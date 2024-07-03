MZEE WANJIGI WAS A LOVEABLE PERSON. HE ALSO HELPED CHANGE KENYA’S HISTORY:

KDRTV News Newyork- I first met Mzee Wanjigi at the home of Dr Johnstone Muthiora on the day he died (or was perhaps killed?) in 1974.

Mzee was there with his close ally Kenneth Matiba, and they stunned me with their candor/anger about Kenya. That made me realize that even some very senior and successful ministers were not comfortable with the direction Kenya had taken.

I was then the Editor of the Sunday Post and the two spoke freely to me as they knew my paper was critical of some key government policies, and had supported their ally Dr Muthiora in his eventually successful 1974 election campaign to defeat Dr. Njoroge Mungai, the Dagoretti MP considered by many to be the likely successor to President Jomo Kenyatta.

Among others opposing Dr. Mungai were Mr. Charles Njonjo and Nation Editor George Githii. The defeat scuttled Dr. Mungai’s political career, which ultimately saw Mr. Moi become president, whom many preferred.

They thought he would be better for Kenyans as he did not belong to a rich, privileged group controlling political power and vast amounts of wealth.

But Dr. Mungai certainly did, and many feared he and his group (centered around Mt. Kenya) would want to protect and enlarge their gains, many illicitly acquired.

As it eventually turned out, President Moi and his cohorts became fabulously wealthy and led Kenya astray. After that first meeting, I became a big fan and a close friend of Mzee Wanjigi.

His humility, demeanor, honesty and commitment to uplifting Kenyans, and his refusal to accumulate vast wealth, made him a very loveable person.

His resolute for a prosperous Kenya will still live amongst us. He taught people to work hard save and give back to the community wherever possible in times of need.

His son who is also a wealthy businessman equates his father as a no nonsense person who always wanted things to be done procedurally without missing any step and taught him so many ways to face life and grow as a dedicated strong man.

Rest in Peace, dear friend. Pole Jimi

By Salim Lone