Nyeri Leaders at State House: A Shameless Betrayal of the People

When six Nyeri leaders — Wambugu Wainaina (Othaya), Njoroge Wainaina (Kieni), Duncan Mathenge (Nyeri Town), Eric Wamumbi (Mathira), Woman Representative Rahab Mukami, and Senator Wamatinga — paraded themselves at State House under the guise of “discussing development projects,” what emerged was not a vision for Nyeri but a portrait of betrayal.

President William Ruto, in his predictable cadence, assured them he was “fully committed” to transforming Nyeri. But to say that Ruto lies is like saying water is wet. His empty rhetoric has become a tired script, repeated until even his allies must struggle to pretend belief. Yet, our MPs laughed and posed for photographs with him, smiles plastered on their faces as though deception were cause for celebration.

The Smiles of Betrayal

Let us ask plainly: Who were these leaders representing at State House? Was it the tea farmers strangled by collapsing global prices? Was it the jobless youth roaming Nyeri’s towns without prospects? Was it the mothers forced to choose between food and school fees as the cost of living suffocates families? Certainly not.

Their smiles were not for us. Their laughter was not for Nyeri. Those grins at State House were the grins of betrayal — a signal that loyalty to the people has been traded for proximity to power, and perhaps for envelopes whose amounts we can only imagine.

Lies as Political Currency

For Ruto, lies are not accidental — they are political currency. Factories, jobs, roads, prosperity — he dangles these promises like carrots before a hungry nation. But like a mirage in the desert, they vanish as one approaches.

And yet, instead of calling him out, our MPs amplify his falsehoods. Hon. Njoroge Wainaina of Kieni, let me speak to you directly: just the other day, you lamented in Parliament about how much you had suffered for supporting Ruto, even admitting that your wife demanded answers and “Ruto money” you could not provide. What now? After running to State House, what will you tell her? More crucially, what will you tell the people of Kieni? That the same man who abandoned you has suddenly become a savior? Your leadership, sir, is hanging by a thread. And the people of Kieni will soon cut it.

Echoes of the Past

Nyeri is no stranger to betrayal. During the Mau Mau struggle, we had tukomeras — collaborators who betrayed freedom fighters and later claimed the glory of independence. Today’s collaborators wear suits, sit in Parliament, and call themselves “Honorable.” But history will remember them for what they truly are: traitors who sold out their people for political survival. Their laughter at State House will not be seen as diplomacy. It will be remembered as treachery. And Nyeri will not forget.

A Different Path

Not all is lost. MPS John Kaguchia of Mukurwe-ini and Geoffrey Wandeto of Tetu have chosen a different path. They have shown that integrity is still possible in politics — that leaders can reject handouts and hollow pledges, and instead root their work in service to the people.

As a constituent of Tetu, I am proud of my MP. We do not need Ruto’s lies or handouts. We do not need choreographed theatrics. What we need is honest leadership, grounded in planning, accountability, and truth.

The Road Ahead

Nyeri people are not fools. We have heard the lies before, and we know betrayal when we see it. Ruto lied to us in 2022, and these MPs have now joined him in deepening that betrayal. But let them know this: their time is running out. Their days of unchecked complicity are numbered, and the people’s judgment is inevitable.

As Abraham Lincoln once said, “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” Nyeri is awake now. And we will not be fooled again.

A Call to Action

This is the moment for Nyeri residents to rise. We must reject the crumbs of handouts and the shallow drama of staged visits to State House. We must hold our leaders accountable in markets, in churches, in barazas, and at the ballot box.

Nyeri comprises of very hardworking proud people. I do not to this date know how we ended up with this bunch of self-seeking fools in the name of leaders. Please let them know that our dignity is not for sale. Our future is not for barter. We must reclaim our voice, our power, and our destiny.

The time to stand up is now.