BY PETER RANG’INYA

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is a centre-left political party in Kenya. It is the successor of a grassroots people’s movement that was formed during the 2005 Kenyan constitutional referendum campaign. Professor Nyong’o articulated clearly that “The essence of the formation of ODM was not about being in government or opposition. It was to be pro-people.”

This fundamental principle is the reason why, for two decades until BABA’s passing, ODM attracted organic crowds across much of this nation. However, a new era has emerged for ODM that was confirmed at Kirembe grounds, just 229 days after Raila’s passing. Under the leadership of Dr. Oburu Odinga, ODM has transformed from a national movement into a Luo ethnic enclave.

This ethnification has been both rapid and effective. It was a scheme orchestrated by Ruto and executed flawlessly by two exceptional project managers: Chief Ethnic Czar, CS Mbadi, and Femme Fatale Wanga. A reader pointed out that it was inappropriate to label Wanga as “Femme Fatale”; the more accurate term is “a female narcissist,” referring to someone with an excessive self-interest and a belief that the world revolves around them. A “she Trump.”

For the first time, the Luo council of elders played a role in ODM’s affairs, bleeshing the transition of ODM from a national movement to a Luo party. The branding of vehicles, t-shirts, and posters signified this shift. Slogans like “Mbili Pamoja,” “Tuko Tayari,” or “Maisha bora,” which were once well-known ODM phrases, were nowhere. Instead, Luo slogans emerged, celebrating Luo ethnic chauvinism and driving ethnic divisiveness, such as “wan wan wan, gin, gin, gin” (we we we, them them them). From ODM to ODM, Linda Ground to finally arriving home: «ODM WABIRO». In Raila’s ODM, there was never a distinction of “WE” and “THEM”; it was always about “US.”

The speeches, with the exception of Prof. Nyong’o, were perfectly aligned with the occasion. The highlight was a 7-minute address delivered entirely in Luo by the chief ethnic Tzar, Mbadi. As is customary, the speech was laden with ethnic stocking, rife with historical inaccuracies and grievances.

Ruto has a firm grip on the ODM party, bolstered by financial resources to compensate his “kamikaze warriors” such as Wanga, Mbadi, Wandayi, and others, ensuring that this situation will persist. The pressing question is: what lies ahead for Linda Mwaninchi and the 73% of ODM supporters who favored it over ODM Wabiro? Remaining within ODM has undoubtedly become untenable due to Ruto’s stranglehold. Let’s be honest. No political movement endures indefinitely, and ODM has reached its Waterloo.

Nonetheless, there is smoething steering within the country. It is evident that young people are mobilizing to liberate this country from its suffocation. An organic movement is emerging, as demonstrated across the nation and also in Machakos and Mlolongo yesterday.

The leaders of Lindi Mwanainch must therefore contemplate this question: What would Raila Amollo Odinga do if confronted with this predicament? Would he fight for a party that has ceased to champion the people’s cause, or would he fight for the people? The answer is well-known, and Hon. Caroli Omondi has illustrated this with a factual example. To paraphrase him: Departing from Jaramogi Odinga’s Ford Kenya was an incredibly challenging decision. Yet, once it became evident that remaining there was untenable, Raila departed and established the NDP.