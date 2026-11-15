MY POLITICS IS NOT AN ETHNIC PROPERTY; IT IS A NATIONAL RESPONSIBILITY – ONYONKA

By Senator Richard Onyonka

It has come to my attention, and I have also read, some sentiments questioning my political position and, in particular, my cordial relationship with the Luhya community. There are suggestions that maintaining these relationships somehow amounts to disloyalty to our own people or to Dr Fred Matiang’i. I wish to address this because I believe we must be careful not to allow political differences to become a breeding ground for ethnic suspicion, division and unnecessary hostility.

First, the Luhya are not our enemies. They are our brothers and fellow Kenyans. We have lived together, worked together, built businesses and families together, and participated in the political life of this country together. In Nairobi and across other parts of Kenya, our communities have historically shared political interests and voted alongside one another. Why, then, should anyone imagine that building friendships and political alliances with the Luhya is suddenly an offence? We should be strengthening these relationships, not dismantling them.

Secondly, let us understand the arithmetic of national politics. For Dr Fred Matiang’i to become President, he will need the support of Kenyans beyond the Gusii community, including the Luhya. In the same way, Edwin Sifuna will need the support of the Kisii community. Kalonzo Musyoka, Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua and every other leader with national ambitions will need support from communities outside their own. No one can build a national presidency by treating other communities as political adversaries.

Thirdly, we must remember that we are in the opposition. We may have different preferences, different political platforms and different leaders we admire, but we share the responsibility of offering Kenyans an alternative to the current administration. Whether the eventual flag bearer is Dr Fred Matiang’i, Edwin Sifuna, Kalonzo Musyoka, Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua, Eugene Wamalwa or any other leader who emerges through genuine consultation, the opposition must be prepared to rally behind an agreed candidate. That is the essence of political consensus. We cannot preach unity while practising hostility against those with whom we must eventually work.

I also find the selective outrage rather curious. We have 35 elected leaders from our community, and, as has been observed, only four are not opposed to Dr Matiang’i’s political position. Many of the others are aligned with UDA, yet I rarely see the same energy directed at them. Some continue to enjoy our support despite their political choices. Why, therefore, should I become a target of hostility for maintaining relationships across the political and ethnic divide? Political loyalty cannot be demanded selectively, and nobody should have to surrender independent judgement to prove their patriotism.

For the avoidance of doubt, I have not joined President William Ruto’s UDA. I have not abandoned my political convictions, nor have I stopped believing in the need for a credible opposition alternative. My friendship with the Luhya community is not a political betrayal. I will not be intimidated into treating fellow Kenyans as enemies simply because they may support a different political formation or candidate.

There is also a practical reality we must not ignore. Our people live, work and conduct business in Western Kenya, Kakamega, Trans Nzoia, Nairobi, Nakuru, Mombasa and many other parts of this country. Their lives are intertwined with those of the Luhya and other communities. They should be proud that their leaders can build bridges, foster cooperation and work together. These relationships are an asset to our community, not a liability. We must be able to work as a team across communities if we are serious about building a better Kenya.

I am a proud son of Gusii. I cherish my roots, respect my people and remain committed to their interests. But I am equally a proud Kenyan and a nationalist. I do not believe that loving my community requires me to despise another. I do not believe that supporting Dr Matiang’i requires me to become hostile to Edwin Sifuna or the Luhya community. And I certainly do not believe that political disagreement should be confused with ethnic betrayal.

Let us compete on ideas, leadership, integrity and the future we envision for this country. Let us disagree without becoming enemies. Our communities have lived together for generations; no temporary political contest should be allowed to destroy those bonds.

I will continue to build bridges, defend my convictions, and engage leaders across this country. I am comfortable with my choices, and I believe history and God will judge me fairly. I would rather be remembered as a leader who brought Kenyans together than one who gained temporary political approval by dividing them.

I am Gusii by heritage, Kenyan by conviction, and a nationalist by choice.