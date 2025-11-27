Lawrence Sifuna: Voice of the People and Architect of Multi-Party Democracy

The late 1970s and 1980s in Kenya were a period of simmering political discontent, a time when the iron fist of President Daniel arap Moi’s Kenya African National Union (KANU) regime clamped down on dissent.

The promise of independence had faded for many, replaced by a single-party state where basic human rights were often disregarded. It was against this backdrop of political repression that a group of courageous parliamentarians emerged, daring to challenge the status quo.

Among them was Lawrence Simiyu Sifuna, a figure whose unwavering commitment to justice and democracy would etch his name into the annals of Kenya’s Second Liberation. His story is one of defiance, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of a more equitable society for all Kenyans.

The ‘Seven Bearded Sisters’ and the Fight for Democracy

Lawrence Sifuna gained national prominence as one of the “Seven Bearded Sisters,” a moniker coined by then Attorney General Charles Njonjo in 1981. Njonjo, drawing inspiration from Anthony Sampson’s book The Seven Sisters: The Great Oil Companies and the World they Shaped, used the term to label a group of left-wing opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) who persistently attacked government policies and the Attorney General himself.

The “bearded” aspect was a derogatory comparison to Karl Marx, implying their adherence to Marxist ideologies. This group, which included figures like Koigi wa Wamwere, James Orengo, and Abuya Abuya, became a symbol of resistance against Moi’s authoritarian rule.

They were vocal backbenchers who opposed the government’s close ties with Western powers and its suppression of fundamental human rights. Sifuna, as a member of this influential group, played a crucial role in laying the groundwork for the fight for multi-party democracy, a struggle that eventually led to the repeal of Section 2A of the Kenyan constitution in 1992, which had made KANU the sole legal political party.

Early Life and Entry into Politics

Born on January 23, 1946, in what was then the Colony and Protectorate of Kenya, Lawrence Simiyu Sifuna’s early life was marked by a pursuit of education and professional excellence. He attended Sang’alo School and Nalondo Intermediate School before moving to Mariri College in Uganda, where he sat for the Cambridge General Certificate of Education (CGCE) examination.

Sifuna was a fully trained chartered accountant, holding the prestigious titles of a Fellow of Chartered Accountants (FCA) and a Fellow of the Association of International Accountants (FAIA). This strong educational and professional background provided him with a keen understanding of economic and governance issues, which he would later bring to his political career.

Sifuna embarked on his political journey in 1979, successfully contesting and winning the parliamentary seat for the then larger Bungoma South constituency on November 8, 1979 . This marked his entry into a political space dominated by KANU and the nascent stages of Moi’s presidency. He was re-elected in 1983, demonstrating early popular support for his leadership.

Political Career Timeline and Key Struggles

Sifuna’s political career was characterized by periods of both success and significant challenges.

1979: First elected as Member of Parliament for Bungoma South constituency.

1983: Re-elected to the same parliamentary seat.

1988: Lost his seat in the Kenyan general election to Maurice Makhanu after Bungoma South constituency was renamed Kanduyi. This period coincided with increased government repression and the infamous ‘mlolongo’ (queue voting) system, which was often used to rig out perceived government critics.

1992: Recaptured the Kanduyi seat during the first multi-party Kenyan general election on a Ford Asili ticket. This victory was a testament to his enduring popularity and the public’s desire for democratic change.

1998: Re-elected as MP for Bumula.

2022: Unsuccessfully ran for a senate seat in Bungoma County under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) banner.

Throughout the 1980s, Sifuna, along with his “Bearded Sisters” colleagues, persistently attacked government policies that infringed upon the basic human rights of Kenyans. Their outspoken nature often put them at odds with the state, leading to detentions and harassment for some members of the group.

While specific detention periods for Sifuna are not detailed in the provided content, his association with this defiant group indicates his willingness to confront the powerful KANU regime. The “Bearded Sisters” were instrumental in challenging the one-party system and advocating for a return to multi-party democracy, a struggle that intensified in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Major Achievements and Contributions

Lawrence Sifuna’s contributions extended beyond parliamentary debates. He was a household name in Bungoma County, popular for defending the welfare of sugarcane growers. This advocacy for local farmers highlighted his commitment to grassroots issues and the economic well-being of his constituents.

His role in the “Second Liberation” was pivotal. By openly defying the government in parliament, Sifuna and his colleagues demonstrated that it was possible to challenge the authoritarian state. Their actions inspired a larger movement that ultimately forced the repeal of Section 2A of the Constitution in 1992, paving the way for multi-party politics in Kenya.

This constitutional change was a monumental step towards a more democratic Kenya, and Sifuna was at the forefront of this transformative period.

Personal Traits, Leadership Style, and Philosophy

Sifuna’s background as a chartered accountant suggests a meticulous and analytical mind, traits that would have served him well in understanding complex policy issues. His consistent advocacy for sugarcane farmers points to a deep-seated commitment to the welfare of ordinary citizens.

As a member of the “Bearded Sisters,” he demonstrated courage and a willingness to speak truth to power, even when it came at personal risk. His ability to recapture his parliamentary seat after a period out of office, and on an opposition ticket, further underscores his resilience and strong connection with his constituents.

His philosophy was clearly aligned with democratic principles and the protection of human rights, a clear contrast to the prevailing authoritarianism of the time.

Legacy and Relevance Today

Lawrence Sifuna passed away on December 2, 2023, at the age of 77. His death marked the end of an era for a politician who dedicated his life to public service and the struggle for a democratic Kenya. His legacy is multifaceted:

Pioneer of Multi-Party Democracy: As one of the “Seven Bearded Sisters,” he is remembered as a key figure in the movement that dismantled the one-party state and ushered in multi-party politics.

Champion of Human Rights: His persistent attacks on government policies that clamped down on basic human rights solidified his image as a defender of civil liberties.

Advocate for the Common Mwananchi: His popularity among sugarcane growers in Bungoma County highlights his dedication to addressing the economic concerns of his constituents.

Inspiration for Future Generations: His courage in challenging an oppressive regime continues to inspire those who advocate for good governance and democratic reforms in Kenya.

Sifuna’s nephew, Edwin Sifuna, who is the Secretary-General of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party and a Nairobi Senator, continues the family’s political tradition, suggesting a lasting impact of Lawrence Sifuna’s political engagement.

In a political space often characterized by shifting alliances and self-interest, Lawrence Sifuna stands out as a principled leader who remained steadfast in his commitment to democratic ideals.

His unwavering spirit in the face of adversity, his intellectual prowess, and his dedication to the welfare of Kenyans make him a compelling figure in Kenya’s political history.

He was not just an MP; he was a symbol of hope and a testament to the power of persistent advocacy in the pursuit of a more just and democratic society.