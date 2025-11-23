Kenya’s Top Employers of 2025 Revealed

Kenya’s corporate landscape is buzzing with recognition as various organizations celebrate their commitment to workplace excellence, innovation, and employee well-being. Multiple prestigious awards have shown the nation’s top employers, showcasing a diverse range of industries and practices that are setting benchmarks for the future of work in East Africa.

The overal theme across all major awards for 2025 is a strong emphasis on human capital development and fostering environments where employees can thrive. This focus is seen a key for enhancing competitiveness, productivity, and industrial harmony within the Kenyan economy.

FKE’s Employer of the Year Awards (EYA) 2025

The Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) hosted its 5th Edition of the Employer of the Year Awards (EYA) Gala Dinner on November 7, 2025, in Nairobi, recognizing organizations that integrate effective policies and processes to enhance enterprise competitiveness. CPF Financial Services emerged as the Overall Employer of the Year 2025, with Coca-Cola Beverages Africa and Kabarak University securing second and third places, respectively.

Category winners included:

Leadership & Governance: Kabarak University

Corporate Governance: KenPoly

Innovation & Productivity: Sama Sours

Responsible Business Conduct: Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

Inclusiveness & Diversity: CPF Financial Services

Workplace Environment: Cigna Insurance

Learning & Development: Kenya Reinsurance Corporation

Human Resource Practice & Industrial Relations: English Press

SME Category: DHL Global

Ms. Jacqueline Mugo, Executive Director and CEO of FKE, congratulated all recognized organizations, emphasizing their commitment to workplace excellence.

Top Employers Institute (TEI) Certifications

The Top Employers Institute, a global authority in recognizing excellence in People Practices, certified several Kenyan companies as Top Employers for 2025. Safaricom was notably named Kenya’s number one employer for the fourth consecutive year, also achieving certification as a Top Employer in Africa. Other top employers in Kenya recognized by TEI include Unilever Kenya and BAT Kenya. BAT Kenya, in particular, was certified for the eighth consecutive time, highlighting its long-standing commitment to employee welfare and robust HR practices.

The Kenyan Wall Street & WORKL ‘Best Places to Work’ Awards 2025

In partnership with WORKL, The Kenyan Wall Street announced its ‘Best Places to Work’ 2025 Awards, celebrating companies that build exceptional and empowering work environments. These awards, based on employee feedback and WORKL’s data-driven methodology, recognized excellence across ten distinct categories.

Key winners include:

Very Big Organisation (2k+ Employees): Boston Consulting Group Kenya

Big Organisation (250-1,999 Employees): Brookside Dairies

Medium Organisation (50-249 Employees): Njoro Canning Factory

Small Organisation (10-49 Employees): Africa Uncensored

Technology: PAWATECH

Financial Services: Kenya Reinsurance Corporation

Health and Social Care: The Nairobi Hospital

Public Sector and Government: Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS)

Andrew Barden, CEO of The Kenyan Wall Street, stated, “These winning companies have demonstrated that a people-first strategy is not a cost, but the smartest investment any organisation can make”.

Kenya’s Job Market and Economic Context

Kenya’s economy grew by 5.2% in 2023, with a projected growth of 5.6% by 2025, driven largely by its services sector. Nairobi remains the hub for job opportunities, accounting for 81% of all advertised roles. Key sectors generating employment include NGOs (19%), Finance & Banking (15%), and ICT & Tech (13%). There is a growing demand for digital skills, with over 72% of employers rating them as a “must-have”.

While Kenya is attracting global companies and its workforce is expanding, the nation also faces challenges. The government is actively promoting labor exports to address unemployment and boost remittances, which now surpass traditional exports like coffee and tea in economic contribution. However, this strategy has raised concerns regarding worker protection and conditions abroad.

Research on companies in Kenya with the largest number of employees as of November 2025



Some of the largest employers in Kenya are generally known to be: