenyans will judge this tour not only by its rhetoric but by its results.

One conclusion, however, is already evident: the diaspora has been heard, and the opposition unity is maturing into disciplined resolve.

The organizing team of this tour, led by David Mutua, Joseph Kapukha, Professor Charles Choti, and several others deserve recognition for this highly structured coordination.

I leave these engagements with a single conviction: “Hope is not passive. It is organized.” When hope is organized and unity is disciplined, it becomes transformative power.

The journey continues.

By Professor Peter Ndiang’ui, Fort Myers, Florida