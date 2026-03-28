Urgent need to vet members of university governance bodies as fake academic qualifications surface

In recent years, Kenya has taken significant strides to address the issue of fraudulent academic qualifications among university staff. The crackdown, aimed at maintaining the integrity of higher education, has seen many unqualified individuals removed from positions, among them non-academic, academic staff, and faculty. However, attention should now shift to a different and equally concerning aspect of the education sector: the credibility of university council members themselves, and by extension, the Board of Trustees.

Despite the rigorous measures implemented to ensure that academic staff hold legitimate qualifications, there appears to be a troubling oversight regarding the academic credentials of university council members and trustees. Recent investigations have revealed that several council members and trustees, who play a crucial role in the governance of universities, possess questionable or outright fake academic qualifications.

Disturbingly, some council members and trustees lack even the most basic educational requirements, with cases ranging from individuals without O-level certifications to those holding high-profile, fabricated degrees at all levels. This situation not only undermines the credibility of university governance but also raises serious concerns about the ability of these councils and trustees to effectively oversee the institutions they are supposed to guide.

The Universities Act of 2012 outlines clear guidelines for the composition, qualifications, and responsibilities of university governance organs. However, it appears that these regulations have not been adequately enforced in the vetting process for council members and trustees alike. The current state of affairs calls for an urgent review and thorough vetting of the academic qualifications of all university council members to ensure they meet the standards set by the Act. Have we ever imagined a situation where we may discover that the person conferring degrees is a holder of fake certifications? Yes, it is a possibility in the current world.

Stakeholders in the education sector are now calling for a comprehensive audit of university councils and trustees to root out individuals with fake or non-existent qualifications. This vetting process would not only safeguard the integrity of higher education in Kenya but also restore public confidence in the governance of universities.

As Kenya continues its journey toward academic excellence, it is imperative that the individuals entrusted with the leadership and oversight of her universities are themselves exemplary in their qualifications and conduct. The time has come for university councils and trustees to undergo the same scrutiny that has been applied to university staff and faculty, ensuring that all those in positions of authority within the education sector are deserving of the trust placed in them.

Finally, the vetting of university governance organs in accordance with the Universities Act 2012 is not just a necessity, but a crucial step in upholding the standards of higher education in Kenya. Only through such rigorous checks can the country ensure that its universities are governed by individuals of integrity, competence, and genuine academic achievement.

By: Prof. Maurice O. Okoth

University of Eldoret | Kenya

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