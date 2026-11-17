By Alphonce Owino | Political Commentator

There is a powerful story about a butcher whose shop was repeatedly raided by a pack of twenty stray dogs. Every night, the dogs would work together, overpowering every obstacle and helping themselves to the butcher’s meat.

Rather than confront the entire pack, the butcher devised a clever strategy. He captured the strongest dog, put a thick leather collar around its neck, chained it outside his back door and began feeding it fresh meat scraps.

Initially, the dog appeared to have won. It had secured food, shelter and a privileged position that the rest of the pack could only dream of.

But something sinister happened.

When the butcher eventually released it, the dog refused to return to its former companions. It had become so attached to its new privileges that it began attacking the very dogs with which it had once struggled for survival.

The butcher no longer needed to defend his shop. He had successfully turned one of the victims into the guardian of his interests.

This is what is commonly described as the Collar Trap.

And perhaps nowhere is this political phenomenon more visible than in Kenya.

THE POLITICS OF SELECTIVE PRIVILEGE

Kenyan politics has perfected the art of manufacturing political loyalty through selective access to power, appointments, tenders, political positions, government opportunities and proximity to the corridors of privilege.

A system does not necessarily need to silence everyone. Sometimes, all it needs is to reward a few strategically positioned individuals and allow them to police the rest.

The beneficiaries become its loudest defenders, not necessarily because the system is working for the majority, but because they have acquired something personal to lose.

A political appointment here, a parastatal position there, a government contract, an invitation to State House, a nomination or the opportunity to sit at the high table can be enough to transform yesterday’s fierce critic into today’s most enthusiastic defender.

The tragedy is not that people acquire opportunities. There is absolutely nothing wrong with being appointed, employed or benefiting from government programmes.

The tragedy begins when personal advancement becomes more important than public accountability.

When an individual who once demanded justice for ordinary citizens suddenly develops selective amnesia because they have secured a place within the establishment, we must ask whether they have gained power or simply acquired a collar.

WHEN POLITICAL LOYALTY BECOMES A BUSINESS MODEL

One of Kenya’s greatest political problems is the gradual replacement of ideological conviction with transactional loyalty.

Political formations are increasingly becoming convenient vehicles for accessing power rather than platforms for advancing coherent national development agendas.

Yesterday’s enemies become today’s political brothers. Yesterday’s reformists become tomorrow’s defenders of questionable decisions. And individuals who once spoke passionately about accountability suddenly find endless explanations for the very conduct they previously condemned.

The ordinary Kenyan is left wondering: Did the politicians change their positions because circumstances demanded new thinking, or did their interests simply change?

Political realignment is not inherently wrong. Democracy allows people to change their minds, form new alliances and pursue different political interests.

However, political maturity demands that we distinguish between a legitimate change of ideology and the abandonment of principle for personal survival.

Unfortunately, our political environment often rewards the latter.

THE COLLARED DOGS OF KENYAN POLITICS

Perhaps the most disturbing aspect of this phenomenon is how political beneficiaries turn against their own communities.

We have witnessed situations where citizens raise legitimate concerns about unemployment, the cost of living, taxation, healthcare, education, corruption and the performance of elected leaders, only to be attacked by fellow citizens whose principal defence is that the government must be protected.

Some become so invested in defending their political benefactors that questioning government performance is interpreted as betrayal.

Others are prepared to insult, intimidate and discredit anyone who dares challenge the political establishment.

The irony is that many of these defenders continue to experience the same economic difficulties as those they attack.

They queue for the same expensive healthcare, struggle with the same school fees, face the same unemployment challenges and purchase commodities at the same inflated prices.

Yet they will passionately defend the political arrangements responsible for the very conditions they complain about in private.

This is the ultimate success of the collar trap: making people believe that defending the interests of those above them is equivalent to defending their own interests.

THE 2027 ELECTIONS: WILL KENYANS VOTE FOR THEMSELVES OR THEIR POLITICAL MASTERS?

As Kenya moves towards the 2027 General Election, this conversation becomes particularly important.

The political temperature is rising. Political alliances are being negotiated, political personalities are repositioning themselves, and the familiar mobilisation machinery is being activated.

We are likely to witness another season of political mobilisation built around personalities, ethnic arithmetic, political revenge and promises of future rewards.

But the fundamental question should be: What exactly are we being asked to defend?

Is it a political leader’s record or their personality? Is it a development agenda or an individual’s political survival? Is it the national interest or the interests of a small circle that has secured access to power?

Kenya cannot afford another election in which citizens are mobilised to fight one another while those competing for power negotiate their own political survival.

The ordinary voter must understand that political leaders do not own political parties, communities or governments. They are temporary occupants of public offices entrusted with responsibilities.

An elected leader is not doing citizens a personal favour by delivering a road, building a hospital, employing teachers or implementing a public programme. These are obligations financed by taxpayers and public resources.

We must therefore stop celebrating the bare minimum as though it were extraordinary generosity.

THE DANGER OF MISTAKING ACCESS FOR POWER

There is a fundamental difference between having access to power and actually possessing power.

Being invited into the corridors of power does not necessarily mean that you have influence over the decisions being made there.

Receiving an appointment does not automatically make you an equal partner in the political establishment.

Having access to government tenders does not mean you have secured the economic future of your community.

And being celebrated by political leaders today does not guarantee that you will remain relevant when political circumstances change tomorrow.

The butcher’s dog had food, but it did not own the butchery. It had a privileged position, but it did not control the butcher. Its comfort depended entirely on the continued goodwill of the person who had chained it.

This is an important lesson for political operatives, community leaders, professionals, opinion shapers and ordinary citizens alike.

Never confuse proximity to political power with ownership of political power.

More importantly, never sacrifice your ability to question, challenge and hold leaders accountable simply because you have secured a temporary seat at their table.

WE MUST REBUILD THE POLITICS OF PRINCIPLE

Kenya does not need citizens who blindly defend political leaders. It needs citizens who defend constitutional principles, democratic institutions and the public interest.

We must develop a political culture where supporting a government does not mean surrendering the right to criticise it, and opposing a government does not mean rejecting every beneficial policy it introduces.

Our loyalty should be to the Constitution, not personalities. To public accountability, not political patronage. To national development, not the preservation of individual political careers.

A good government deserves recognition. A failing government deserves scrutiny. And a government that makes mistakes must be corrected regardless of who occupies State House.

The same standards must apply to governors, senators, MPs, MCAs and every other elected leader.

We must also challenge the culture of celebrating political appointments as community victories when the appointees have no demonstrable mandate, performance or accountability to the people they supposedly represent.

Our communities should not measure political success by how many sons and daughters have been accommodated in government offices. They should measure it by the quality of life of ordinary citizens.

THE FINAL QUESTION

As we approach 2027, perhaps every Kenyan should undertake a simple personal examination.

If the political leader you defend today lost power tomorrow, would the principles you claim to stand for remain the same?

If the answer is no, perhaps you are not defending an ideology. You are defending an arrangement.

And if your prosperity depends entirely on remaining in the good books of a political master, perhaps you have not acquired power. You have merely acquired a collar.

The greatest tragedy of a society is not simply having bad leaders. It is having citizens who become so dependent on those leaders that they begin fighting anyone who demands better leadership.

We must refuse to become political instruments against our own people.

Kenya belongs to its citizens, not to those temporarily occupying public office.

Let us never become so comfortable with the scraps from the political table that we forget we are entitled to sit at the table as citizens, not as chained beneficiaries.

Because when the butcher eventually closes shop, the collared dog will discover that the scraps were never an inheritance.

They were merely a strategy of control.

And perhaps the most important lesson ahead of 2027 is this: Never allow temporary political privilege to become a permanent prison for your conscience.