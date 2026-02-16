Mimi Ndio Sifuna: How a Secretary General Became a Situation

There are moments in a nation’s life when leadership does not knock politely on the door. It does not send a CV. It does not wait for clearance from party elders seated in leather chairs, quoting procedure and precedent. It simply emerges.

And when it emerges, my friends, it unsettles furniture. That is where we are.

Whether one likes him, tolerates him, fears him, or secretly rehearses arguments against him in the shower, Edwin Sifuna is no longer just the Secretary General of a political party. He is becoming… a situation.

Let us call things by their names.

A few months ago, Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o looked at the political horizon and casually said that Sifuna represents the future. Some people laughed. Others adjusted their glasses. A few nodded with that “Professor has seen something” look. At the time, it sounded like a polite academic endorsement.

Now it sounds like prophecy.

Because what we are witnessing inside and outside ODM is not a routine disagreement. It is not a small quarrel about minutes and constitutions. It is not just about who sits in which office and who signs which letterhead.

It is about emergence. And emergence cannot be manufactured. Leaders Are Not Manufactured in Boardrooms

Let me say this as a student of politics and human drama: leaders are not made by anyone. They are revealed by circumstance.

You cannot sit in a smoky room and announce, “Today we create a phenomenon.” Phenomena refuse to obey such instructions. They appear when the ground shifts.

And the ground in Kenya is shifting.

The youth are restless. The economy is gasping. Trust in institutions is thinner than a politician’s promise during budget season. Parties are realigning. Old loyalties are shaking. In such moments, some people shrink. Others… emerge.

Those fighting Sifuna inside ODM and those fighting him outside may pretend this is procedural housekeeping. But let us not insult each other’s intelligence. They know what they are doing. And they also know what they are seeing.

The Busia Moment

Last weekend in Busia, something happened. Now, I have attended enough rallies to know when a crowd has come for a transport refund and when a crowd has come for belief. Busia did not feel like logistics. It felt like ignition.

There is a difference.

The chants were not rehearsed. The energy did not feel hired. The mood was not “let us see what he says.” It was “we are part of this.” And when Sifuna stood up and delivered his now famous introduction — “mimi ndiye Sifuna” — the phrase did not land as arrogance.

It landed as ownership. And then something fascinating happened. The crowd answered back, not verbally at first, but emotionally. You could see it. You could feel it.

Mimi ndiye Sifuna quietly mutated into Sisi ndio Sifuna. That is how movements begin. Not by decree. By echo.

Kitengela and the Jitters

And today, Kitengela is happening. Now, let me confess something: political elites do not fear speeches. They fear momentum. A speech can be rebutted. Momentum cannot.

What is causing jitters is not that Sifuna is speaking. It is that people are listening. And worse — they are repeating him.

When a slogan stops being about a person and starts becoming about an identity, the script changes.

You can suspend an official. You cannot suspend an echo.

“Mimi Ndio Sifuna” — The Accidental Revolution

The brilliance of “mimi ndiye Sifuna” lies in its simplicity.

It is not complicated. It is not academic. It is not buried in policy jargon. It is human. And in Kenya, authenticity travels faster than press statements.

Because when Sifuna says it, he does not sound like he is asking for permission. He sounds like he is declaring presence.

And that presence is what unsettles people. You see, in politics, there are two kinds of leaders:

Those who inherit positions. Those who embody moments. Inheritance can be negotiated. Embodiment cannot. Baba Did Not Mentor Cowards

Let us talk about mentorship. You cannot discuss Sifuna without mentioning Raila Odinga. Love him or critique him, you cannot deny one thing: Baba has shaped a generation of political fighters.

And he did not mentor cowards. Whatever else one may say about Raila, he respects audacity. He respects conviction. He respects those who can stand in a storm and speak in full sentences. Sifuna carries that DNA.

Not as imitation. But as evolution. And here is where it becomes interesting. Because the student who understands the master does not become a photocopy. He becomes an upgrade suited for a different era.

And Sifuna is not trying to be Raila 2.0. He is trying to be Sifuna 1.0. That, my friends, is dangerous.

Why The Resistance? Let us be honest. Why are some people fighting him so intensely? Is it really about party structure?

Or is it about trajectory?

Because if you are 43 years old, articulate, legally grounded, media-savvy, fearless in debate, and you are suddenly attracting organic youth energy, then you are not just a Secretary General.

You are a forecast. And forecasts disturb those who prefer controlled climates.

There are those inside ODM who may prefer predictability. A manageable SG. A polite one. One who speaks after clearance and sits when told.

Sifuna does not sit easily.

And outside ODM, there are those who understand that if a youthful, sharp, unapologetic political voice consolidates around a party with historical depth, then 2027 and beyond become less predictable.

Politics thrives on predictability. Movements destroy it.

The 43-Year Statement. Now, let me address the bold claim: that he will be bigger than anything Kenya has experienced at 43 years. Is that hyperbole?

Perhaps. But politics is not a mathematics exam. It is emotional arithmetic.

At 43, most politicians are still warming benches, waiting for elders to blink. But history has shown us that transformative figures often rise in their early forties — old enough to understand systems, young enough to challenge them.

The question is not whether Sifuna will be big. The question is whether the conditions are aligning for him to be unavoidable.

And increasingly, it appears they are.

“Sisi Ndio Sifuna” — The Identity Shift. What fascinates me most is not the man. It is the language.

When supporters begin to say “Sisi ndio Sifuna”, they are not praising him. They are projecting themselves into him. It becomes less about Edwin the individual and more about a collective posture:

We are unapologetic. We are assertive. We are present. We refuse to be background noise.

That is powerful. Because a person can be isolated. An identity cannot. Satire, But Not Really

Now allow me to be slightly mischievous. Imagine being in a strategy meeting somewhere, looking at these rallies, watching hashtags trend, hearing chants multiply.

One strategist whispers, “It is just excitement.” Another says, “It will cool down.” Meanwhile, the crowds are growing.

There is a particular discomfort that comes when someone you assumed would remain a supporting character begins to occupy center stage without asking permission. That discomfort is currently visible.

And I say this with humour, but also with observation: some of the loudest critics may not actually dislike Sifuna. They may simply fear timing.

Because timing in politics is everything. And right now, the timing seems to be liking him.

What Happens Next? Ah. The million-shilling question. Movements either consolidate or scatter.

Energy either institutionalizes or evaporates.

Will “Sisi ndio Sifuna” become structured political capital? Or will it remain rhetorical electricity? That depends on discipline.

It depends on strategy. It depends on whether the team around him understands that momentum is a gift that must be converted into architecture. Because rallies are sparks. Structures are engines.

My Personal Confession As I watch this unfold, I cannot pretend neutrality. I am fascinated. Not because I worship individuals. Kenya has taught us caution in hero-making. But because I recognize patterns. And the pattern I am seeing resembles early-stage movement energy.

The laughter from opponents is slightly too loud. The dismissals are slightly too frequent. The attacks are slightly too coordinated. Which usually means: something real is happening.

We wait. For now, we wait. We watch Busia. We watch Kitengela. We watch courtrooms. We watch statements and counter-statements. But beyond the noise, something quieter is forming. A phrase has escaped into the public.

Mimi ndiye Sifuna. It has multiplied. Sisi ndio Sifuna. And once language becomes collective, it is no longer easily controlled.

Perhaps this will fade. Perhaps it will explode. Perhaps it will reshape ODM. Perhaps it will reshape national politics.

But one thing is certain:

Leaders do not beg to be made. They emerge. And whether one celebrates it or resists it, Edwin Sifuna is emerging — not merely as a party official, but as a phenomenon in formation.

Now, if you will excuse me, I am going to sit back with my tea and watch history attempt to argue with itself.

Because in Kenya, the script is never boring. And right now, the next chapter is writing itself.