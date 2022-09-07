Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Opinion

New ‘Deep State’ Members That Are Likely To Run The Show In William Ruto’s Goverment (Opinion)

By

Published

20220907 175009 0000

William Ruto Inner Circle

President- elect William Samoei Ruto is likely to have his own deep state as he is set to be sworn in as the 5th President.

In this article KDRTV looks into some of the William Ruto inner circle members who will choose who meets with President Ruto, what transpires, and will oversee Ruto’s wellbeing.

Farouk Kibet

kibet

Farouk Kibet, who many feel will become the new Nicholas Biwott in Ruto’s government, will be one of the powerful individuals. At one time, members of parliament aligned with Ruto expressed their annoyance that Farouk was the only route to reach him and that he could easily thwart others who wished to see the DP without his consent.

Kibet has a long relationship with Ruto and became his personal assistant (PA) when he was elected Eldoret North Member of Parliament. Farouk has served as Ruto’ s gatekeeper, and he is the most dreaded man in UDA circles. He is feared because it is impossible to see Ruto if you cross his path, not because he dislikes your face.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Meet 5 Powerful People DP Ruto Hangs Out With In Private

Veronica Maina

VERONICA MAINA og image

UDA party Secretary General Veronica Maina will be a powerful individual in Ruto’s administration. She will be in charge of overseeing the affairs of the ruling UDA party and ensuring that it does not fall apart like the lately buried and forgotten Jubilee party.

Davis Chirchir

dn chicken 2002 k jpg

Davis Chirchir will also be an influential individual in Ruto’s government. Davis Chirchir is the face of technology on Ruto’s side, therefore the mere mention of his name sends shivers down the spines of those who favor Azimio. Even during the general election of 2022, Raila Odinga’ s camp accused Mr. Chirchir of hacking the IEBC server to alter the results in Ruto’ s favor.

Dennis Itumbi

lypamrqnkdutetc0uv5d1c88c30a3ae

Dennis Itumbi is the other person who will be very powerful in Ruto’ s government. It is thought that Itumbi will manage the digital aspect and social media communications on the president’ s behalf.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020