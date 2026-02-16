ODM’s ‘Accidental Momentum’: How Internal Contestation Is Re-Igniting a National Political Machine

This analysis argues that the ongoing leadership disagreements within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) over whether to support the re-election of President William Ruto have unintentionally generated a nationwide political surge that is revitalizing the party rather than weakening it.

Following the passing of the late Rt Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga in 2025, ODM entered a classic post-founder transition marked by competing visions of the party’s future.

Instead of fragmentation, this contest has activated grassroots networks, dominated national discourse, re-engaged youth, and expanded public visibility across regions and social spaces.

Spontaneous public reactions, including political chants in non-political venues, indicate deep cultural penetration of the party’s internal debate.

Parallel rallies and mobilization efforts across the country suggest that ODM is effectively conducting an early nationwide campaign rehearsal ahead of the 2027 elections. Comparative global cases demonstrate that dominant parties often renew themselves through internal competition so long as rivalry remains within institutional boundaries. The principal risk is fragmentation through defections, which could dissipate accumulated momentum.

The strategic imperative is therefore to transform accidental mobilization into structured organizational renewal through coordinated outreach, policy engagement, and inclusive leadership processes.

If managed with discipline, ODM’s current turbulence could produce a stronger, more cohesive political machine capable of maintaining national dominance and competitive advantage in the post-charismatic era.

Power Born from Friction

In politics, power is rarely the product of perfect choreography. More often, it emerges from friction, rivalry, uncertainty, and competing visions of the future. What Kenya is currently witnessing within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is therefore not fragmentation but combustion, a high-energy political reaction triggered by disagreement over whether the Party should support the re-election of President William Ruto.

What began as a strategic dispute has unintentionally ignited a nationwide political awakening that many parties would spend enormous resources to engineer deliberately. From a strategist’s perspective, ODM is experiencing a rare phenomenon: an accidental mobilization wave.

The Energy of Competition, Not Division

Contrary to alarmist interpretations, the ongoing debate within ODM does not resemble a civil war. It is fundamentally a struggle over direction following the passing of the Party Leader, the late Rt. Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga, four months ago in 2025, experienced a classic post-founder transition moment experienced by many dominant parties across the world.

After decades of charismatic leadership centered on one towering figure, ODM is rediscovering pluralism, internal competition, and distributed authority.

The critical strategic insight is simple: competition generates visibility, and visibility generates power. When factions campaign internally, they activate grassroots networks, revive dormant branches, mobilize youth leagues, and stimulate local political entrepreneurship.

What appears as discord is, in operational terms, field deployment. As Baba often reminded supporters, politics has no negative publicity, only relevance and popularity. At present, ODM dominates airwaves, social media, and street conversations, while rival parties appear muted by comparison.

Parallel Mobilizations Across the Country

Simultaneously, ODM leaders are energizing different regions through parallel mobilizations. On 15 February 2026, leadership acknowledged this momentum with major events across the country.

At the Coast, Oburu Oginga is leading a high-profile rally at Tononoka Grounds in Mombasa, one of the region’s most symbolic political venues.

Inland, Sifuna’s engagement in Kitengela is drawing such crowds that it has disrupted weekend leisure traffic, a humorous but telling indicator that politics has returned to public spaces. For a party preparing for the 2027 general election, this street-level presence is precisely where electoral victories are built.

Nyayo Stadium: When Politics Invades Culture

Nothing illustrates this surge better than the spontaneous chants of “Sifuna! Sifuna!” during the Rugby Sevens Floodlights Tournament at Nyayo Stadium on 14 February 2026. Sporting arenas are presumed neutral spaces; when political slogans erupt organically in such venues, it signals penetration into popular culture rather than mere organized support.

The chants associated with Edwin Sifuna demonstrate that ODM’s internal contest has captured the imagination of ordinary citizens far beyond party elites. Political attention has spilled into entertainment spaces, campuses, commuter routes, and marketplaces. Strategically, this is invaluable; it means the party brand is alive, emotionally resonant, and culturally embedded.

A Post-Founder Rebirth Moment

Political history shows that dominant parties often weaken after losing a founding figure, yet some emerge stronger by reinventing themselves through internal competition. ODM now stands at that crossroads. The debate over aligning with or opposing President Ruto’s re-election is not merely tactical; it is existential.

It compels the party to redefine its ideological identity, coalition strategy, leadership structure, generational transition, and national narrative. In strategic terms, ODM is undergoing a controlled political succession crisis, the type that produces renewal rather than collapse.

Why Other Parties Appear Silent

Across Kenya’s political landscape, few parties currently command comparable attention. This silence is not accidental; it reflects displacement. ODM’s internal contest monopolizes national discourse, leaving rivals reacting rather than shaping the agenda. Agenda control is the first currency of power.

When the public debates your internal issues more intensely than your opponents’ policies, you have already set the national conversation. The country becomes a spectator to your deliberations.

The Mandago Doctrine: Politics Without Bitterness

The wisdom attributed to Senator Jackson Mandago, that politics should be removed from the heart and placed in the lungs, is especially relevant now. Politics must sustain organizational life rather than inflame personal vendettas. If ODM leaders resist personalization of differences, the present turbulence can be transformed into structured mobilization. From a power-acquisition perspective, the current moment resembles a pre-election rehearsal.

Local branches are activating independently, leadership depth is being tested, media coverage is occurring at minimal cost, youth engagement is surging, and the party’s narrative is shifting from legacy status to dynamic transformation.

The Strategic Opportunity for 2027

From a strategist’s lens, the ongoing turbulence presents multiple advantages. Nationwide party structures are being reactivated organically, rebuilding grassroots machinery that often lies dormant between elections. Multiple leaders are demonstrating their capacity to mobilize crowds and articulate competing visions, providing valuable data for future ticket decisions. Continuous media coverage is being generated without expensive campaigns, while spontaneous youth engagement signals renewed interest from a decisive demographic. Most importantly, ODM is being discussed not as a relic of the past but as a living political force undergoing transformation.

The Danger: Fragmentation Through Exit

Yet the greatest danger lies in fragmentation through exit. If competition is interpreted as exclusion, ambitious leaders may defect to form splinter movements, diluting the energy currently strengthening ODM. Large parties win elections not because they lack conflict but because they contain it. The most critical strategic message, therefore, is that everyone should compete inside rather than leave.

Global Lessons from Similar Transitions

Global political experience confirms that ODM’s situation is neither unique nor necessarily negative. After Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s African National Congress endured fierce contests among figures such as Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma, yet remained electorally dominant because rivalry stayed internal. Following the assassination of Indira Gandhi, India’s Indian National Congress reinvented itself under Rajiv Gandhi through modernization and youth appeal, securing a historic mandate.

In the United Kingdom, the Conservative Party has repeatedly renewed itself through leadership contests after figures such as Margaret Thatcher, sharpening ideological clarity rather than collapsing. Tanzania’s Chama Cha Mapinduzi maintained dominance after Julius Nyerere by institutionalizing internal democracy. Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party has governed for decades despite factionalism, producing leaders like Shinzo Abe from internal competition. Across these cases, dominant parties declined only when debate ceased and apathy took hold, not when rivalry flourished.

Turning an Accident into Strategy

What began as a disagreement within ODM has evolved into a nationwide popularity campaign that no central planner designed. Political history is full of such accidents, primaries that create new leaders, crises that catalyze renewal, and conflicts that redefine movements. ODM now has the opportunity to institutionalize this energy through coordinated rallies, policy tours, membership drives, youth and women mobilization programs, structured leadership debates, and digital engagement campaigns. In essence, the party can electrify the country in the style long associated with Baba, but through a decentralized model suited to a post-charismatic era.

Competitive Cohesion: Combustion, Not Collapse

ODM is therefore not disintegrating; it is re-igniting. The party is experiencing what strategists call competitive cohesion, unity forged through rivalry rather than imposed consensus. If managed wisely, this moment will not weaken ODM ahead of the 2027 elections; it will harden it into a more resilient political machine.

Way Forward: Harnessing the Rebirth

Ultimately, ODM stands at a rare strategic inflection point where internal contestation has generated nationwide visibility, grassroots activation, and renewed emotional ownership by supporters. This moment should not be treated as a crisis to suppress but as political capital to harness. Leaders must institutionalize dialogue, tolerate divergent views, and convert rivalry into structured mobilization while firmly discouraging defections or personal attacks. History shows that dominant parties renew themselves not by suppressing ambition but by containing it within a shared organizational home.

If ODM preserves unity of purpose while allowing healthy competition of ideas, the current accidental momentum can mature into a formidable national machine ahead of 2027. The guiding principle is simple: compete vigorously, remain loyal organizationally, and project collective strength. Managed with discipline and maturity, this rebirth can position ODM not merely to survive the post-founder era, but to re-emerge as one of the most cohesive, energized, and electorally dominant parties in Kenya. Twendelee pamoja, bila kuvunja chama.

Dr. Silverster Kasuku, MBS, FKIP, FTCPAK

The author has been a long-standing member of the ODM Party Strategy Team/ Think Tank.