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Opinion

List of Projects Done & Completed By Uhuru Kenyatta In Luo Nyanza

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Opinion by Opiyo Zadock

President William Ruto claims that Uhuru Kenyatta did nothing.

Roads and transport
1. Ahero–Kisii–Isebania Highway (A1): An 84-kilometre major highway upgrade, widened to facilitate cross-county transit between Kisumu, Kisii and Migori.
2. Kodiaga–Wagai–Onyirore–Akala and Nyangweso–Muhanda Circuit: A KSh 1.6 billion, 38-kilometre road network in Siaya County to boost transport for fish and sugarcane farmers.
3. Kisian–Bondo–Akala Road: A strategic 55-kilometre trunk route connecting Kisian to Bondo.
4. Mbita–Sindo–Kiabuya–Karungu Road: A KSh 2.46 billion, 74-kilometre package supporting the Lake Victoria ring transport network.
5. Kisumu urban roads expansion: Major inner-city upgrades, including bypass corridors connecting Kondele to Lake Basin Mall.
6. Ahero Interchange: A KSh 655.9 million grade-separated interchange linking Kisumu, Kericho and Kisii.
7. Isebania–Kehancha–Ntimaru–Ang’ata Barikoi Road: A 70-kilometre border-region trade and transit link.
8. Oyugis–Rodi Kopany Road: A 43-kilometre link connecting Homa Bay and Migori.
9. Mbita Causeway rehabilitation: Replacement of the old earthen causeway with a modern bridge to restore marine ecology and safety.

Markets, ports and rail
10. Uhuru Business Park Complex: A KSh 600 million commercial market complex in Kisumu for displaced small-scale traders.
11. Lake Basin Mall completion: A landmark commercial complex meant to stimulate retail growth in Kisumu.
12. Kisumu Port refurbishment: A KSh 3 billion revival project in 2019 that modernised the shipyard and berths.
13. Nakuru–Kisumu Metre Gauge Railway: A KSh 3.8 billion track rehabilitation that restored cargo and passenger services to the lake region.
14. Kisumu ultra-modern railway station: Built next to KICOMI as the main passenger terminal for revived MGR services.
15. Kibos Inland Container Depot: Developed alongside the railway to boost cargo processing.
16. Kisumu Shipyard Limited: A facility launched to manufacture and service lake vessels, including MV Uhuru II.
17. Marine School in Kisumu: A KSh 476.69 million maritime training academy under the Railway Training Institute.

Sports, water and energy
18. Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium: A KSh 380 million multi-purpose stadium at the Mamboleo ASK grounds.
19. Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex: A KSh 350 million overhaul of the old sports ground.
20. Siaya–Bondo Water Supply and Sanitation: A KSh 2.4 billion water project.
21. Olkaria–Lessos–Kisumu 400kV power line: A KSh 16 billion transmission line financed with JICA to stabilise power supply in western Kenya.
22. EAC Lake Victoria Basin Commission Headquarters: A KSh 135 million facility in Kisumu.
23. Kisumu Airport air traffic control tower: A modern control tower at Kisumu International Airport.
24. Soin–Koru Dam (initiated): A KSh 25 billion long-term water and flood-control project along the Nyando plains.

Major bridges
1. Mbita–Rusinga Island Bridge: A KSh 1.5 billion, 160-metre bridge in Homa Bay that replaced the old 1983 causeway.
2. Dhogoye Bridge (Usenge): A major bridge on the Kisian–Bondo–Usenge–Podie road in Siaya, built where River Yala empties into Lake Victoria.
3. Ahero Interchange flyover bridges: Built as part of the KSh 655.9 million grade-separated junction.
4. Kuoyo Bridge and box culverts: Built along the 38-kilometre Kodiaga–Wagai–Onyirore–Akala circuit in Siaya.

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