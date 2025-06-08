“Think Before You Post” Mudavadi Warns Youth on Social Media Pitfalls and Global Scrutiny

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has issued a powerful caution to Kenyan youth, warning that reckless social media use could severely damage their chances of international travel, employment, and future opportunities.

Speaking on June 7, 2025, Mudavadi who also serves as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs emphasized that digital footprints are now a key focus for embassies and employers worldwide. While recognizing the potential of social media to create jobs and drive creativity, he underscored the growing global trend of scrutinizing online behavior.

“Embracing social media is appreciated, but what we’re seeing across the globe should be a wake-up call,” Mudavadi said.

“I’m telling the youth to be more reasonable and very careful in how they engage on these platforms.”

The Prime Cabinet Secretary singled out the United States as a prime example, noting that visa applicants must now disclose all social media handles used in the past five years. These details are analyzed for security concerns and to verify applicant integrity. Similar screening processes are being adopted by other countries, he added.

“Don’t be surprised if a visa application is denied because of a toxic post or online insult. Even employers are quietly assessing digital behavior before hiring,” he warned.

Mudavadi’s remarks come amid rising international concerns over digital reputation and online conduct. He noted that employers both local and global are increasingly turning to social media to assess professionalism, judgment, and character.

Security experts and digital analysts back this sentiment, citing how online behavior is now part of informal background checks, affecting visa approvals, job offers, and even university admissions.

“The internet never forgets,” Mudavadi concluded. “One careless post today can haunt your dreams tomorrow.”

His message to the youth is, social media is a powerful tool that if used wisely can open door, or risk closing doors before they even open.

Read: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/news/rose-njeri-granted-100k-bond-as-kenyas-cybercrime-laws-face-scrutiny/