News

TIFA Report Shows Kenyans Hit Hard by Ruto’s Economic Agenda

By

Published

President William Ruto
A recent survey by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) shows that 75% of Kenyans report a sharp decline in their personal or family economic situation since the last general election in 2022. This alarming figure indicates a deepening cost-of-living crisis that has pushed many to the brink.

The poll, released on Wednesday, May 29, 2025, indicates that the economic hardship is pervasive, affecting all nine of Kenya’s regions. The Lower Eastern counties of Machakos, Makueni, and Kitui, along with the Nyanza counties of Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, and Nyamira, bear the brunt of this crisis, with 82% of respondents in each region reporting a worsening economic well-being. Nairobi and the Mt Kenya regions are not far behind, with 79% experiencing similar declines. Even in areas where the situation is marginally better, such as Central Rift (61%) and Northern Kenya (63%), the figures remain bleak.

“President William Ruto’s government has pushed Kenyans to the edge with a cost-of-living crisis,” stated a TIFA representative, highlighting the public’s perception of the current administration’s impact. The sentiment is further amplified by the fact that nearly half of all respondents (46%) could not identify any significant achievement by the current government, while only 7% were unable to mention a single failure . While President Ruto received some credit for infrastructure projects (14%), this pales in comparison to the widespread concern over the cost of living, which only 5% felt he had addressed effectively.

The economic downturn is not a new phenomenon. A TIFA poll conducted in September 2023 already indicated that 53% of Kenyans felt their economic situation had worsened over the preceding year. Furthermore, a December 2023 report by TIFA revealed that 81% of Kenyans believed the economic situation had deteriorated compared to 2022, and 64% perceived a decline in employment opportunities. The struggle to access loans also intensified, with 53% finding it more difficult to secure credit in 2023 than in 2022.

The World Bank’s economic updates for Kenya have consistently highlighted challenges, including the impact of global economic slowdowns, tight domestic macroeconomic policies, and the need for inclusive growth strategies.

While Kenya experienced a rebound from the pandemic in 2021 and 2022, external shocks and domestic challenges have continued to exert pressure. The current widespread dissatisfaction demonstrates the urgent need for the government to address the escalating economic hardships faced by its citizens.

