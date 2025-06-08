Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

“Think Before You Post” Mudavadi Warns Youth on Social Media Pitfalls and Global Scrutiny

By

Published

Mudavadi warns youth on global consequences of reckless social media use
Mudavadi warns youth on global consequences of reckless social media use

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has issued a powerful caution to Kenyan youth, warning that reckless social media use could severely damage their chances of international travel, employment, and future opportunities.

Speaking on June 7, 2025, Mudavadi who also serves as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs emphasized that digital footprints are now a key focus for embassies and employers worldwide. While recognizing the potential of social media to create jobs and drive creativity, he underscored the growing global trend of scrutinizing online behavior.

Mudavadi warns youth on global consequences of reckless social media use

Mudavadi warns youth on global consequences of reckless social media use

“Embracing social media is appreciated, but what we’re seeing across the globe should be a wake-up call,” Mudavadi said.
“I’m telling the youth to be more reasonable and very careful in how they engage on these platforms.”

The Prime Cabinet Secretary singled out the United States as a prime example, noting that visa applicants must now disclose all social media handles used in the past five years. These details are analyzed for security concerns and to verify applicant integrity. Similar screening processes are being adopted by other countries, he added.

“Don’t be surprised if a visa application is denied because of a toxic post or online insult. Even employers are quietly assessing digital behavior before hiring,” he warned.

Mudavadi’s remarks come amid rising international concerns over digital reputation and online conduct. He noted that employers both local and global are increasingly turning to social media to assess professionalism, judgment, and character.

Security experts and digital analysts back this sentiment, citing how online behavior is now part of informal background checks, affecting visa approvals, job offers, and even university admissions.

“The internet never forgets,” Mudavadi concluded. “One careless post today can haunt your dreams tomorrow.”

His message to the youth is, social media is a powerful tool that if used wisely can open door, or risk closing doors before they even open.

Read: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/news/rose-njeri-granted-100k-bond-as-kenyas-cybercrime-laws-face-scrutiny/

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021