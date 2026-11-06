The Price of a Stadium and the Cost of Survival

By Alphonce Owino | Governance Commentator

There is something deeply disturbing about the direction of Kenya’s public priorities.

On one hand, we are a country capable of discussing multi-billion-shilling stadiums, grand infrastructure projects and expensive national ambitions. On the other, we are a country where parents are still struggling to raise enough money for a child’s school uniform, where families continue to cry over access to healthcare, and where a girl can still miss school because she cannot afford sanitary towels.

This is not merely an economic problem.

It is a question of leadership, priorities and accountability.

The uncomfortable question Kenya must now confront is simple: Who decides what comes first—the grand project or the suffering citizen?

A KSh1,900 Problem in a Billion-Shilling Country

The transition from Grade Six to Grade Seven has exposed the painful reality of many Kenyan households.

By the estimates raised in the discussion, a basic uniform for a child transitioning to junior school can cost roughly KSh1,700 for a boy and KSh1,900 for a girl.

To some policymakers, these may appear to be small figures.

They are not small to a parent who has no job.

They are not small to a widow raising several children.

They are not small to a family choosing between food, rent, transport and school requirements.

We have heard national leaders acknowledge that some children struggle to report to school because their parents cannot afford basic requirements. That acknowledgement should have triggered a serious national response.

Instead, the country appears increasingly comfortable discussing billions while ignoring the thousands—and sometimes hundreds of shillings—that determine whether an ordinary Kenyan child goes to school with dignity.

What does it say about our development priorities when a government can find billions for concrete and steel but families must still fundraise for school uniforms?

Healthcare Promises Meet the Reality on the Ground

The healthcare debate is even more serious.

Government reforms must be judged not by the number of speeches delivered or digital registrations completed, but by what happens when a sick child arrives at a health facility.

Can the child be treated?

Are the promised services actually available?

Does the parent have to pay?

Are medicines available?

These are the questions that matter.

Citizens continue to raise concerns about gaps in healthcare access and the practical implementation of government promises. While there may be areas where the new system is working, the growing complaints from the ground cannot simply be dismissed as politics.

A health system cannot declare victory from Nairobi while a parent is being turned away from a facility somewhere in the village.

Healthcare is not a public relations exercise. It is a matter of life and death.

If leaders made specific commitments about affordable or free access to basic healthcare, Kenyans have every right to demand an honest audit of those promises.

Not another launch.

Not another slogan.

An audit.

Sanitary Towels Are Not a Luxury

Perhaps we have become too accustomed to discussing poverty in abstract terms.

A girl missing school because she cannot afford sanitary towels is not a statistic. She is a child whose education is being interrupted by poverty.

A mother struggling to buy diapers is not asking for luxury. She is trying to provide basic care.

These are the issues that reveal the true condition of a nation.

A government may unveil the most magnificent building, launch the biggest road or announce the most ambitious project. But if the ordinary family cannot afford the basics of dignity, then the celebration of development begins to sound hollow.

The economy must eventually reach the kitchen table. If it does not, then somebody needs to explain who exactly the economic success is serving.

The Billions Question

Then comes the issue that should concern every taxpayer: public expenditure.

Questions have been raised about the escalating costs of major projects, the cancellation of contracts and the financial consequences that follow.

These matters demand more than political exchanges.

They require documentation.

They require parliamentary scrutiny.

They require the Auditor-General and other oversight institutions to follow the money.

Where a project cost rises dramatically, Kenyans deserve to know why.

Where a contract is cancelled at a significant financial cost, the public deserves to know who made the decision, what advice was followed, what contractual obligations existed and who bears responsibility for the loss.

Public money does not become invisible simply because the figures are too large for ordinary citizens to comprehend.

Every shilling lost through waste is a medicine that may not be bought. A classroom that may not be built. A child who may not receive support.

That is why accountability cannot be selective.

We cannot be outraged by the theft of a few thousand shillings at a county office and suddenly become silent when questions arise over billions at the national level.

Stop Building Headlines and Start Solving Problems

Kenya has developed a dangerous appetite for announcements.

We launch.

We commission.

We inspect.

We promise.

We celebrate.

But somewhere between the press conference and the village, the promise often disappears.

The mother remains in the queue at the hospital.

The parent still cannot afford the school requirements.

The girl still stays at home.

The taxpayer is still asking where the money went.

And when citizens ask difficult questions, they are sometimes told to wait for development, to be patient or to stop politicising government programmes.

But accountability is not sabotage.

Asking where public money went is not opposition politics. It is citizenship.

The Development We Need

Let us be clear: Kenya needs stadiums. Kenya needs roads. Kenya needs infrastructure. Kenya must invest in its future.

But a government that can build a stadium while failing to guarantee basic dignity for its people must accept criticism.

Development is not measured by the height of our buildings.

It is measured by the distance between a government promise and a citizen’s reality.

If a child cannot attend school because the family cannot afford basic requirements, something is wrong.

If a sick Kenyan cannot access the healthcare that was promised, something is wrong.

If billions can be committed to projects while citizens struggle to afford the most basic necessities, then our priorities deserve serious interrogation.

The greatest danger facing Kenya is not that we are dreaming too big.

It is that we may be dreaming about monuments while ignoring the people standing at the gates.

And history will ask us a painful question:

When Kenya had billions to spend, why were its citizens still struggling to survive?