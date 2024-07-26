President Ruto gets a lifeline through Raila Odinga’s breather

KDRTV News Nairobi- It was a tell tale signs in the offing that President William Ruto’s presidency almost came to a screeching halt safe for Raila Odinga’s breath to hold him a float from a sinking boat.

The onslaught and pressure from the Generation Z and later joined by the millennials and other key supporters had made life for the man living on the house built on the hill unbearable.

Each week Gen Z kept on pressure on President Ruto to step down because he had failed in his duties as a president to tame soaring prices of basic commodities, runaway corruption, and the introduction of tax hikes that could have choked the Kenyan people.

Raila Odinga’s equation in the Ruto administration came in at the right moment, he thought that his time was elapsing so fast and his grip on power was unsustainable.

It all started as rumors from Raila Odinga’s close confidants who were openly jostling or angling for plum government positions and it was a matter of time before President Ruto made it public a surprise move that has taken every political analysts still scratching their heads on how it happened so quickly.

Raila Odinga and the Orange Democratic Movement Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna are still in pains in explaining how their party could go against their ideology and join President William Ruto’s government which they’ve always condemned and labelled as inept, with inexperienced leadership, having a cabal of corrupt individuals with a tainted past.

Just a few weeks ago the Odinga led Azimio coalition was shouting on top of their lungs and telling President William Ruto to step aside and call for a snap election to bring sanity in the governance of the country’s affairs because he had failed miserably in his mandate but barely a few weeks into the protests led by the Gen Z, 4 members of the ODM party have been nominated to serve in President Ruto’s government.

The most intriguing part of the development is that Mr. Raila Odinga is still insisting that he has no hand in the nominations, the secretary General of the party also claims that the party top management organ has no knowledge of the nominations and that the members who have accepted Ruto’s nomination have done so without the party’s blessings.

Some political analysts believe that Mr. Odinga is trying to sell his image as a peacemaker across the globe in order to convince the western and eastern super powers that he’s someone who is trustworthy ,and if elected as the African Union Chairman, he will bring the much needed peace in the continent where several countries are still fighting civil wars, plagued by famine and millions of internal refugees.

Kenyans across the globe have refused to buy the explanation given by the Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga. Some of his close associates in the struggle for better governance since the 90’s who were with him agitating for multi party and the new constitution have called him out and labeled him as a traitor who have sold the Gen Z and the Kenyan dream for better governance, for his personal interests that won’t serve the Kenyan people.

Rt. Hon. Retired Prime minister Raila, released a statement denouncing the nomination of key members of ODM Party in joining President Ruto’s cabinet as purely personal.

Very few people are buying the statement, they believe strongly that he’s trying to play smart and be seen as crusader for good governance based on the statement that he released demanding for compensation for the youths killed during the protests, prosecution of the policemen who killed the youths, and setting up of a proper national dialogue or conversation that will address the real issues that is affecting Kenyans in a well structured manner devoid of political interference by interested parties.

His 2022 Presidential running mate Hon. Martha Karua has bolted out of the Azimio coalition terming the action selfish and her party can’t stay in a coalition of sellouts. “Kindly take note that our stay in Azimio is no longer tenable due to the prevailing political developments,” she said through acting Secretary General Asha Bashir. Mr Bashir said the exit notice takes effect immediately, as per the coalition agreement. Mr Junet Mohamed the Azimio Secretary General confirmed receipt of the letter.

President Ruto was welcomed to Mombasa today warmly by the residents thanking him of nomination of their former Governor as a good gesture to the coastal people.

In Homabay county where the nomination of Mr. John Mbadi Ngongo as the designee for the ministry of Finance saw hundreds of people ululate and dancing welcoming the news of their son’s elevation which they believe will bring development to their County which has never had a chance to have one of their own to serve as a Cabinet secretary of Finance.

Many political analysts have written off the Odinga-Ruto arrangement terming it a marriage of convenience which won’t last long. This arrangement only serves Ruto and its a soft landing for him to woo the Nyanza and the Western regions to warm up to him and give the much needed support as he galvanize his support base because he nolonger have the confident of the mount Kenya region. So it’s a way of the president establishing his grip in power and a well calculated move to secure and win his second term in the 2027 presidential election.

Will this marriage last long enough to see him through? time will tell. The president’s team believe that by bagging Nyanza region, Western and the coastal region he doesn’t need the central region to win his second term but all these plans will only materialize if the Gen Z onslaught will wane.

By Eng. Kebwato Omweri, Political Analyst and commentator @ KDRTV News