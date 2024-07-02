What Kenyans took away from President Ruto’s round table interview

Kdrtv News – Last evening, many of us tuned in to watch the Presidential Round Table, which became a case study in #crisiscommunication for some.

While it was commendable that the President convened the Round Table, it is evident that a critical aspect was notably absent: Empathy.

Empathetic communication revolves around prioritizing the voices of those we seek to engage with; it is not about us but rather about them.

#Empathy is not a mere tactic; it embodies a genuine approach to #communication. It entails comprehending the #emotions underlying stakeholder actions, as opposed to merely uttering the right words.

When #stakeholders sense that their concerns are genuinely valued, it leads to an enhancement of #reputation in the long term.

Demonstrating an understanding of stakeholders’ perspectives can help diminish panic and encourage a more measured response.

Other factors that could have improved the interview include:

Active listening – Utilizing body language and verbal cues to convey genuine care, employing a warm and relaxed tone.

Acknowledging the public’s fears – Affirming the public’s feelings fosters openness.

Knowledge of facts – Conveying accurate information validates the public’s sense of being heard and acknowledged.

What elements would have significantly impacted the interview and what were your general thoughts?

#PublicCommunications #CrisisCommunications #Presidentialcommunications

Janet Kanyuga

Janet Kanyuga

Finance

51m

Its saddening that the property lost is what concerns him more than the lost lives… Focused on what to bring on the table and not address the crisis at hand..

Maxwell Ayera, ACIM

Maxwell Ayera, ACIM

Business Development & Head of Modern Trade @L’Oréal EA CPD|Commercial Excellence|Revenue Growth Management|Business Strategy|Business Planning|Channel Management|Trade Marketing|Shopper Marketing

1h

💯 Correct

He called this on himself to praise himself, and the interviewers didn’t take the bs. They were ready for facts, and with evidence. Embarrassment, he cannot liberate himself

Hesborn Ongudi

Hesborn Ongudi

Strategic Finance Manager | Leveraging ICT for Financial Success | Member at GrowCFO | Growth Catalyst | Empowering Business & Communities|Author: Serenity beyond the storm

3h

I find it both funny and sad that we’re expecting empathy from President Ruto. It’s funny because we should all be aware of our nation’s history and his role in it, especially during the transition to a multi-party system and up to the present day. It’s sad because he doesn’t seem capable of demonstrating the empathy that we would naturally expect from our president as with any living human being.

Understanding human nature involves recognizing the body, soul, and spirit. The body is our physical structure, while the spirit is what gives us life and movement. Then there’s the soul, our inner being, encased by the conscience. The conscience guides us through moral decisions and can be either alive, calloused, or hardened (dead). This occurs gradually over time. (Please refer to “Honesty, Morality, and Conscience” by Jerry White for further reading.)

Unfortunately, I have to say that the president’s conscience seems to be hardened, lacking any moral reasoning. His priorities seem to revolve around his own desires and goals, with little to no regard for the well-being of others.

This becomes evident when he emphasizes the point about property destruction even when faced with a question about a 12-year-old who was shot eight times.

CS. Paula Ochango

CS. Paula Ochango

Legal Counsel-Infrastructure Professional| Project Development | Public Private Partnerships

3h

Finally, we are having a conversation about the crucial role of empathy in leadership!

Josiah Kiarie 🇰🇪

Josiah Kiarie 🇰🇪

Development Specialist | London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

4h

The guy missed an opportunity to rally the nation behind him. With empathy, remorse and assurance of accountability, he would have won the hearts of millions of Kenyans. But he came out as tone deaf, defensive and callous. It was a disaster in communication and only worked to fuel the anger that Kenyans have towards him. It’s a flaw in leadership.

