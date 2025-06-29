Raila Betrayed Us or Did We Betray Him? A Nation Divided by Memory and Loyalty

Standard Media has taken direct aim at ODM leader Raila Odinga, accusing him of abandoning the principles he once fought so relentlessly to uphold. The editorial positioned as a “right of reply” and a call for national accountability alleges that Raila has now become an enabler of the very system he long opposed.

From leading street protests under the rallying cry “Ruto must go” to now attending high-level Executive retreats, walking red carpets, and riding in official motorcades, Odinga’s political evolution has triggered anger and confusion among many Kenyans. The editorial questions whether Odinga, now visibly aligned with President Ruto’s administration, can still be seen as the moral compass of the opposition or whether he has betrayed the cause.

The Standard editorial goes further, spotlighting Odinga’s silence on rampant government failures: blatant disregard for court orders, suppression of independent media, reports of extrajudicial killings, and recent “shoot-to-kill” orders targeting peaceful protesters. “Isn’t it betrayal,” the editorial asks, “that Raila says nothing while the government he now supports breaks the law and abducts its own citizens?”

A major point of contention is Odinga’s failure to advocate for a transitional government under Section 146 of the Constitution, which allows such a measure in the event of “total State failure.” Critics argue this was a missed opportunity for Raila to push for constitutional remedies unless, as the editorial sarcastically suggests, “the government only becomes illegitimate when he is not in it.”

Also under scrutiny is the alleged nepotism within the current regime, with several of Odinga’s close allies and family members reportedly appointed to lucrative government positions. This growing perception of political compromise, patronage, and silence has led many particularly the younger Gen Z demographic to view Raila not as a reformer, but as part of the problem.

“You can’t have your cake and eat it,” Standard tells Raila bluntly, accusing him of enjoying the perks of power while abandoning calls for justice and equality. The editorial urges him to take a decisive stand to either demand full accountability from the government or walk away from what it calls “a mess.”

Public reactions have been deeply divided. “Now everyone is saying Raila has betrayed Kenyans… but during the election, they chose Ruto over him. So who betrayed who?” asked one frustrated citizen. Another user chimed in: “Raila is not a betrayer. Kenyans betrayed Raila long ago. He gave us the freedom we enjoy, and now you call him a traitor?”

Ethnic tensions have also surfaced. “These are words from a Kikuyu person… after betraying Uhuru’s support for Raila, now they are here yapping his name!” one commenter wrote angrily. Others defended Raila, pointing out that he has no executive power in the current government, suggesting he’s being used as a scapegoat. “They refused to give him power, now they want to blame him for the mess. That’s what the deep state and Kiuks wanted – a weakened Raila they can blame without giving him control,” another posted.

As Kenya braces for the 2027 elections, the question now isn’t just about Raila’s loyalty. It’s about whether any of Kenya’s veteran leaders can still be trusted to put the people first.

