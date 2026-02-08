The Silent Collapse of Kenya’s Education System

In Kenya, exam cheating has evolved from isolated scandals to a systemic norm, particularly in KCSE, undermining the very foundation of our education system.

As Prof. Maurice Okoth argues in his opinion piece, this malpractice erodes university academics. But why has cheating become rampant, embraced by principals, parents, politicians, and even communities?

The answer lies in a vicious cycle of fight to survive, driven competition, fueled by local pressures and perverse incentives. Let’s break it down with a real-world scenario grounded in patterns observed across sub-county schools.

The Mechanics of the Cheating Spiral

Consider four sub-county secondary schools. Let us label them A, B, C, and D in the same rural locality. They start with similar profiles: comparable entry behaviors from local primary schools, uniform fees, low initial performance (means of 3-5), and steady enrollment.

All factors equal, until School A’s new principal masters exam manipulation tricks of leaking papers, coaching on irregularities, or other KNEC-reported tactics.

Year 1: School A’s mean jumps from 3 to 7. Word spreads like wildfire.

Year 2: It climbs to 8, drawing transfers from Schools B, C, and D. Parents flock, demanding the “miracle.”

Schools B, C, and D face revolt. Parents threaten protests; enrollment plummets. School B’s principal, staring at empty classrooms and vanishing capitation funds (the lifeblood for “looting” operations, as critics often note), adopts the same tricks. It means surges to 7, reclaiming students.

School D, down to just 10 Form Four learners, buckles under pressure from the village chief, MCA, MP, and desperate parents. The principal decides to aid them, and all score B+ or better.

The village erupts in celebration; the Ministry of Education and TSC hail the “turnaround principal” with promotions and praise. This isn’t fiction, NO, it’s echoed in KNEC’s annual reports of rising irregularities in low-performing regions, where schools compete for survival amid declining rural enrollment (per 2023-2025 data).

Cheating becomes a business: who rigs better wins students, funds, and prestige.

The Hostile Ecosystem Enabling It

Everyone’s complicit.

Parents prioritize “results” over learning, viewing low means as failure. Local leaders like MCAs and MPs tout top performers for votes.

The President and Education Ministry celebrate national mean rises (_from 6.4 in 2023 to higher projections), ignoring the 20-30% irregularity rates flagged by examiners.

It’s a hostile community demanding miracles, forcing principals to cheat or close shop. Yet wisdom demands we ask: Who bewitches whom? Not village witches, as dropout parents claim, but our flawed system.

The Hidden Toll: From False Glory to Societal Ruin

Fast-forward to the consequences, backed by stark realities:

University Collapse:* These “high-flyers” enter universities mismatched to their skills. Courses like medicine or engineering expose the fraud. Dropout rates hover at 40-50% in public universities (per CUE 2024 audits), with many from “miracle” schools failing first-year qualifiers.

Youth Despair: In our villages, the heaviest drinkers, bhang users, cocaine addicts, and other drug addicts? Often, these are the same graduates. Unable to cope, they feign madness to dodge questions, while parents blame witchcraft. A 2025 NACADA survey links 35% of youth substance abuse to academic disillusionment post-fake KCSE success.

Professional Peril: Imagine the student you helped cheat now as your doctor, having “Medicared” through med school. Would you trust their scalpel or prescription? KNEC estimates 10-15% of top KCSE performers lack basics, infiltrating fields like healthcare and engineering, hence risking lives .

Universities must become thorough on assessments: rigorous bridging programs, continuous evaluation, and joint probes with KNEC. Otherwise, brace for the worst: a generation of impostors in critical roles, a society crumbling under unqualified hands.

It’s time for realism over applause. Cheating isn’t triumph; it’s a ticking bomb. Let’s dismantle the incentives, reward true merit, and rebuild from honest foundations.

Opinion by Sir. Atoms