New ‘Deep State’ Members That Are Likely To Run The Show In William Ruto’s Goverment (Opinion)

President- elect William Samoei Ruto is likely to have his own deep state as he is set to be sworn in as the 5th President.

In this article KDRTV looks into some of the William Ruto inner circle members who will choose who meets with President Ruto, what transpires, and will oversee Ruto’s wellbeing.

Farouk Kibet

Farouk Kibet, who many feel will become the new Nicholas Biwott in Ruto’s government, will be one of the powerful individuals. At one time, members of parliament aligned with Ruto expressed their annoyance that Farouk was the only route to reach him and that he could easily thwart others who wished to see the DP without his consent.

Kibet has a long relationship with Ruto and became his personal assistant (PA) when he was elected Eldoret North Member of Parliament. Farouk has served as Ruto’ s gatekeeper, and he is the most dreaded man in UDA circles. He is feared because it is impossible to see Ruto if you cross his path, not because he dislikes your face.

Veronica Maina

UDA party Secretary General Veronica Maina will be a powerful individual in Ruto’s administration. She will be in charge of overseeing the affairs of the ruling UDA party and ensuring that it does not fall apart like the lately buried and forgotten Jubilee party.

Davis Chirchir

Davis Chirchir will also be an influential individual in Ruto’s government. Davis Chirchir is the face of technology on Ruto’s side, therefore the mere mention of his name sends shivers down the spines of those who favor Azimio. Even during the general election of 2022, Raila Odinga’ s camp accused Mr. Chirchir of hacking the IEBC server to alter the results in Ruto’ s favor.

Dennis Itumbi

Dennis Itumbi is the other person who will be very powerful in Ruto’ s government. It is thought that Itumbi will manage the digital aspect and social media communications on the president’ s behalf.