URGENT APPEAL: Request to Reconsider the Inclusion of President William Ruto in the Africa Debate 2025

To:

The Rt Hon Prime Minister Keir Starmer

The Rt Hon Foreign Secretary David Lammy

Honorable Members of His Majesty’s Government

CC:

Foreign Affairs Select Committee – [email protected]

All-Party Parliamentary Group on Africa – [email protected]

Amnesty International – [email protected]

Human Rights Watch – [email protected]

International Commission of Jurists – [email protected]

Dear Prime Minister Starmer, Foreign Secretary Lammy, and Honorable Members of the United Kingdom Parliament,

We write to you with profound urgency and principled alarm regarding the scheduled appearance of President William Samoei Ruto of Kenya at the Africa Debate 2025, to be held in London on July 2, 2025.

At a moment when the Kenyan state is engulfed in a crisis of legitimacy amid credible, mounting evidence of widespread human rights abuses and systemic state-sponsored violence, offering President Ruto a prestigious platform is not only deeply inappropriate but morally indefensible. It undermines the very democratic values and human rights standards that the United Kingdom has historically championed. Worse still, it sends a dangerous signal to repressive regimes globally: that brutality and corruption can coexist with international legitimacy if cloaked in diplomatic convenience.

Over the past two years, President Ruto’s administration has been credibly implicated in gross violations of human rights. During peaceful nationwide demonstrations in June 2024 and again in June 2025, security forces under direct orders from senior government officials, and with the tacit or explicit approval of the presidency, employed deadly force against unarmed civilians. Human rights organizations, media outlets, and eyewitnesses have documented the use of live ammunition, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, and the deployment of pro-government militias in acts tantamount to state terror.

The Kenyan Interior Ministry has publicly acknowledged acting on directives “from above”, an unmistakable reference to the President Ruto himself. These crackdowns have left scores of Kenyan youths dead, many disappeared without trace, and others detained incommunicado in blatant contravention of international human rights law.

Simultaneously, corruption within President Ruto’s administration has reached staggering proportions. Funds earmarked for economic recovery and public welfare have vanished into opaque and unaccountable networks, even as national institutions deteriorate and millions of citizens slide deeper into poverty and desperation.

To invite President Ruto to speak on the theme “Harnessing Natural Capital for Growth” is a bitter irony. His administration’s record reflects not stewardship but exploitation of public trust, state resources, and the rights of citizens. His contribution to such a discourse would not enrich it but only diminish its integrity.

Accordingly, we respectfully but firmly urge the Government of the United Kingdom to:

Rescind the invitation extended to President Ruto to participate in the Africa Debate 2025; Issue a public statement condemning the extrajudicial killings and human rights violations currently unfolding in Kenya; Support and advocate for an independent, international investigation into the atrocities committed in June 2024 and June 2025; Reaffirm the UK’s commitment to democratic governance and the rule of law by standing in solidarity with the Kenyan people, not with their oppressors.

The United Kingdom has long served as a standard-bearer for democratic principles and a voice of conscience in international affairs. To host a head of state credibly accused of orchestrating violent repression, without demanding accountability, would be not an act of diplomacy but one of complicity.

History will remember where nations stood when democracy was under siege. The people of Kenya are watching. The world is watching. And for the young lives lost in pursuit of freedom and dignity, the silence of democratic nations must not become the final insult.

We urge you to act with the moral clarity and political courage that this moment demands.

Yours sincerely,

Professor Peter Ndiang’ui

On behalf of Kenyan Human Rights Advocates