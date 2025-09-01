Connect with us

Opinion

Raila Hosts High-Level Meeting to Save Governor Sakaja from Impeachment

Governor Johnson Sakaja and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja finds himself at the precipice of an impeachment storm, with a significant number of Members of County Assembly (MCAs) rallying to oust him from office. However, in a bold turn of events, ODM leader Raila Odinga has reportedly intervened, convening a high-stakes meeting to strategize on shielding the embattled governor. The development comes amidst mounting pressure and widespread discontent among MCAs regarding Sakaja’s leadership and alleged failures in governance.

Reports indicate that Raila Odinga, accompanied by the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Ken Ng’ondi, Majority Leader Peter Imwatok, and Chief Whip Moses Ogeto, held a crucial meeting at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation. Governor Sakaja himself was also in attendance, indicating the gravity of the situation. This gathering suggests a concerted effort to de-escalate the impeachment drive, which has gained considerable momentum in recent weeks.

The impeachment push against Sakaja has been brewing for months, fueled by grievances ranging from stalled ward projects and delayed bursary disbursements to a perceived failure to implement assembly resolutions. Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai, a vocal proponent of the impeachment, stated, “We have the motion ready. We have the charges ready, more than 20 substantive charges against the governor. We passed the threshold in the fifth minute of collecting signatures. This time it is a whole House initiative”. He further emphasized that, unlike in the past, Sakaja might not be able to rely on political protection from Odinga.

Despite Alai’s assertion, the meeting at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation suggests a potential shift in strategy or a renewed attempt by Odinga to mediate the conflict. Previously, there were reports of Odinga having summoned Nairobi assembly leaders for a tense meeting regarding the impeachment plot. However, some MCAs, like South C MCA Abass Khalif, have argued that an impeachment motion would not succeed without the backing of both President William Ruto and Raila Odinga, suggesting a need for broad political consensus.

As of Sunday, August 31, 2025, over 84 MCAs had reportedly appended their signatures in support of the impeachment motion, surpassing the required threshold of 82 signatures out of the 123-member assembly to table the motion. South B MCA and Deputy Minority Leader Waithera Chege confirmed this, with members confident the number would quickly rise beyond the 84 required. She stressed that the initiative is member-driven and not dictated by party leadership.

The outcome of the meeting at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation remains to be seen. However, it highlights the intricate political dynamics at play in Nairobi and the significant influence of key political figures like Raila Odinga in shaping the city’s governance.

The coming days will reveal whether this intervention can successfully scuttle the impeachment plot or if Governor Sakaja will ultimately face a trial in the Senate

