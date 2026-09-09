Two-Thirds of Kenyans Say Their Finances Have Worsened Since 2022 — TIFA Poll

A new survey by pollster TIFA has laid bare just how much economic pain ordinary Kenyans are still feeling, with 66 per cent of respondents saying their financial situation has gotten worse since the 2022 election, against only 12 per cent who feel things have improved under President William Ruto.

Released on Wednesday, September 9, the poll found that unemployment and poverty remain the country’s most serious problem, cited by 44 per cent of respondents, ahead of inflation, high prices and high taxes at 25 per cent, and corruption at 19 per cent. Together, economic concerns accounted for roughly 69 per cent of all responses.

TIFA noted that unemployment has reclaimed the top spot after briefly losing ground to inflation earlier in the year, when fuel prices spiked. “Looking at the trend regarding Kenyan’s views, it emerges that the ‘shock’ of the fuel price increases in April and May has worn off somewhat, as unemployment returned to its leading position,” the pollster said, adding that unemployment “returned to its leading position as it was last November (both 44 per cent), with inflation declining concomitantly since May (from 47 per cent to 25 per cent).”

Regionally, the sense of decline was sharpest in Mount Kenya, where 79 per cent of respondents said their economic situation had worsened, and Western Kenya, at 74 per cent. Overall, 65 per cent of Kenyans described the country’s economic situation as “very bad,” compared to just two per cent who called it “very good.”

TIFA warned the numbers spell trouble for politicians tied to the current government. “With some two-thirds of Kenyans indicating a worsening of their economic situation, unless this changes over the next year, it could be challenging for all politicians seeking re-election, especially those identified with the incumbent government,” the report read.

The employment picture backs up the frustration. Just 58 per cent of Kenyan adults are working full-time, part-time or self-employed — down from 63 per cent in TIFA’s November 2025 survey. Only 11 per cent of households report incomes above Ksh50,000 a month, a figure that has barely moved across TIFA’s last three surveys.

The poll drew on face-to-face interviews with 2,048 adults across all 47 counties, conducted between June 13 and 22, 2026, mostly in Swahili. It carries a margin of error of plus or minus 2.18 percentage points, though TIFA cautioned this widens for smaller sub-samples.

Rounding out the top concerns, poor leadership was cited by seven per cent of respondents, while lack of access to healthcare, threats to peace and stability, and political or ethnic tensions each drew two per cent.