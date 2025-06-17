ODM Debunks Fake Raila Odinga Message Targeting Gen Z Protests

KDRTV News – Nairobi: The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has moved swiftly to debunk a fraudulent message circulating online, falsely attributed to party leader Raila Odinga.

The message, which targeted the Gen Z demographic, urged them to call off their planned protests scheduled for today, Tuesday, June 17th.

The ODM’s swift response aims to counter the spread of misinformation and clarify the party’s position.

The fake message attempted to sow discord and confusion among the youth, who are a key demographic in the current political climate.

The party has not released any official communication asking anyone to cancel their protests.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenge of combating fake news and disinformation, particularly in the digital age.

Political parties and organizations are increasingly vulnerable to such tactics, which can be used to manipulate public opinion and undermine legitimate movements.

The ODM’s prompt denial shows the importance of verifying information from official sources before sharing or acting upon it.

The party is urging the public to disregard the fake message and rely on verified channels for accurate information.