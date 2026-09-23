NDIANG’UI KINYAGIA’S LANDMARK VICTORY: A GLIMMER OF HOPE FOR JUSTICE IN KENYA

A Defining Moment for Constitutional Rights, Accountability, and the Rule of Law

By Professor Peter Ndiang’ui, Fort Myers Florida

The landmark victory of Ndiang’ui Kinyagia in the High Court on September 22, 2026 is more than a personal legal triumph. It is a powerful reaffirmation that the Constitution protects the citizen, state power has limits, and no one is above the law.

In a detailed ruling, Justice Patricia Nyaundi of the High Court of Kenya awarded Kinyagia KSh5 million in damages after finding that his constitutional rights were violated during the raid on his Kinoo home in June 2025.

The court found violations relating to his privacy, property, dignity, security and freedom of movement, and barred prosecution arising from the unconstitutional investigative process.

The significance of this decision goes far beyond the compensation. It reinforces one of the central principles of constitutional democracy: the state may possess enormous power, but that power must always be exercised within the Constitution and the law. When those boundaries are crossed, citizens have the right to seek redress and the courts have the responsibility to provide it.

Kinyagia’s ordeal was especially troubling because, after the raid, he was out of public view for ten days. Amid intense public concern and speculation about his whereabouts, he eventually appeared before the court and gave his own account: he had gone into hiding because he feared for his life.

The court later accepted that his fears were genuine. We are proud of Ndiang’ui Kinyagia for standing firm with his account of what happened, even when others may have expected a different narrative. He allowed the truth to be tested through the courts rather than shaped by public pressure or speculation. That courage matters. Justice requires facts and evidence, not a narrative designed to satisfy expectations.

For Gen Z, this victory carries a particularly powerful message. A generation that has demanded accountability and constitutional governance can see in this case that constitutional rights are not merely words. They can be invoked, defended and enforced.

Knowing the Constitution, demanding accountability and using lawful institutions to challenge abuses of power are essential forms of citizenship.

No account of Kinyagia’s journey would be complete without recognizing the instrumental support of Senior Counsel Martha Karua. She stood with him at critical moments, represented him in court and insisted that his rights and safety be taken seriously.

Her contribution reflected a broader commitment to constitutionalism and the rule of law. We are deeply grateful for her selflessness, courage and dedication to justice. We also extend our sincere appreciation to Advocates Alex Kimosop and Lillian Gitonga for their legal work and commitment to Kinyagia’s pursuit of justice.

The ruling carries a clear lesson for Kasonga and those alleged to have participated in the actions surrounding this matter: power does not place anyone beyond accountability. The lesson is not vengeance; it is the rule of law. Government authority is legitimate precisely because it operates within constitutional boundaries.

Ultimately, the Kinyagia judgment is bigger than one individual and bigger than the KSh5 million award. It is a reminder that the Constitution remains a shield for the citizen, that courts can still scrutinize state power, and that justice can still provide a remedy when rights are violated.

We celebrate Ndiang’ui Kinyagia. We celebrate those who stood with him. And we celebrate a judicial decision that reminds Kenya that the Constitution still matters. For him, it is a victory.

For Gen Z, it is a powerful lesson in constitutional citizenship. For Kenya, it is a glimmer of hope that justice can prevail.