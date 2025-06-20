Mulamwah-Ruth K Feud Explodes: Leaked Videos, HIV Accusations & Returned Teeth

The bitter public dispute between Kenyan comedian Mulamwah (David Oyando) and his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Ruth K (Ruth Kirui), has reached an alarming new low, captivating and shocking Kenyans online.

What began as a seemingly amicable separation has devolved into a series of explosive accusations, including the alleged circulation of private videos and deeply personal health claims.

Ruth K recently came forward with grave allegations, accusing Mulamwah of emotional manipulation and threatening to leak an old private video they exchanged during their relationship.

She claims he has already sent this compromising content to her family, including her father, and is now threatening to make it public. “He has already sent it to most of my family, including my dad, and now he’s threatening to make it public,” Ruth K stated, asserting her refusal to be held hostage.

This accusation follows Mulamwah’s own admission in a leaked WhatsApp conversation, where he appeared to confirm sending a “compromising video” of Ruth K to her father.

In a retaliatory move, Mulamwah has accused Ruth K of circulating his private adult photos on WhatsApp. He alleged that she created a WhatsApp group with 85 women, including potential sponsors for his stand-up show, and falsely claimed he was HIV positive.

“How do you add 84 ladies to a WhatsApp group and tell them David Oyando is HIV positive?” Mulamwah questioned, claiming this led to the withdrawal of sponsorship for his shows. Ruth K had previously admitted to sharing Mulamwah’s private adult photo but later apologized.

The ongoing drama also includes Mulamwah’s demand for Ruth K to return the dental work he paid for during their relationship. Ruth K shockingly honored this demand by physically removing her teeth and sending them back to him.

The saga has drawn wide condemnation, with artists like Bahati calling for calm and maturity. He urged both parties to “think of their child before destroying each other publicly,” emphasizing the emotional toll such public disputes can have on their son.

Bahati also called on the public to pray for Mulamwah and Ruth K, asking fans to avoid fueling the feud further and instead support reconciliation and healing.

His sentiments have been echoed by many who believe that while celebrity lives are often in the spotlight, some battles are best resolved away from social media.

What was once a beloved celebrity couple has become a cautionary tale on the dangers of digital revenge, online shaming, and toxic public breakups in Kenya’s entertainment scene.