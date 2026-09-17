FRELIMO’s Enduring Playbook: False Accusations, Threats, Torture, and Dictatorship

By Solomon Mondlane

“Mozambique suffers from a cancer that will destroy many generations to come if it is not treated,” — Dr. José Chicuarra Massinga – 2003

I was in my early 20s when I began working under Dr. José Chicuarra Massinga, born 1930. He was a rare voice at a time when few dared to speak against FRELIMO. A man who stood directly against the dictatorship of Samora Machel in the early 1980s, who later became a leader of one of the opposition parties in 1994 called PANADE, and became one of the first Members of Parliament in a democratic Mozambique. I documented his story in “The Life & Walks of Dr. José C. Massinga”. For conducting media interviews about that book, in which I openly critique FRELIMO, I was thrown into PRM holding cells in Maputo.

Dr. Massinga died in 2010. But his warning did not die with him. Decades later, that same cancer has metastasized. It is eating away at our justice system, our electoral system, our health institutions, education, employment, and at the heart of poverty itself, and attacking, with prison, torture, and death, the new generations positioning themselves to govern. Dr. Massinga’s words now speak directly to a new generation, and to Venâncio Mondlane, President of a newly formed ANAMOLA, who was born in 1974 — a man who today carries the hope of Mozambicans on his shoulders, and is under attack for it.

This is not a policy failure. This is a disease of governance. It is a cancer. It grows quietly, corrodes from within, and attacks anyone who tries to heal the nation. I am watching it unfold again, right now.

In 2024, I served with CAD, defending the platform Venâncio Mondlane represented as the protests happened countrywide. This was not a history lesson. It was living history. Everything Dr. José Chicuarra Massinga described from his years under the brutal FRELIMO regime is unfolding again, this time targeting another leader. I witnessed torture, death, and imprisonment under the same regime that had already ruled for close to five decades.

My task then was the same as before: to carry the message to the world. With Dr. Massinga, I translated his story into a book. With Venâncio, I carried his voice through international interviews. Two generations. One system of repression.

Today I serve on Venâncio Mondlane’s team. From the inside, I can see it clearly. What is being done to him mirrors what was done to Dr. Massinga. The methods are identical. The intent is identical. And one name sits at the center of both stories: Joaquim Alberto Chissano. The nation deserves to understand his role. The tactics used against Dr. Massinga in 1981 are now being deployed against Engineer Venâncio. Fabricated charges. Political persecution. Isolation. The criminalization of disagreement. A coordinated effort to silence any voice that dares to question power. This is not history repeating itself. This is history continuing.

To understand how we got here, look at Dr. José Chicuarra Massinga, 1930–2010. In 1981, at age 51, Dr. Massinga was dragged from his office by security and jailed for 3 years with no charge. His crime was independence of thought. Because he refused to chant party slogans, sought funding from Western embassies for an institute, and criticized hunger, forced labor, and Operation Production that displaced families, he was labeled an enemy of the state. At Jamangwane prison in Machava he was beaten and electrocuted by then Security Minister Sérgio Vieira. He was starved on rice and salt, denied medical care, forced to walk barefoot until his feet were permanently damaged, and held incommunicado. He was released in 1985 with 16 others through a vague “amnesty” with no trial, no apology, and no explanation.

Now look at Venâncio Mondlane, born 1974. Today I serve under his leadership. The exact playbook used against Dr. Massinga in 1981 is being used against him now at age 52, almost the same age Dr. Massinga had in the early 1980s. The 5 charges brought against Venâncio are:

1. Public Advocacy/Apology for a Crime – apologia pública ao crime: Then, Dr. Massinga was called a “CIA agent” for speaking to foreign embassies. Now, Engineer Venâncio is charged for speaking publicly about electoral fraud.

2. Incitement to Collective Disobedience – incitamento à desobediência colectiva: Then, Dr. Massinga was jailed for rejecting one-party slogans. Now, Engineer Venâncio is charged for calling citizens to protest.

3. Public Instigation to Commit a Crime – instigação pública a um crime: Then, Dr. Massinga was accused of running an institute to “overthrow FRELIMO.” Now, Engineer Venâncio is accused of making public statements and giving interviews.

4. Instigation to Terrorism – instigação ao terrorismo: Then, Dr. Massinga was accused of links to South Africa and the West. Now, serious security charges are used to isolate and silence.

5. Incitement to Terrorism – incitamento ao terrorismo: Then, Dr. Massinga was branded a traitor and imperialist in state media. Now, Engineer Venâncio is branded through state-aligned outlets to delegitimize dissent.

1930 to 1974. One died in 2010 after surviving prison and exile. The other carries the hope of Mozambicans on his shoulders, survived assassination attempts, and is under attack for daring to speak. Different eras. Same accusations. Same goal: to break the man who refuses to be silent.

43 years apart, the method has not changed: Label, detain without trial, torture or break through pressure, isolate, and speak in the name of “the people” while the people suffer. Dr. Massinga asked from his cell: “Why are we doing this after defeating the Portuguese? Why are we not united?” We are still waiting for an answer. And until we treat this cancer of repression, false accusations, and impunity, Mozambique will not heal.

I write this not from hatred, but from love for Mozambique. We deserve a republic where disagreement is not treason. Where protest is not criminalized. Where leaders are accountable in courts of law, not in courts of fear. Where Operation Production is taught as a warning, not used as a template. Until we remove this cancer of repression, false accusations, and impunity, Mozambique cannot recover.

To my fellow Mozambicans: We stand together. To the diaspora: Your voice is essential. To the international community: Observe closely. And until justice comes, we will keep speaking. Because silence is how this cancer spreads.

I have just published a book, Blood on a Ballot. That book explains the struggle of Venâncio from the aftermath of the 2024 elections. How protests were run by the public. How Venâncio connected with the people. The crimes he is facing now are crimes that should be faced by the public, not him as an individual. If FRELIMO wants to do that, let them charge the people.