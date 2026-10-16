The Odinga Dynasty At War: One Family, Four Political Destinations, And The Scrumble For The Luo Vote

Raila Odinga’s first death anniversary has exposed an extraordinary political paradox: a dynasty fractured by competing ambitions, an ODM party stranded between government and opposition, and an increasingly ferocious struggle for control of the Luo electorate. The patriarch is gone, but his political inheritance has become a battlefield where family loyalty, personal ambition and ideological confusion collide.

RAILA’S ANNIVERSARY: WHEN MOURNING BECAME POLITICAL MUTINY

What should have been a solemn commemoration of Raila Odinga’s legacy became a spectacle of factional suspicion and political antagonism. Ida Odinga’s invitation of opposition personalities, including Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Babu Owino and Edwin Sifuna, reportedly provoked a boycott by senior ODM figures aligned with the government-friendly establishment.

The irony was spectacular. A movement once united by Raila’s commanding authority now appears incapable of agreeing on the political meaning of his memory. Even mourning has become a factional enterprise, with rival camps competing to establish who possesses the legitimate inheritance of the departed patriarch.

ONE DYNASTY, FOUR POLITICAL DESTINATIONS

The Odinga household increasingly resembles a political federation approaching constitutional collapse. Oburu Oginga represents cooperation with President William Ruto, Winnie Odinga appears sympathetic to opposition politics, Ruth Odinga has questioned her continued loyalty to ODM, while Ida’s opposition connections have provoked speculation about her political intentions.

These differences do not constitute four formally declared political programmes, but they expose competing centres of influence within a family historically accustomed to projecting political unity.

One family, four political destinations, and millions of Luo voters apparently expected to await instructions from the family headquarters.

IDA ODINGA: THE OPPOSITION’S UNEXPECTED POLITICAL GODMOTHER?

Ida’s apparent accommodation of opposition figures has generated suspicion within ODM’s government-friendly establishment. Whether she is preserving Raila’s political relationships or cultivating an alternative alliance remains uncertain.

Unsubstantiated allegations surrounding Oburu’s hospitalisation have further poisoned the atmosphere, although no credible evidence establishes that Ida attempted to exploit his condition for political advantage.

Nevertheless, the controversy illustrates ODM’s extraordinary dysfunction. Even a memorial invitation has become an instrument of political warfare. Should Ida seek to mobilise Luo Nyanza towards opposition politics, she must demonstrate why that direction offers greater benefits than continued government cooperation. Dynastic prestige cannot substitute for political persuasion.

WINNIE, JALANG’O AND RUTH: THE FAMILY FORTRESS CRACKS

Winnie Odinga’s declared Nairobi Senate ambitions introduce another potentially explosive confrontation. Lang’ata MP Jalang’o has expressed interest in the same position, creating the possibility of rival ODM candidacies associated with contrasting political orientations. The alternative will be for Winnie to quit ODM and settle for one of the Mwananchi formations. The end-game remains unpredictable.

Winnie’s perceived opposition sympathies clash with Jalang’o’s cooperation with Ruto. ODM could therefore witness the magnificent absurdity of candidates competing under one party banner while pursuing incompatible political destinations or party members linked to the Odingas jumping party formations.

Meanwhile, Ruth Odinga’s willingness to reconsider her ODM membership, alongside her reported Kisumu gubernatorial ambitions, threatens another fracture in the family fortress. The political inheritance Raila spent decades constructing increasingly resembles an estate whose beneficiaries cannot agree on its administration.

OBURU’S GOVERNMENT CAMP: INCLUSION OR ELITE ACCOMMODATION?

Oburu’s political calculation is understandable. After decades of opposition struggles, ODM’s participation in government offers access to institutions, appointments, development projects in Luo Nyanza and influence. Supporters can reasonably question the wisdom of voluntarily abandoning that position.

But proximity to state power is not economic emancipation. Ministerial appointments cannot replace employment, industrial development, functioning hospitals or meaningful redistribution. A Luo politician dining at State House does not automatically mean a Luo worker can afford dinner.

Without measurable improvements in ordinary lives, government cooperation risks becoming another magnificent arrangement for elite consumption disguised as collective liberation.

THE SCRAMBLE FOR LUO VOTES: WHO OWNS THE KINGDOM?

The central contradiction transcends family disagreements. It concerns the presumed hereditary ownership of an entire political constituency.

Neither Ida’s opposition sympathies nor Oburu’s government alliance automatically represents the wishes of Luo voters. Popular support must be demonstrated, not proclaimed through family genealogy.

Raila commanded extraordinary loyalty through decades of struggle, sacrifice and organisation. His relatives cannot inherit that authority like ancestral property. Luo Nyanza is not a private electoral plantation, and its voters are not hereditary tenants of the Odinga household.

The dynasty’s greatest political danger may ultimately be an electorate increasingly prepared to distinguish respect for Raila’s legacy from unconditional obedience to his relatives.

Raila left behind a formidable political mansion. His family is now quarrelling over the keys, fighting over the rooms and threatening to demolish the building.

But perhaps the Luo electorate should finally ask the most inconvenient question of all: who said the mansion belonged to the Odingas in the first place?

By Okoth Osewe