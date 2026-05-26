Kenya Eyes Costly Turkish Powership Despite Cheaper Regional Electricity

Kenya is about to buy electricity from a floating ship when cheaper power is parked right next door.

A small business owner in Nairobi sat in her salon last week, watching her electricity bill and shaking her head.

“They told us there’s a shortage,” she said to a customer.

“But my cousin in Uganda pays half what I pay.

Same sun.

Same need.

Why?”

That question is about to get a lot more expensive to ask.

The Ruto government is planning to lease a massive floating power plant—a Powership—from Turkey’s Karpowership company and anchor it at Mombasa’s coast.

The pitch sounds urgent: Kenya has an electricity crisis.

The solution sounds modern: import a giant ship that generates power, plug it into the grid, done.

Except the math doesn’t work for regular Kenyans.

Here’s the actual cost.

A floating power plant runs between KSh 15 to 32 per kilowatt-hour.

Sometimes higher.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia is selling Kenya electricity at roughly KSh 8 per kWh. Uganda charges around KSh 9 to 12. The difference is not a small change—it’s four times the price for the same thing.

“You’re essentially paying a premium for convenience and exclusivity,” says Dr. Jillian Slyfield, energy policy analyst at the African Centre for Economic Growth.

“When cheaper alternatives exist regionally, the only reason to sign these deals is if the short-term political crisis matters more than the long-term fiscal reality.”

This is the pattern Kenyans have seen before.

Create an emergency.

Announce an expensive fix.

Sign a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA).

Lock the country into paying inflated rates for twenty or thirty years.

A handful of connected contractors and officials make fortunes.

Everyone else pays the bill.

Ghana did this.

Mozambique did this.

It works like clockwork.

The math is brutal.

If Kenya locks in at KSh 25 per kWh through a Powership deal for fifteen years, that’s billions in extra costs compared to importing cheaper power from neighbours.

Billions that could build schools. Billions that could come out of ordinary people’s pockets through higher electricity prices.

The ship itself is real.

Karpowership has deployed these across West Africa and the Middle East.

They work technically.

But “working” and “making financial sense” are two different things.

Morgan Housel once noted that the most destructive financial decisions often come dressed as urgent solutions.

A crisis creates permission. Permission creates contracts. Contracts create obligations that outlive the people who signed them.

Kenya’s next government, and the one after that, will still be paying for a decision made in panic.

Here’s what Kenyans need to know: there is no electricity shortage that cannot be solved cheaper through regional power sharing.

So why the ship?

What do you think is really being solved here—and for whom?