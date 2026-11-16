By Alphonce Owino | Political Commentator

There is something increasingly troubling about the political theatre unfolding before our eyes.

Every election cycle, and increasingly even between elections, Kenya’s political leaders appear to develop an irresistible urge to fly across the Atlantic. If they are not in Washington, they are in London. If they are not in Europe, they are meeting diplomats from Western nations in Nairobi.

And when the meeting is over, the photographs quickly find their way onto social media.

A politician standing next to a diplomat. Another shaking hands with an official in Washington. A third addressing a gathering in Europe. The message, often subtle but unmistakable, is: “Look who is listening to me. Look who I have met. Look who knows me.”

But Kenyans must ask a simple question: Who exactly are these politicians trying to impress?

Rigathi Gachagua has just returned from the United States. Edwin Sifuna and Kalonzo Musyoka have also reportedly been engaged in political activities in the United States. There is, of course, nothing wrong with travelling or engaging international partners. Kenya is part of a global community, and no serious country can afford isolation.

But there is a dangerous line between diplomacy and dependency.

There is a difference between engaging the world as a sovereign people and constantly appearing to seek political validation from the very powers whose historical relationship with Africa was built on domination, extraction and control.

Washington cannot elect Kenya’s next president. London cannot choose our leaders. Brussels cannot determine the political destiny of the Kenyan people.

That decision belongs in Kenya.

It belongs to the farmer in Bomet, the fisherman on Lake Victoria, the biashara woman in Gikomba, the boda boda rider in Kakamega, the unemployed graduate in Nairobi and the pastoralist in Turkana.

Yet, watching our political class, one would sometimes be forgiven for thinking that the road to State House passes through foreign embassies.

This is the uncomfortable legacy Africa must confront.

We won independence politically, but did we completely liberate ourselves mentally?

The colonial flags came down. African national anthems replaced God Save the King. African presidents moved into the buildings once occupied by colonial governors. But in many cases, the psychology of dependence survived the transfer of power.

We still sometimes look outside for validation before we believe in ourselves.

A politician can address thousands of Kenyans without attracting much attention. But let him sit in a boardroom in Washington with a foreign official and suddenly the photographs become political capital.

Why?

When did proximity to foreign power become a qualification for African leadership?

The Pan-African fathers warned us about this danger. Political independence, they argued, would remain incomplete if Africa continued to depend on external powers for its economic direction, political confidence and intellectual validation.

Kwame Nkrumah spoke about neo-colonialism—not always through direct occupation, but through influence, dependency and subtle control. The methods may change. The flags may be different. But the question of who holds real influence over Africa’s political and economic direction remains as relevant today as it was at independence.

This does not mean that Kenya should close its doors to the world. Far from it.

We need international trade. We need investment. We need cultural and diplomatic exchanges. We must work with the United States, Europe, China, India and every nation willing to engage Kenya on the basis of mutual respect.

But partnership must never become political permission-seeking.

A Kenyan politician should be able to visit Washington without appearing to be auditioning for international approval. He should meet diplomats without behaving as though their endorsement carries more weight than the voice of the Kenyan voter.

The greatest political meeting is not necessarily the one held in a foreign capital.

It may be the one held under a tree in a village.

It may be the conversation with an unemployed young person who has lost hope.

It may be the meeting with a mother who cannot afford medicine for her child.

It may be the dialogue with a farmer whose crops are failing or a small business owner struggling under the weight of taxes.

That is where Kenya’s future is being negotiated every day—not in Washington.

Let us therefore stop confusing foreign recognition with leadership.

A photograph with a diplomat is not a manifesto.

A handshake in London is not a development plan.

An invitation to Washington is not a vote.

And no foreign government, embassy or global power should ever be made to appear more important in determining Kenya’s leadership than the Kenyan people themselves.

Our politicians must engage the world, yes.

But they must first believe in their own people.

Because the next President of Kenya will not be elected in Washington.

WASHINGTON CANNOT ELECT KENYA’S NEXT PRESIDENT.

Only Kenyans can.