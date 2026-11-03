THE TRUMP PROMISES: WHAT KENYA AND AFRICA MUST LEARN ABOUT THE POLITICS OF DELIVERING

By Alphonce Owino | Governance Expert

Donald Trump may not be everyone’s preferred politician, but his electoral strategy offers African leaders an important lesson: voters are persuaded by promises that speak to their everyday frustrations, and they ultimately judge leadership by what changes in their lives.

Donald Trump was not my candidate. I may disagree with his political temperament, his communication style and several of his policy positions. However, intellectual honesty demands that we separate our personal political preferences from an objective assessment of political performance.

There is a governance lesson in the Trump phenomenon that Kenya and much of Africa would be unwise to ignore.

When Trump went before American voters, he did not build his entire campaign around political sophistication, diplomatic niceties or abstract ideological arguments. He identified the frustrations occupying the minds of ordinary Americans and made them the centrepiece of his political proposition.

Immigration, border security, American jobs, manufacturing, foreign competition, inflation and national sovereignty became defining campaign issues.

His message was direct: America must put American interests first.

Whether one agreed with his proposed solutions was a different matter. What mattered politically was that millions of Americans felt he was speaking to issues they considered important.

UNDERSTANDING THE ELECTORATE IS HALF THE POLITICAL BATTLE

Trump understood something that many African politicians continue to overlook: voters do not necessarily elect the most eloquent candidate, the most educated candidate or the candidate with the most sophisticated manifesto.

They often elect the person they believe understands their problems and has a credible plan to address them.

He promised to secure America’s southern border and pursued aggressive immigration enforcement. He promised to confront China’s trade practices and introduced tariffs. He promised to encourage domestic manufacturing and reduce America’s dependence on foreign production.

His administration has taken significant action on these commitments, although the extent of their success and their economic consequences remain subjects of legitimate debate.

This distinction is important. A campaign promise is not automatically a completed achievement simply because a president announces a policy or signs an executive order. Nevertheless, voters can recognise when a leader is pursuing the agenda on which he sought their mandate.

Trump’s political appeal was partly rooted in the perception that he was prepared to act on what he had promised.

AFRICA’S POLITICS OF PROMISES WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY

In Kenya, our political culture has increasingly become a contest of personalities, political alliances, ethnic arithmetic and succession calculations.

We spend months debating who should become president, who should join which political coalition, who has betrayed whom and which political kingmaker controls which voting bloc.

Yet we devote considerably less attention to the practical questions that should define democratic accountability.

Where are the jobs?

Why is the cost of living still a burden for ordinary households?

What happened to the promise of affordable healthcare?

Why are farmers struggling to access reliable markets and remunerative prices for their produce?

Why do young graduates continue to roam the streets without meaningful employment opportunities?

Why do our roads, hospitals, schools and other public institutions remain inadequately equipped despite substantial public expenditure?

These are not opposition questions. They are governance questions.

A government should not be judged by how many political rallies it organises, how frequently its leaders appear on television or how creatively it explains away its failures. It should be judged by measurable improvements in the lives of citizens.

Equally, opposition politics must mature beyond automatic rejection of every government proposal. A good policy does not become bad simply because it originates from the government, just as a bad policy does not become good because it is presented by the opposition.

The national interest must take precedence over political convenience.

THE POWER OF A SIMPLE AND IDENTIFIABLE PROPOSITION

One of Trump’s political strengths was the simplicity of his message.

America First was not a complicated economic thesis. It was an easily understood political proposition that communicated national interest, economic protection and sovereignty.

African politicians need to appreciate the power of clear, measurable and relatable political commitments.

Imagine a Kenyan presidential candidate presenting an agenda built around five identifiable commitments:

* Every young Kenyan deserves a realistic pathway to employment, enterprise or productive economic participation.

* Every farmer should have access to reliable markets, fair prices and affordable agricultural inputs.

* Every child should receive quality education regardless of the economic circumstances of their parents.

* Every Kenyan should access affordable, reliable and dignified healthcare.

* Every county should demonstrate measurable improvements in infrastructure, economic activity and service delivery.

PROTECTING LOCAL PRODUCTION AND BUILDING ECONOMIC SOVEREIGNTY

Trump’s confrontational trade policy also raises an important question for African governments: what are we doing to protect and develop our productive economies?

Africa imports enormous quantities of manufactured goods while exporting substantial amounts of raw materials.

We have agricultural potential, minerals, young labour forces and significant consumer markets, yet many African countries remain heavily dependent on imported finished products.

Kenya, for example, should be asking why it cannot manufacture more of the goods it consumes, process more of its agricultural produce and develop stronger local industrial value chains.

This does not mean copying Trump’s tariffs wholesale. Protectionism without competitiveness can increase prices, encourage inefficiency and punish consumers.

The lesson is to develop a deliberate industrial policy that supports local manufacturers, improves productivity, invests in technology, builds skills and creates an environment where locally manufactured products can compete.

We should not simply celebrate importing finished products while exporting the raw materials that could have created employment at home.

Economic sovereignty begins with productive capacity.

SOVEREIGNTY, IMMIGRATION AND THE NATIONAL INTEREST

Trump’s immigration agenda also demonstrates how issues of national identity, border management and public resources can influence electoral behaviour.

African countries should equally understand that sovereignty comes with responsibilities.

We must manage our borders, maintain credible immigration systems, protect citizens and ensure that public resources are deployed responsibly.

But we must do so within constitutional and international human rights obligations.

The lesson is not to imitate every Trump policy. It is to appreciate that governments cannot ignore legitimate public concerns and expect citizens to remain politically indifferent.

When people feel their concerns are dismissed by those in power, political discontent eventually finds an electoral expression.

THE AFRICAN OPPOSITION MUST ALSO LEARN

There is another lesson for opposition leaders.

Opposition is not an occupation whose primary responsibility is to oppose everything.

Its constitutional and democratic responsibility is to scrutinise government, expose wrongdoing, challenge bad policies and offer credible alternatives.

Where government proposes something beneficial to citizens, the opposition should have the intellectual honesty to acknowledge it.

Where government fails, it must hold it accountable with evidence and facts.

Equally, opposition leaders must present alternative policies rather than build their entire political careers around dissatisfaction with the incumbent.

Citizens need alternatives, not merely critics.

POLITICS MUST RETURN TO THE CITIZEN

Perhaps the most important lesson from Trump’s electoral experience is that political communication must connect with the lived experiences of voters.

Politicians sometimes assume that controlling political narratives, securing endorsements from influential personalities or assembling ethnic voting blocs is sufficient to win and retain public confidence.

It is not.

Political coalitions can win elections, but only credible governance can sustain public trust.

Kenya’s devolved system provides an additional opportunity to demonstrate this principle. Governors should be judged by the quality of healthcare in their counties, roads constructed, agricultural productivity, employment opportunities, financial accountability and the efficient use of public resources.

The same standard should apply to Members of Parliament, county assemblies and the national government.

We must move away from celebrating political access and begin demanding public value.

THE ULTIMATE LESSON: DELIVER, MEASURE AND ACCOUNT

I do not suggest that Donald Trump provides a perfect model of leadership for Africa. His policies must be examined individually, his failures acknowledged and his methods subjected to democratic scrutiny.

Neither should African countries import American political solutions without considering their own constitutional, economic and social realities.

But dismissing every lesson from his political experience simply because we dislike him would be an intellectual mistake.

The American electorate demonstrated that issues such as jobs, immigration, economic security, national identity and the cost of living can become decisive electoral considerations when a candidate successfully makes them central to the political conversation.

Africa must learn to put citizens, rather than politicians, at the centre of governance.

Our elections should be contests of ideas, measurable commitments and credible implementation plans.

Our manifestos should become public performance contracts, not collections of attractive campaign slogans.

And our citizens must become more interested in what leaders deliver than in whom they associate with.

A politician should not be rewarded merely for promising a better tomorrow. He should be assessed by what he has done with the mandate entrusted to him today.

Perhaps that is the most important lesson Kenya and Africa can draw from the Trump phenomenon.

“Leadership is not about how loudly you promise. It is about how convincingly you deliver.”