KDRTV News Africa- A storm has arrived — not of violence, but of reckoning. A renewed call for real independence. And its bells are ringing everywhere in Africa — from Ouagadougou in the West to Nairobi in the East.

The message is clear: the people are tired of being led by liars who are nothing more than puppets of the West.

Across Africa and the global diaspora, a generation is awakening to confront a truth that can no longer be ignored: our continent has been betrayed — not only by foreign exploiters, but by our own leaders. Men in expensive suits who speak of sovereignty while signing away our futures in secret rooms from Paris to Washington. Leaders who kneel before foreign powers and call it diplomacy. Leaders who wear independence like a cloak but govern like colonial administrators. Leaders whose greatest achievement in expensive foreign trips is sitting on their master’s official chairs. This has been perfected by the Tinubus and the Rutos of the day.

This must end because We are all Traorés now. And the puppets must fall. This is not a metaphor. It is a call to action.

The Western countries and their leadership have renewed their old game — propping up loyal puppets as heads of African states and destabilizing any who dare resist. From the assassinations of Patrice Lumumba, Sylvanus Olympio, and Thomas Sankara, to today’s covert operations and economic warfare, the agenda is the same: weaken Africa, divide its people, and loot its wealth.

And today, the betrayal continues. Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reportedly complicit in a scheme orchestrated by French intelligence to destabilize, even capture, Captain Ibrahim Traoré — the bold young leader of Burkina Faso who has become a symbol of African resistance. If it is true, this is not just a diplomatic scandal — it is political treason.

While Traoré demands African unity and sovereignty, Tinubu conspires to kneecap those demands. He has placed himself firmly in the service of empire — a pawn in the same game that killed Lumumba, Olympio, Sankara, that overthrew Nkrumah, the one that destroyed every dream of true independence that we have had.

But Tinubu is not the only one. Kenya’s President William Ruto has taken political submission to new depths. From Washington to Beijing to Seoul, Ruto has made begging a foreign policy strategy. Not for meaningful trade, but for debt, handouts, and migrant labor deals. “Kazi Majuu,” he calls it — sending (selling?) Kenyan youth abroad as cheap workers or semi-slaves and calling it opportunity.

What kind of president celebrates exporting his people as a victory? This is not development. It is defeat — packaged in PR and delivered with a smile.

And now, Ruto has authorized the deployment of Kenyan police to Haiti — to enforce the very same neocolonial order that crushed Haiti’s sovereignty for over 200 years. What grotesque irony that a Black African president would send African bodies to suppress the world’s first Black republic — on behalf of the very forces that once enslaved it.

This is not Pan-Africanism. This is mercenaryism in Pan-African robes.

Ruto does not lead. He takes presidency as a play with him as the main character. His governance is theater — applause abroad, repression at home. He speaks like a priest but acts like Mobutu. At home, he makes empty promises as he brings tractors to build roads when he visits the countryside and then takes the tractors with him as he leaves. He markets Kenya’s suffering as strategy, and his betrayal as bravery. History will not forget — and neither will the people. He is the epitome of mockery of leadership. RUTO MUST GO is a crying call for all Africa. Because, we are all Traores Now!

Across Africa, a new generation is rising. From the Sahel to the savannahs, the spirit of Traoré is becoming contagious. He is young, defiant, and unbought. At 35, he has expelled foreign troops, renounced economic slavery, and declared that Africa no longer needs permission to breathe.

And he is not alone. In Uganda, Bobi Wine continues to endure violent repression for demanding true democracy. In Kenya, Martha Karua stands as a symbol of moral integrity, refusing to bow to political compromise. And across the continent and the diaspora, voices like Prof. PLO Lumumba, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, and Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o have become modern-day griots — exposing the rot of comprador politics, championing Pan-African unity, and calling for intellectual decolonization.

These are not lone figures. They are echoes of a rising Africa. They stand on the shoulders of Patrice Lumumba, Sylvanus Olympio, Thomas Sankara, Kwame Nkrumah, Samora Machel, Steve Biko, and Muammar Gaddafi — and now, it is our time to stand with them.

To the African diaspora: This is your fight too. You are not bystanders — you are the unfinished revolution. You are the sons and daughters of the stolen. And now, you must help finish the struggle that began on the shores of Gorée and the plantations of the Caribbean. Whether in London, Atlanta, Toronto, or Kingston, your silence is complicity.

As Frantz Fanon warned: “Silence is deceit.” You cannot afford to sit this out. Your wealth, your voice, your knowledge, and your efforts must now serve the fight for a liberated Africa. What do you have to lose? Only the chains you have convinced yourselves you don’t wear.

We are all Traorés now is not about one man. This is about an African renaissance — one led by the bold, the principled, and the unafraid.

No more IMF debt disguised as progress.

No more Western army bases on our soil.

No more presidents who sell us out while pretending to serve.

To every Ruto, Tinubu, Gnassingbé, and Ouattara:

Your time is up.

Africa is no longer yours to betray.

The people are no longer fooled.

And the world is no longer silent.

The revolution has begun. The train has left the station. With Traoré and others lighting the way, we are not turning back.

We are all Traorés now.

And the puppets — every last one of them — will fall.