Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Opinion

ODM Debunks Fake Raila Odinga Message Targeting Gen Z Protests

By

Published

ODM Party Leader Leader Raila Odinga
ODM Party Leader Leader Raila Odinga

KDRTV News – Nairobi: The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has moved swiftly to debunk a fraudulent message circulating online, falsely attributed to party leader Raila Odinga.

The message, which targeted the Gen Z demographic, urged them to call off their planned protests scheduled for today, Tuesday, June 17th.

The ODM’s swift response aims to counter the spread of misinformation and clarify the party’s position.

The fake message attempted to sow discord and confusion among the youth, who are a key demographic in the current political climate.

The party has not released any official communication asking anyone to cancel their protests.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenge of combating fake news and disinformation, particularly in the digital age.

Political parties and organizations are increasingly vulnerable to such tactics, which can be used to manipulate public opinion and undermine legitimate movements.

The ODM’s prompt denial shows the importance of verifying information from official sources before sharing or acting upon it.

The party is urging the public to disregard the fake message and rely on verified channels for accurate information.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021