PROF LARRY GUMBE, INFORMATION IS NOT THE SAME AS PUBLIC CONSENT: LET US EXAMINE THE SUBSTANCE OF THE SIAYA NUCLEAR PROJECT

Prof Larry Gumbe, I have taken time to examine NuPEA Information Series Issue No. 03, September 2026, on Public Engagement in the Development of Nuclear Power Plants.

The document is comprehensive, professionally presented and rich in constitutional provisions, legislation, international conventions and IAEA guidelines.

However, my concern remains: does demonstrating knowledge of public participation amount to demonstrating that the proposed Siaya Nuclear Power Project has met the substantive tests of public participation, environmental suitability and informed decision-making?

That is the question my earlier newspaper article raised in response to Patricia Ndede’s pro-project write-up. It remains unanswered by the mere publication of an information series.

1. Public education is not the same as meaningful public participation.

Your own document acknowledges that information is primarily one-way communication, consultation involves seeking feedback, while meaningful engagement requires a two-way process in which public concerns are considered in actual decisions.

You further state that participation must be capable of influencing outcomes rather than merely recording views.

I therefore ask: where is the evidence showing how the substantive objections raised by Siaya residents and other stakeholders have influenced the decision to pursue this particular site?

How many concerns have resulted in changes to the project, its location, its design or its proposed safeguards? Which proposals have been rejected, and on what technical grounds? Where are the documented responses demonstrating that the public’s contribution has had a material effect?

A list of meetings held is evidence of activity. It is not, by itself, evidence of meaningful participation.

2. Your publication acknowledges that critical questions remain unresolved.

On pages 49–51, the report identifies issues requiring further engagement, including:

Disclosure of detailed site-selection criteria and an explanation of why the preferred site was chosen.

Environmental and social impact assessment, including disclosure of the EIA study report.

Baseline health studies, radiation protection and public health monitoring.

Emergency preparedness and response.

Radioactive waste management arrangements.

Land acquisition, compensation and livelihood restoration.

Community benefit-sharing arrangements.

These are not peripheral matters. They go to the heart of whether this project is suitable, safe, environmentally responsible and socially justified.

If these matters still require further engagement, then the intellectually honest position is to acknowledge that substantial questions remain open. Publishing a detailed account of the engagement process does not resolve those questions.

3. The Kajohn meeting should invite reflection, not merely administrative explanation.

Your report records that the planned public baraza at Kajohn on 24 July 2026 did not proceed after protests disrupted the meeting. It acknowledges that this highlighted the need for earlier host-community engagement and stronger stakeholder mapping.

That admission deserves serious reflection.

Why did a meeting intended to engage the community fail to proceed? What specific concerns lay behind the resistance? What independent lessons were drawn from the incident, and how have they changed the approach to the project?

The report says subsequent engagement placed greater emphasis on smaller meetings, early disclosure of land requirements and accessible grievance mechanisms.

Those are useful administrative improvements. But they do not automatically establish public confidence, resolve substantive objections or demonstrate acceptance of the proposed project.

4. The issue is not whether Kenya should pursue nuclear energy. It is whether Siaya is the right site.

Let me make my position clear: questioning the proposed location does not amount to opposing nuclear technology.

Kenya may legitimately explore nuclear power as part of its long-term energy strategy. But the national case for nuclear energy and the site-specific case for locating a nuclear plant at Lenya in Bondo are two different questions.

The first concerns the country’s energy needs, generation alternatives, costs and long-term electricity strategy.

The second concerns site suitability, Lake Victoria’s ecological systems, water use, fisheries, livelihoods, public health, emergency planning, land rights and the cumulative consequences for communities around the proposed location.

Proving that nuclear energy can generate electricity does not prove that every proposed location is suitable. Equally, listing international safety standards does not substitute for demonstrating, through site-specific evidence, that the relevant risks have been assessed and can be acceptably managed.

5. The environmental question cannot be reduced to whether the site lies within a designated Ramsar site.

Your report notes that the proposed site is not within a designated Ramsar site, while acknowledging that the surrounding wetlands and lake-edge ecosystems remain subject to conservation principles.

That distinction is important.

The relevant question is not simply whether the plant’s footprint falls within a formally designated conservation area. It is whether credible, independent environmental studies adequately assess the project’s potential effects on Lake Victoria, aquatic ecosystems, water quality, fisheries and communities whose livelihoods depend on the lake.

A lake is an interconnected ecological system. Environmental assessment must examine actual pathways of impact, including cumulative and long-term effects, rather than rely on administrative boundaries alone.

We therefore need accessible technical evidence, not reassurance by description.

6. Site selection must be justified through evidence and comparison.

Your publication itself recognises the need to disclose site-selection criteria and explain why a particular site is preferred.

That raises a straightforward question: what objective criteria were used to identify Lenya, and how does the site compare with credible alternatives?

The public deserves access to the relevant comparative assessments, including geological and seismic considerations, water availability, ecological sensitivity, population exposure, emergency access, infrastructure requirements, project costs and the implications for local livelihoods.

If the site is demonstrably the best option, transparent comparative evidence should strengthen its case.

If alternatives were rejected, the reasons should be available for independent scrutiny.

A strategic decision of this magnitude should not depend on public relations or the authority of the institution promoting it. It should withstand technical examination.

7. International standards are a benchmark, not a substitute for local accountability.

You invoke the IAEA’s Milestones Approach and stakeholder-engagement guidance. That is appropriate. But your own publication explains that meaningful engagement must be transparent, accountable, continuous, responsive and linked to decision-making.

The relevant test, therefore, is not simply whether NuPEA has adopted international guidance. It is whether that guidance is being translated into demonstrable practice in Siaya.

The public needs to know which concerns have been resolved, which remain outstanding, who is responsible for addressing them, what evidence supports the answers and how the conclusions will influence the next decisions.

The credibility of the process depends on whether the institution is willing to expose its reasoning to scrutiny, including scrutiny from people who disagree with the proposed project.

8. My challenge is to the substance, not the length, of the publication.

Prof Gumbe, I acknowledge the work that has gone into compiling this 77-page document. But the number of pages, laws cited, stakeholder categories listed and meetings documented cannot be the ultimate measure of success.

Your own report sets a higher standard: public engagement must be evidence-based, responsive, inclusive and linked to actual decision-making.

I invite NuPEA to demonstrate that standard by publishing the substantive site-selection evidence, the comparative assessment of alternatives, the status of the environmental and social impact assessment, the available baseline studies, the proposed water and radioactive-waste management arrangements, and a transparent record of stakeholder concerns and the corresponding institutional responses.

Where studies are incomplete, say so. Where questions remain unresolved, identify them. Where evidence supports the project, present it for independent scrutiny.

That would be more persuasive than any attempt to suggest that critics have been answered simply because the Agency has published an information series.

MY POSITION REMAINS CONSISTENT: I AM NOT ASKING KENYA TO ABANDON NUCLEAR ENERGY. I AM ASKING THAT THE CASE FOR SIAYA BE PROVED, NOT PRESUMED.

Siaya and the Lake Victoria region deserve the same quality of evidence, transparency, environmental protection and democratic accountability that would be expected anywhere else in the country.

Development must not be reduced to a contest between proponents and opponents. It must be a disciplined process of testing claims, examining evidence, comparing alternatives and protecting the public interest.

Prof Gumbe, the decisive question is not how extensively NuPEA has communicated its programme. It is whether the evidence justifies the proposed site, whether legitimate public concerns can genuinely influence the outcome, and whether the institution is prepared to demonstrate that openly.

That is the debate I have invited from the beginning, and that is the debate I believe Siaya deserves.

— Alphonce Owino