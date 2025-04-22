Unequivocal and Uncompromising Demand for the Immediate Withdrawal of Kenyan Police Officers from Haiti 

PRESS RELEASE

To President William Samoei Ruto and the Enablers of This Catastrophe in the National Assembly,

I write with volcanic anger and the broken heart of a patriot witnessing his country auctioned to foreign interests and his people treated like expendable cargo in a neo-colonial transaction. Let there be no misunderstanding—this Haiti deployment is not and was never a peacekeeping mission. It is a treasonous act of subservience, political cowardice, and outright betrayal of the Kenyan nation.

You have failed the Constitution. You have failed our security officers. And you have failed the soul of this republic.

Mr. President, you forced this mission down our throats with contemptuous arrogance, ignoring Parliament, trampling on public dissent, and treating Kenya like your personal fiefdom. You bypassed every legitimate structure of democracy to impress your foreign handlers in Washington—handlers who now, in spectacular fashion, have disowned you and your mission, as made crystal clear in the United States’ official statement to the UN Security Council on April 21, 2025.

Kenya’s officers were thrown into the burning wreckage of a collapsed state with no clear mission, no strategic support, and no backup. You sent them like sheep to slaughter in gang-infested streets—armed not with tactical preparation, but with propaganda and presidential delusion.

And now? The empire you bowed to has walked away. The United States has openly declared it will no longer fund or support the Multinational Security Support mission. The very rope you used to hang Kenya’s dignity has now snapped—and our officers are dangling alone, abandoned and betrayed by both foreign allies and their own government.

Let me ask you plainly, Mr. President: Where are the casualty lists? Where are the wounded? Where are the dead? Why have their families been met with silence while you posture for cameras and international approval?

Your silence is a cover-up. Your cowardice is criminal. Your presidency is now soaked in the blood of those who trusted you.

This is no longer about poor judgment—this is about blood guilt. And to every MP who stood by silently as this shame unfolded, your names will be remembered in infamy as co-conspirators in one of the darkest episodes of our post-independence history.

Mr. Ruto, your hands are red – colored by the blood of those you sacrificed for your ego. Your conscience, if it exists, must now be scorched by the cries of families who may never see their sons again—sacrificed not for country, but for your personal political theater.

Kenya is not a plantation. Our police officers are not mercenaries. And we are not a beggar nation to be exploited at will by your ego or the whims of foreign powers.

You must:

Recall every single Kenyan officer from Haiti immediately.

Apologize publicly to their families and to the nation.

Declare, in plain language, that this mission was a catastrophic mistake.

And if you cannot do all that—RESIGN.

And to Parliament: if the President refuses to comply—you have a constitutional duty to act. The time for silence is over. The time for action is now.

I hereby call upon the National Assembly to immediately begin impeachment proceedings against President William Ruto should he fail to withdraw the remaining Kenyan officers from Haiti or tender his resignation.

Impeach him for violating the Constitution. Impeach him for abusing his powers. Impeach him for endangering the lives of our citizens without consent, oversight, or strategy. Impeach him for turning Kenya into a hired gun for foreign interests.

Let this Parliament not be remembered as a rubber-stamp chamber of cowards. Let it reclaim its dignity and rise to meet this moment with courage. You have the power. Use it—or be remembered as co-authors of this bloody chapter.

Mr. President, this is your final warning. History is watching. The world is watching. And the people of Kenya will not forget.

Read the very statement that marked the collapse of your puppet show:

Ambassador Dorothy Shea’s Statement to the UN Security Council

Bring our officers home. Or step down.

And if neither, be impeached. Kenya deserves better. And Kenya will rise.

With grief and unwavering loyalty to the people of Kenya,

I remain,

Prof. Ndiang’ui

Fort Myers, Florida

United States of America